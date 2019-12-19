12/19 Fantasy Football Today Podcast: Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em Picks
The Fantasy Football Today crew sifts through Week 16 matchups, highlighting the best starts and sits of the week.
It's time to win some leagues! We'll give you players we love (1:50) and players we hate (8:00) in Week 16. How do we feel about Marlon Mack, Aaron Rodgers, O.J. Howard and Breshad Perriman this week? We'll also give you a bonus Commissioner We Hate ... News and notes (12:45) as we discuss Dak Prescott's injuries, the OAK and MIN backfields and much more. Then we've got Sixty Second Rankings Disputes (19:05) on Gardner Minshew, Leonard Fournette and a couple of others, give you some Week 16 stats to know (27:50) and play "Start, Sit or Flex at Best" (31:40) for players like Devin Singletary, Danny Amendola and James White ... NO-TEN (34:50), OAK-LAC (46:02), BAL-CLE (52:18), CAR-IND (58:03), PIT-NYJ (1:03:53), BUF-NE (1:08:50), CIN-MIA (1:12:40), DET-DEN (1:18:15).
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.
-
Cook out? Mattison, Boone priorities
With Dalvin Cook out for Week 16, the Vikings backfield becomes the key to taking home a Fantasy...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, advice, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 16 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
It's been a tough season for the likes of Alvin Kamara, Marlon Mack, and Devonta Freeman, but...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 16, identifying risky plays,...