1/7 Fantasy Football Today Podcast: 2019 Fantasy Awards, All-Decade Team, Mock Draft

The Fantasy Football Today 2019 award winners are revealed, the crew makes their picks for an All-Decade Fantasy team, and we review our first mock draft of 2020.

What an exciting show we've got today as we finally reveal the official 2019 Fantasy Awards (6:33)! We gave you the nominees and now our listeners have voted. Did they get it right??? Oh and we react to the Matt Rhule (3:00) and Joe Judge hirings (35:55) as the news breaks ... It's time to reveal the All-Decade Team (18:30). Which players were the best of the best from 2010-2019? QB was fairly easy, but after that it got tough. Jimmy Graham or Rob Gronkowski? Does Arian Foster deserve a spot? What was Heath thinking with one of his WRs? And we determine who the official Player of the Decade is ... We review yesterday's PPR mock draft with three picks we like (38:40) and three picks we don't like (48:30). Comparing Allen Robinson to Odell Beckham Jr. and Kenny Golladay. And debating Marlon Mack vs. Devin Singletary vs. Austin Ekeler.

