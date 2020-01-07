1/7 Fantasy Football Today Podcast: 2019 Fantasy Awards, All-Decade Team, Mock Draft

What an exciting show we've got today as we finally reveal the official 2019 Fantasy Awards (6:33)! We gave you the nominees and now our listeners have voted. Did they get it right??? Oh and we react to the Matt Rhule (3:00) and Joe Judge hirings (35:55) as the news breaks ... It's time to reveal the All-Decade Team (18:30). Which players were the best of the best from 2010-2019? QB was fairly easy, but after that it got tough. Jimmy Graham or Rob Gronkowski? Does Arian Foster deserve a spot? What was Heath thinking with one of his WRs? And we determine who the official Player of the Decade is ... We review yesterday's PPR mock draft with three picks we like (38:40) and three picks we don't like (48:30). Comparing Allen Robinson to Odell Beckham Jr. and Kenny Golladay. And debating Marlon Mack vs. Devin Singletary vs. Austin Ekeler.