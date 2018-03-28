Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast: Spring risers, players to add

Interested in Ryan McMahon, Yonder Alonso and Lewis Brinson? These spring training risers should have your attention and possibly a roster spot on your squad.

On today's show we'll tell you about the players whose value has increased the most heading into the 2018 season and whether you should add them now or just keep an eye on them. We'll also catch you up on the latest bullpen news and look ahead to Week 1.

Also on today's show:

Why Neil Walker may be underrated



Where does Brad Boxberger rank among relief pitchers?



What we like and don't like about categories leagues



Players you should consider adding before the season starts



A Week 1 preview with some hitting help



