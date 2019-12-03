12/3 Fantasy Football Today Podcast: Week 14 Waiver Wire Picks, Mattison vs. Penny

We'll give you the top priorities to start the show. With Dalvin Cook insisting he'll play this week, what do you do about Alexander Mattison? How much do we like Ryan Tannehill, Zach Pascal, Rashaad Penny and Darwin Thompson this week? And in case you missed anything, we review the big names we are prioritizing and add a few more (12:50) ... Getting deeper into the Waiver Wire at QB (19:50) with Ryan Fitzpatrick, Gardner Minshew and Kyle Allen among others. Then we talk RB (25:44) including Raheem Mostert, Bo Scarbrough, Benny Snell and more, plus some handcuffs (37:15). WR (40:35) including James Washington, Anthony Miller and Cole Beasley. TE (49:30) including Vance McDonald, Tyler Higbee and MIke Gesicki ... We look ahead to Week 15 (58:00) and also give you some DST options (1:00:30) for this week. Then we debate who to drop and who to keep to finish the show.