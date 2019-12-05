12/5 Fantasy Football Today Podcast: Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em (AFC)
The Fantasy Football Today crew breaks down the AFC matchups on the Week 14 slate, debating the best 'starts' and the worst 'sits'.
We've got an awesome football stat at the top of the show as we get ready for the big KC-NE game! Then we'll tell you some players we love (2:30) as we debate LeSean McCoy and Tom Brady in Week 14, and some players we hate (6:15) as we wonder about Drew Brees in a tough matchup. In fact, a lot of the top QBs have tough matchups this week, but are we sitting any of them (11:48)? ... A lot of news to catch up on (18:00). Welcome back, Eli Manning! Do we still like the Eagles DST? And then we've got some Sixty Second Rankings Disputes (25:30) and "Start, Sit or Flex at Best?" (34:25) for the games we're covering later in the show ... NE-KC (36:15), SEA-LAR (47:40), DEN-HOU (58:30), MIA-NYJ (1:03:40), TEN-OAK (1:07:50), CIN-CLE (1:11:30).
