Cheatham had 20 points (7-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, two assists and a steal across 28 minutes in Thursday's loss to the Hustle.

Cheatham was productive again, and he continues to offer a reliable offensive presence every time he steps on the court. The rebounding numbers are down from last season, but he is doing enough to be firmly entrenched as one of the team's top players night in and night out.