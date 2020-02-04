Play

12/3 Fantasy Football Today Podcast: BUY or SELL Second Half Breakouts

The Fantasy Football Today crew debates players with strong second half performances in 2019, including Ryan Tannehill, Devante Parker and Jared Cook.

Jim Brown-USA TODAY Sports

We wrap up our Super Bowl coverage with an assessment of Damien Williams' 2020 value and an update from Heath on the Chiefs victory. We then have updates on Ryan Fitzpatrick, Drew Brees, Dak Prescott and Greg Olsen in our news and notes. Fitzpatrick is returning to MIA, so what does this mean for Devante Parker and Mike Gesicki? We finish by taking a deep dive into players with strong finishes to the 2019 season, including Ryan Tannehill, Kenyan Drake, Jarvis Landry and players who aren't former Dolphins!

