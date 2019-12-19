Play

12/19 Fantasy Football Today Podcast: Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em Picks

The Fantasy Football Today crew sifts through Week 16 matchups, highlighting the best starts and sits of the week.

It's time to win some leagues! We'll give you players we love (1:50) and players we hate (8:00) in Week 16. How do we feel about Marlon Mack, Aaron Rodgers, O.J. Howard and Breshad Perriman this week? We'll also give you a bonus Commissioner We Hate ... News and notes (12:45) as we discuss Dak Prescott's injuries, the OAK and MIN backfields and much more. Then we've got Sixty Second Rankings Disputes (19:05) on Gardner Minshew, Leonard Fournette and a couple of others, give you some Week 16 stats to know (27:50) and play "Start, Sit or Flex at Best" (31:40) for players like Devin Singletary, Danny Amendola and James White ... NO-TEN (34:50), OAK-LAC (46:02), BAL-CLE (52:18), CAR-IND (58:03), PIT-NYJ (1:03:53), BUF-NE (1:08:50), CIN-MIA (1:12:40), DET-DEN (1:18:15). 

