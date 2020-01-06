1/6 Fantasy Football Today Podcast: Mike McCarthy Fantasy Impact, Playoff Reactions, 2020 Rankings
The Fantasy Football Today crew discusses the impact of Mike McCarthy on the Cowboys offense while recapping Wildcard Weekend and taking a look at 2020 rankings.
Mike McCarthy didn't run the ball much toward the end of his GB tenure, will that change with Ezekiel Elliott? Can he take Dak Prescott to new heights? We react to the McCarthy hire to start the show (2:51) ... Players who impressed us (10:30) and players who did not impress us (19:40) in the first round of the playoffs. Adam Thielen and D.K. Metcalf were great. Josh Allen and Julian Edelman were not ... We discuss the importance of pass attempts (35:00), review the latest news and notes (36:58) with Eric Ebron seemingly on his way out of IND and the Kyle Rudolph TD catch sparking controversy! Then we're ranking the QBs, RBs and WRs from the four teams who were eliminated this weekend (40:00). Drew Brees vs. Carson Wentz vs. Josh Allen is tough! And where is the love for Devin Singletary?
