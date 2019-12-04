12/4 Fantasy Football Today Podcast: Fantasy Playoffs, League Winners, Bears/Cowboys Preview
The Fantasy Football Today crew analyzes value for the Fantasy playoffs, picking league winners and busts.
A busy show today with some regulation, a game preview, a Tyler Lockett discussion and more. We start with a stat about a Patrick Mahomes and Kirk Cousins. Can you justify starting Cousins over Mahomes this week? Then we give you some sneaky league winners (7:05). Could A.J. Green actually win you a Fantasy championship? There are several TEs who might be great options down the stretch ... A look at the Most Added and Most Dropped lists (13:15), news and notes (19:50) including our thoughts on Ron Rivera, a rule change you should institute (22:15) and some Dynasty QB talk (23:14)! Heath and Ben give you a QB whose dynasty value is going up and a QB whose dynasty value is declining ... We discuss some tricky players (35:00) and whether you should start them, sit them or play the matchups. Lockett, Kenny Golladay, Phillip Lindsay, Rashaad Penny and Kenyan Drake among others. Then we preview DAL-CHI (40:22), do some Fantasy Regulating (50:25) and answer your questions at the end of the show.
