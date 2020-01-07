1/7 Fantasy Football Today Podcast: 2019 Fantasy Awards, All-Decade Team, Mock Draft
The Fantasy Football Today 2019 award winners are revealed, the crew makes their picks for an All-Decade Fantasy team, and we review our first mock draft of 2020.
What an exciting show we've got today as we finally reveal the official 2019 Fantasy Awards (6:33)! We gave you the nominees and now our listeners have voted. Did they get it right??? Oh and we react to the Matt Rhule (3:00) and Joe Judge hirings (35:55) as the news breaks ... It's time to reveal the All-Decade Team (18:30). Which players were the best of the best from 2010-2019? QB was fairly easy, but after that it got tough. Jimmy Graham or Rob Gronkowski? Does Arian Foster deserve a spot? What was Heath thinking with one of his WRs? And we determine who the official Player of the Decade is ... We review yesterday's PPR mock draft with three picks we like (38:40) and three picks we don't like (48:30). Comparing Allen Robinson to Odell Beckham Jr. and Kenny Golladay. And debating Marlon Mack vs. Devin Singletary vs. Austin Ekeler.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NFL Playoff Challenge lineups, strategy
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge.
-
Playoff challenge rankings
Get ready for your NFL playoff Fantasy challenges with Jamey Eisenberg's rankings for each...
-
2019 win percentage analysis: QB
Which quarterbacks led Fantasy teams to the highest winning percentage? Jamey Eisenberg analyzes...
-
1/6 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew discusses the impact of Mike McCarthy on the Cowboys offense...
-
Stealing Signals: NFC North review
Ben Gretch reviews the 2019 season for each team from the NFC North.
-
NFL Playoff Challenge lineups and picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge.