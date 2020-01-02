1/2 Fantasy Football Today Podcast: 2020 Top 12, Wildcard Matchup Previews

Ready for the playoffs? So are we, and we'll start the show with a few players we love this week and some that we are fading. Can we trust A.J. Brown or Derrick Henry? Do we need to get Michael Thomas in our lineups even with his cost? ... We reveal our Top 12 for 2020 (8:00). Adam, Jamey and Ben Schragger debate their lists. We discuss the troubling trends for WRs in general, particularly Julio Jones. We get into Joe Mixon's value and if the TEs should be drafted in the Top 12 ... News and notes (22:08) and more DFS talk (32:30)! Previewing every game and giving lineups. Adam is falling in love with Josh Allen. Are there any MIN players to start? Is Travis Homer a good value? We cover it all for FanDuel and DraftKings and then we discuss Playoff Challenge formats.