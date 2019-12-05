12/5 Fantasy Football Today Podcast: Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em (AFC)

We've got an awesome football stat at the top of the show as we get ready for the big KC-NE game! Then we'll tell you some players we love (2:30) as we debate LeSean McCoy and Tom Brady in Week 14, and some players we hate (6:15) as we wonder about Drew Brees in a tough matchup. In fact, a lot of the top QBs have tough matchups this week, but are we sitting any of them (11:48)? ... A lot of news to catch up on (18:00). Welcome back, Eli Manning! Do we still like the Eagles DST? And then we've got some Sixty Second Rankings Disputes (25:30) and "Start, Sit or Flex at Best?" (34:25) for the games we're covering later in the show ... NE-KC (36:15), SEA-LAR (47:40), DEN-HOU (58:30), MIA-NYJ (1:03:40), TEN-OAK (1:07:50), CIN-CLE (1:11:30).