Cheatham ended with 15 points (6-12 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, an assist and a block across 31 minutes before fouling out in Sunday's loss against Lakeland.

Cheatham is a G League veteran already and was a consistent double-double threat last season, when he averaged 14.2 points and 10.5 rebounds per game for Birmingham. While his scoring figures can be inconsistent, expect him to be a two-way threat for the Squadron once again.