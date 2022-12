Cheatham posted 16 points (5-9 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists and a steal across 32 minutes in Saturday's win over the Hustle.

Cheatham has been one of the best two-way players in the G League this season, and he provides a lift to the Squadron every time he's on the court. He ends the Showcase Cup on a strong note after clearing the 15-point mark in each of his final five outings, including putting up 20 or more points in four of those games.