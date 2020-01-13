Play

01/13 Fantasy Football Today Podcast: Playoff Reaction, Fantasy Impact of Stefanski Hire

The Fantasy Football Today crew reacts to the Browns hiring Kevin Stefanski before breaking down the divisional round games with a turn towards 2020.

We begin the show with players who impressed us (1:00) and players who did not impress us (7:00) in the divisional round of the playoffs. Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce were on fire, but Lamar Jackson and George Kittle were let downs ... The Browns hired former Vikings OC Kevin Stefanski as their head coach, so we discuss how this move will impact Baker Mayfield, Nick Chubb, and the rest of the Browns weapons (15:25) ... We then discuss the 2020 Fantasy value of players on eliminated teams (21:45). Is Lamar Jackson a first round pick? Can Hollywood Brown and D.K. Metcalf take major next steps? Do we prefer Adam Thielen or Stefon Diggs? ... And we finish by answering your rapid-fire keeper questions via email.

