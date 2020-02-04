12/3 Fantasy Football Today Podcast: BUY or SELL Second Half Breakouts
The Fantasy Football Today crew debates players with strong second half performances in 2019, including Ryan Tannehill, Devante Parker and Jared Cook.
We wrap up our Super Bowl coverage with an assessment of Damien Williams' 2020 value and an update from Heath on the Chiefs victory. We then have updates on Ryan Fitzpatrick, Drew Brees, Dak Prescott and Greg Olsen in our news and notes. Fitzpatrick is returning to MIA, so what does this mean for Devante Parker and Mike Gesicki? We finish by taking a deep dive into players with strong finishes to the 2019 season, including Ryan Tannehill, Kenyan Drake, Jarvis Landry and players who aren't former Dolphins!
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2020 WR Projections: A Terry on top
Heath Cummings says last year's rookie class is ready to explode in 2020.
-
2/3 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew breaks down the Chiefs' victory over the 49ers from a Fantasy...
-
Super Bowl DFS Advice
Looking to play in a Super Bowl DFS contest? Ben Gretch gives you some tips for managing a...
-
XFL Fantasy Preview
Ben Gretch looks at the coaching staffs and rosters of the eight XFL teams as their inaugural...
-
Will Hunt return to Browns?
Kareem Hunt made his return to football in 2019 after an eight-game suspension for off-the-field...
-
Senior Bowl Fantasy Review
Dave Richard reviews the Senior Bowl to give the Fantasy crowd the lowdown on the top players...