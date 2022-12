Cheatham recorded 24 points (5-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 9-9 FT), six rebounds and four assists across 31 minutes in Tuesday's win over the Legends.

Cheatham didn't come close to a double-double and his rebound numbers are not as impressive as last season's ones, but he continues to be a productive player for the Squadron. He's averaging 16.5 points per game while shooting an impressive 59.1 percent from the field.