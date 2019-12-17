12/17 Fantasy Football Today Podcast: Week 16 Waiver Wire Picks
The Fantasy Football Today crew highlights the best Waiver Wire picks for Week 16, going position-by-position in priority order.
One last week (for most of you) to play the Waiver Wire! We'll tell you who we're prioritizing this week with Breshad Perriman, Anthony Miller, Mike Boone and Kerryon Johnson as the headliners. And we'll get into what to do about the MIN backfield with so much uncertainty there ... Top priorities at QB (11:15) including Ryan Fitzpatrick and Andy Dalton, RB (13:04) including Boone, Johnson, Patrick Laird and Boston Scott, WR (15:08) including Williams and Danny Amendola, TE (18:30) including Jacob Hollister and O.J. Howard, DST (20:30) and Kicker ... Can we still trust (24:10) players like Jameis Winston, Julian Edelman, T.Y. Hilton and some others who are in tough spots? And let's recap the NO-IND game (31:15) and then take a longer look at the Waiver Wire at each position (36:36) to finish the show.
