12/12 Fantasy Football Today Podcast: AFC Start 'Em & Sit 'Em, Josh Jacobs update
The Fantasy Football Today crew goes game-by-game for Week 15, identifying the best starts and sits to help with lineup decisions.
Getting through most of the AFC slate and starting with a stat that Courtland Sutton owners need to know. Then we give you players we love (2:42) and players we hate (7:25) this week. How do we feel about Anthony Miller, Juju Smith-Schuster and Baker Mayfield in Week 15? ... Reviewing tonight's game with some injury updates (13:15). Can Robby Anderson find production? Is Lamar Jackson going to be elite this week? Then we've got the rest of the news and notes (17:15), rankings disputes (24:40) on Jared Goff, Kenyan Drake and more, Stats to Know (30:45) and "Start, Sit or Flex at Best" for players we're covering later in the show (36:45) ... HOU-TEN (39:40), MIN-LAC (45:45), CLE-ARI (54:50), IND-NO (1:02:14), JAC-OAK (1:07:40), NE-CIN (1:14:38), BUF-PIT (1:19:25).
