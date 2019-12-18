12/18 Fantasy Football Today Podcast: Week 16 Tough Calls
The Fantasy Football Today crew breaks down the toughest decisions to make in Week 16, including what to do with Drew Brees, Vikings running backs, and John Brown.
Who are you struggling to put in your lineup this week? We start the show with some of the toughest calls of the week and then get to 15 more difficult decisions for your championship game later in the show. First, we talk about a way to make Week 16 more interesting if you've been eliminated (11:30) and go through the news and notes (14:00) with a lot of Dalvin Cook and Mike Boone talk. And we read your Apple Podcast questions (19:05) ... Tough calls at QB (24:15), RB (33:02) and WR (44:55). Start or Sit Drew Brees on the road? Andy Dalton in a great matchup? How about Aaron Jones in a tough matchup? Kenyan Drake after a huge game? John Brown with the toughest matchup of them all? And will A.J. Brown get "Lattimored" this week? ... We talk Dynasty RBs and WRs (52:25) and read a bunch of your questions.
