12/11 Fantasy Football Today Podcast: Week 15 Tough Calls, Playoff Matchup Previews
The Fantasy Football Today crew discusses the toughest calls to make in Week 15, previews Thursday Night Football, and regulates a commissioner issue.
Heath and Adam argue over a Commissioner error in one of the Podcast Leagues as Ben tries his best to regulate! Then we look at the Most Added list (5:52) and have a long discussion about A.J. Brown ... A quick round of Fantasy Feud (13:24) as we discuss the most efficient RBs in the NFL. Then we've got your news and notes (18:00) and tough calls at QB (20:48) including Ryan Tannehill, Russell Wilson and Matt Ryan, tough calls at RB (28:15) including Phillip Lindsay, Devonta Freeman and Joe Mixon, and we have to talk about John Brown of course (35:25)! ... Previewing NYJ-BAL (38:10). Can you trust either RB in this game? How about any of the WRs or TEs? And we finish the show answering your questions (50:00) via email, Apple Podcast and Twitter.
