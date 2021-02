Cheatham registered 20 points (9-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, four blocks, three assists and a steal across 34 minutes in Thursday's loss against Austin.

Cheatham ended just two boards shy of putting up a double-double, and he also reached the 20-point plateau for the first time during the current campaign. That said, he's only averaging 9.1 points per tilt and has struggled to show any sort of consistency on a game-to-game basis. That certainly limits his upside going forward.