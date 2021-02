Cheatham registered 13 points (4-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and a steal across 29 minutes in Thursday's loss against Greensboro.

Cheatham had a rough night from the floor, but he still found a way to get the job done en route to his first double-double of the campaign. He's averaging 7.8 points and 8.3 rebounds per game while taking 8.0 shot attempts per game, so he needs to find a way to shoot better in order to remain relevant in most fantasy formats.