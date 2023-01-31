Welcome back! We're not quite ready for pitchers and catchers yet, but that doesn't mean it's too early to start getting excited about the 2023 Fantasy Baseball season ahead of us. With one more NFL game to go and March Madness still a couple of months away, now is actually the perfect time to start your Fantasy Baseball prep. 

But if you're like a lot of Fantasy Baseball players and you also play Fantasy Football, then you might have missed some of the MLB offseason player movement. No worries, I have an easy and quick solution for you to get caught up in no time -- Scott White's offseason tracker. In Scott's tracker, you'll find all of the action you need -- every notable Fantasy player who moved teams and what kind of impact that will have on their 2023 Fantasy value. 

If you already feel comfortable putting names to their new teams, it's time to talk strategy. One of my goals for this newsletter will be to get you a mock draft in every edition at least until we wrap up draft season in April. So without further ado, we'll kick things off with a 12-team Roto mock draft organized by Scott. 

Here were the participants:

1) Jake Wiener, Prospects1500 (@GatorSosa)
2) Raymond Atherton (@RaymondAtherton)
3) Brant Chesser, Baseball HQ (@BrantChesser)
4) Zach Steinhorn, Creativesports (@zachsteinhorn)
5) Doug Kirchhofer, lucky reader who got to join in
6) Doug Roe, defending Podcast League champ
7) Phil Ponebshek, Patton & Company
8) Kayla Walz, former Podcast League participant
9) Chris Towers, CBS Sports (@CTowersCBS)
10) Scott White, CBS Sports (@CBSScottWhite)
11) Nathan JudahExpress & Star (@NathanJudah)
12) Corey Pieper, The Heater Podcast (@copieps)

My key takeaways from the mock

  • Aaron Judge going with the first overall pick is nothing crazy this draft season, but for a while many theorized about how important it was to grab all categories in Roto leagues when using your first-round draft capital on a hitter. My early guess is that with the rule changes for this season expected to lead to more stolen bases leaguewide, Fantasy drafters might not put as much of a premium on drafting for speed early in their drafts.
  • I really like Jake Wiener's roster build from the No. 1 overall hole for this (Roto) format. After grabbing all of the power categories early with Judge, he attacked his pitching corps with Sandy Alcantara, Gerrit Cole and Josh Hader. On that same turn he got Hader, he found some speed and added even more runs with Starling Marte.
  • Second base and third base are both incredibly scarce positions this season. In salary cap formats, it makes sense to pay up for the elite tier, and in snake drafts we will continue to see those players pushed up the draft board. There were five third basemen selected in the first 18 picks of this mock.
  • It's early, but at this point I'm torn on whether or not to pay up for the position scarcity premiums. If you look at things from the Fantasy Football side, using that strategy and paying up for Travis Kelce was a league-winning move this past season. On the flip side, if you used that logic to pay up for Salvador Perez last baseball season, well then you likely didn't win your leagues.
  • Closer prices are being driven up yet again, just like we saw last draft season. Here's what Scott had to say about the position scarcity at reliever: "That's the fourth position where new scarcities are driving up the cost, specifically in a scoring format that puts saves in high demand. The top two closers, Edwin Diaz and Emmanuel Clase, at least lasted until Round 4. In 15-team Rotisserie leagues, they're more like second-rounders. I prefer to grab a reliever from the second tier, meaning some of the last who seem positioned to get every one of their team's saves. It includes names like Raisel IglesiasJordan RomanoRyan PresslyKenley Jansen and the one who I actually drafted in Round 7, Felix Bautista."

For the full mock draft results and Scott's analysis, you'll find them here.

For the next few weeks, Scott, Frank Stampfl and Chris Towers will be breaking out their sleepers, busts and breakouts 1.0 for the 2023 Fantasy Baseball season. Each member of the illustrious FBT squad will be tackling one sleepers, busts and breakouts per week. Our first week entailed Scott dropping his first round of sleepers, Frank delivering his first round of breakouts and Chris handling the busts. We break some of that down on Tuesday's podcast.

These columns are filled with plenty of plays across all ADP tiers, so I'll add my favorites from each writer here and you can find all of their favorite plays in each column.

Sleepers from Scott

Jorge Polanco, 2B, Twins: ADP 163.3

"Odd-year Polanco has tended to be the best Polanco, and indeed, the 29-year-old followed up a career-best 33-homer 2021 with ... whatever happened last year. But a deeper dive into the skill indicators suggests the production shouldn't have slipped by as much as it did. His percentile ranking for both average exit velocity and max exit velocity was virtually the same as in 2021, and he actually improved his barrel rate to a career-best 10.2 percent, which is often the best shorthand metric for whether a player had a productive season."

Chris Sale, SP, Red Sox: ADP 169.0

"At this time last year, Justin Verlander was the longtime ace who I thought was being unfairly dismissed coming off surgery, and well, he went on to win the AL Cy Young. But as much as I savored that discount, Sale is so far going 60 picks later in drafts. To be fair, it's been a long road back for the left-hander, whose last time pitching anywhere close to a full season was before anyone had heard of COVID-19 -- and even then, he wasn't that good. But that's also when the Red Sox discovered he needed Tommy John surgery, which earns him a pass for the uncharacteristic performance.

"So what about since then? He returned for nine starts in 2021 and looked great, compiling a 3.16 ERA while struggling a bit with location, as is typical coming off Tommy John. The performance had so many of us geared up to draft him last season, but then a stress fracture in his ribcage sidelined him for the start of the year, and when he finally returned, he lasted only two starts before fracturing his wrist. Both injuries were freak occurrences that shouldn't raise questions about his long-term effectiveness, so I suspect the deflated cost is more a reflection of total burnout and not wanting to be played for a sucker again. Like Verlander last year, a strong spring could send Sale's cost soaring, so if you can get in before then, absolutely take advantage."

... And Towers starts us off with an explosion -- his top bust pick is a Fantasy darling.

Busts from Chris

Bobby Witt Jr., SS, Royals

"Every year, seemingly, there's some young, hot-shot player who jumps way up the Fantasy Baseball draft rankings before they've really proved they're worth it. 

"In 2022, Luis Robert ended up with an Average Draft Position of 16.2 in National Fantasy Championship drafts on the strength of 68 really good games the prior year; in 2021, Bo Bichette went off the board at 24.47 on average coming off a 29-game sample; in 2020, it was Fernando Tatis who got pushed up to 17.4 based on his pretty remarkable 84-game debut in 2019. Those players all cost quite a bit, and two of the three worked out well, but none of them cost you as much as Bobby Witt Jr. is going to in 2023.

"As of Jan. 19, there have been 241 drafts on the NFC platform, and Witt is the seventh player off the board on average, with an ADP of 7.76. And, in fairness, the sample size for Witt is quite a bit bigger to justify it – he played 150 games as a 22-year-old rookie in 2022, almost as many as the three prior examples had played combined in their collective seasons leading up to their early-round price jump.

"But there's one other key difference between Witt in 2023 and Robert, Bichette, and Tatis the previous three seasons: They were all much, much better than him in their prior seasons. There was some justified skepticism because of the small samples involved, but all three of them had been legitimately great hitters leading up to their ascension of the rankings, especially when compared to what Witt managed as a rookie. Let's just compare their triple slash lines:"

  • 2021 Robert: .338/.378/.567
  • 2019/2020 Bichette: .307/.347/.549
  • 2019 Tatis: .317/.379/.590
  • 2022 Witt: .254/.294/.428

Spencer Strider, SP, Braves, ADP 36.0

"Strider was, on a per-inning basis, perhaps one of the five best starters in baseball, and his numbers are by no means inflated by the time he spent in the bullpen. In his 20 starts, Strider allowed a .183/.252/.274 line with a massive – I mean, a truly bonkers – 38.1% strikeout rate. It feels like he's in a similar spot to Shane McClanahan a year ago, and if Strider gives us 166.1 innings of a 2.54 ERA and 0.926 WHIP, it'll be hard to argue too much even with a top-six cost among starting pitchers. But 166.1 innings would also be the most Strider has ever thrown by nearly 40, so it sure feels like taking him where he's going right now feels like you're taking him pretty near his ceiling. I don't have many doubts about the skill set, but Strider is also basically a two-pitch pitcher – he threw his changeup just 4.8% of the time last season – and it's fair to wonder how he'll hold up being asked to go six innings the entire season. Can he do it? He's talented enough, clearly. But if I'm going to take a pitcher in the first few rounds, it's going to be someone who has proven they can at least hit the 180-inning mark."

Breakouts from Frank

Jazz Chisolm, 2B, Marlins

"The story of Jazz Chisholm's young career has been a lack of health. After playing just 124 games in 2021, Chisholm was limited to just 60 games last season due to a stress fracture in his back and a torn meniscus. The production when he's been on the field, however, has been stellar. Last year he hit .254 with 14 home runs and 12 steals in those 60 games. That is a 35-homer, 30-steal pace over 150 games. Sounds like a league-winner to me."

Corey Seager, SS, Rangers

"It's hard to know for sure but I'm willing to wager Corey Seager will be one of the biggest beneficiaries of the upcoming shift restrictions. Moving forward we will see four defenders on the infield dirt with two on either side of second base. The days of the second baseman playing in short-right field are gone (for now). Seager hit .245 last season, but Statcast says he deserved a .283 batting average. It makes sense given Seager's low strikeout rate and high line-drive rate. 

"In his first season in Texas, Seager posted a career-high 33 home runs and hit the ball extremely hard, as he always does. His 91.1 MPH average exit velocity ranked in the 86th percentile. He's actually been at 91 MPH or better three years in a row. Oddly enough, Seager had just a .645 OPS on the road last season and we have no reason to believe that will stick. As he regresses on the road and in the batting average department, a big year should be on the horizon. If it all comes together, we're looking at a .280+ batting average, 30+ home runs and 180+ runs plus RBI."

Scott's Tiers 1.0

Catcher Tiers

The Elite: J.T. Realmuto
The Near-Elite: Daulton VarshoWill SmithSalvador PerezAdley RutschmanAlejandro Kirk
The Next-Best Things: Willson ContrerasWilliam ContrerasSean Murphy
The Fallback Options: Tyler StephensonMJ MelendezTravis d'ArnaudCal Raleigh
The Last Resorts: Yasmani GrandalDanny JansenFrancisco AlvarezLogan O'Hoppe
The Leftovers: Joey BartGary SanchezKeibert RuizCarson KellyChristian VazquezChristian BethancourtNick Fortes, (Mitch Garver), (Shea Langeliers), Eric HaaseJonah HeimGabriel MorenoBo NaylorEndy RodriguezJose TrevinoJorge AlfaroElias DiazYan GomesAustin NolaLuis Campusano

First Base Tiers

The Elite: Freddie FreemanVladimir GuerreroPaul GoldschmidtPete Alonso
The Near-Elite: Matt Olson
The Next-Best Things: Jose AbreuVinnie PasquantinoRhys HoskinsNate LoweChristian WalkerC.J. CronAnthony Rizzo
The Fallback Options: Josh BellAndrew VaughnRowdy TellezTy France
The Last Resorts: Jose MirandaJake CronenworthRyan MountcastleTriston CasasMiguel VargasBrandon DruryJoey MenesesLuis ArraezWil MyersSeth BrownJosh Naylor, Matt Mervis
The Leftovers: Joey VottoSpencer TorkelsonJared WalshBrandon BeltDJ LeMahieuTrey ManciniLuke VoitWilmer FloresCarlos Santana

Second Base Tiers

The Elite: Jose AltuveMarcus SemienOzzie Albies
The Near-Elite: Jazz Chisholm
The Next-Best Things: Tommy EdmanAndres GimenezMax Muncy
The Fallback Options: Ketel MarteJorge PolancoBrandon LoweGleyber Torres^, Vaughn Grissom^
The Last Resorts: Jake CronenworthBrandon DruryJonathan IndiaBrendan RodgersJean SeguraJeff McNeilLuis ArraezWhit MerrifieldThairo EstradaJosh RojasJon Berti^, Trevor StoryKolten Wong
The Leftovers: DJ LeMahieuNolan GormanMichael MasseyBryson StottChristopher MorelGavin LuxLuis UriasLuis RengifoLuis GarciaJonathan ArandaNick GordonMichael BuschWilmer FloresRamon UriasBrendan DonovanChris Taylor

Third Base Tiers

The Best: Jose Ramirez
The Elite: Rafael DeversManny MachadoAustin RileyBobby Witt^, Nolan Arenado
The Near-Elite: Alex Bregman
The Next-Best Things: Gunnar HendersonMax Muncy
The Fallback Options: Anthony RendonEugenio SuarezMatt Chapman
The Last Resorts: Jose MirandaBrandon DruryJosh JungKe'Bryan HayesJustin TurnerJosh Rojas, Jon Berti^, Patrick WisdomAlec BohmJordan WalkerRyan McMahonYandy Diaz
The Leftovers: DJ LeMahieuHa-Seong KimLuis UriasEduardo EscobarLuis RengifoJosh DonaldsonYoan MoncadaBrett BatySpencer SteerWilmer FloresRamon UriasBrendan DonovanJeimer CandelarioJoey Wendle

Shortstop Tiers

The UnmatchedTrea Turner
The Elite: Fernando TatisBo BichetteBobby Witt^, Francisco LindorCorey Seager
The Near-Elite: Oneil Cruz^
The Next-Best Things: Dansby SwansonXander BogaertsTommy EdmanTim AndersonCarlos CorreaWander FrancoWilly Adames
The Fallback Options: Jeremy PenaJavier BaezEzequiel Tovar
The Last Resorts: Nico HoernerAmed RosarioJorge Mateo^, Adalberto Mondesi^, Thairo Estrada
The Leftovers: Bryson StottHa-seong KimC.J. AbramsLuis UriasOswald PerazaLuis GarciaElvis AndrusAnthony VolpeRoyce LewisIsiah Kiner-FalefaBrandon Crawford

Outfield Tiers

The Unmatched: Aaron JudgeJulio RodriguezRonald AcunaMookie BettsYordan AlvarezJuan Soto, (Shohei Ohtani), Kyle TuckerMike Trout
The Elite: Michael HarrisKyle SchwarberLuis Robert^, Randy Arozarena^, Cedric Mullins^
The Near-Elite: Daulton VarshoStarling MarteTeoscar HernandezAdolis GarciaGeorge SpringerEloy JimenezBryan ReynoldsCorbin CarrollByron Buxton^, Steven Kwan
The Next-Best Things: (Bryce Harper), Giancarlo StantonTyler O'NeillKris BryantChristian YelichHunter RenfroeAnthony SantanderTaylor WardMitch HanigerJake McCarthy^
The Fallback Options: Andrew VaughnBrandon Nimmo†, Nick CastellanosMJ Melendez, (J.D. Martinez)
The Last Resorts: Joey MenesesCody BellingerMasataka YoshidaOscar GonzalezSeiya SuzukiIan HappRiley GreeneJeff McNeilBryan De La CruzLars NootbaarJesse WinkerWhit MerrifieldWil MyersAlex VerdugoMichael ConfortoLourdes GurrielJoc Pederson, Oscar Colas, Seth BrownJarred KelenicAlex KirilloffMichael Brantley
The Leftovers: Jorge SolerCharlie BlackmonHarrison BaderRamon LaureanoBrandon MarshJake FraleyTommy PhamJoey GalloChristopher MorelLane ThomasMarcell OzunaTrey ManciniGavin LuxTrent GrishamJurickson ProfarSal FrelickAustin HaysDylan CarlsonOswaldo CabreraRandal GrichukKerry Carpenter, Garrett Mitchell, Andrew BenintendiEsteury RuizWill BrennanNick Gordon, (Nelson Cruz), (Matt Carpenter), (Franmil Reyes), Jose SiriLeody TaverasMyles StrawManuel MargotMark CanhaA.J. PollockAustin MeadowsAndrew McCutchenMax KeplerBrendan DonovanChris TaylorMichael TogliaAlec BurlesonMike YastrzemskiHunter DozierAlex CallAvisail GarciaAkil Baddoo

Starting Pitcher Tiers

The Elite: Justin VerlanderMax ScherzerCorbin BurnesSandy AlcantaraGerrit ColeJacob deGromShane McClanahan
The Near-Elite: Brandon WoodruffZack WheelerAaron NolaCarlos RodonShane BieberAlek ManoahSpencer Strider*, Dylan CeaseShohei OhtaniJulio UriasMax FriedYu DarvishLuis CastilloZac GallenKevin Gausman
The Next-Best Things: Framber ValdezJoe MusgroveRobbie RayCristian JavierTriston McKenzieClayton KershawTyler GlasnowLogan GilbertLogan WebbBlake SnellKyle WrightLance LynnGeorge KirbyLuis SeverinoNestor Cortes
The Fallback Options: Tony GonsolinDustin MayJesus LuzardoNick LodoloHunter GreeneKodai SengaCharlie MortonChris SaleFreddy PeraltaJeffrey Springs
The Last Resorts: Lance McCullersJoe RyanChris BassittFrankie MontasPablo LopezJose BerriosLucas GiolitoJack FlahertyTyler AndersonMerrill KellyMiles MikolasLuis GarciaDrew RasmussenGrayson RodriguezMartin PerezReid DetmersJon GrayAndrew HeaneyJordan Montgomery
The Deep-Leaguers: Patrick SandovalTrevor RogersBrady SingerJose UrquidyNathan EovaldiAlex CobbCarlos CarrascoMarcus StromanSonny GrayCal QuantrillRanger SuarezMichael KopechEdward CabreraMacKenzie GoreAaron AshbyHunter Brown*, Noah SyndergaardDrey JamesonBailey OberBrayan BelloJustin SteeleBraxton GarrettTyler MahleSean ManaeaTaijuan WalkerJameson TaillonRoss StriplingJose QuintanaKenta Maeda
The Leftovers: Cody MorrisBrandon PfaadtDL Hall*, Adam WainwrightEduardo RodriguezJose SuarezGarrett Whitlock*, Eric LauerZach EflinKen WaldichukTarik SkubalJohn MeansHayden WesneskiRoansy ContrerasRyne NelsonBailey FalterJosiah GrayAnthony DeSclafaniAaron CivaleMike ClevingerSteven MatzAlex WoodKyle BradishKyle HendricksMichael WachaCole IrvinRyan PepiotCade CavalliBryce ElderDaniel LynchGraham Ashcraft

Relief Pitcher Tiers

The Elite: Edwin DiazEmmanuel ClaseJosh HaderDevin Williams
The Near-Elite: Raisel IglesiasFelix BautistaJordan RomanoRyan PresslyKenley Jansen
The Next-Best Things: Ryan HelsleyCamilo Doval
The Fallback Options: Paul SewaldDavid BednarDaniel BardClay HolmesAlexis DiazCraig KimbrelScott BarlowPeter FairbanksJhoan Duran
The Last Resorts: Andres MunozKendall GravemanAlex LangeJose LeclercKyle FinneganDylan FloroCarlos EstevezBrandon HughesDaniel HudsonZach JacksonJoe Mantiply
The Next in Line: Evan PhillipsBrusdar GraterolJimmy HergetBrad BoxbergerJason AdamA.J. MinterJames KarinchakDillon TateErik SwansonLiam HendriksJonathan HernandezTrevor MayTanner ScottKevin GinkelMark MelanconHunter Harvey