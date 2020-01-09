1/9 Fantasy Football Today Podcast: Quarterback Reflections, Divisional Round DFS Picks
The Fantasy Football Today crew dissects 2019 quarterback draft strategy, trends and results before making DFS picks for this weekend's slate.
We've got players we love (2:40) and players we're avoiding (5:45) in DFS this week. Damien Williams will be in our lineups. What about Aaron Jones? And are we paying up for Lamar Jackson this week? We've got also got the latest news (10:00) with Offensive Coordinator hires, more on the DAL offense and injuries to know for this weekend's games (16:25) ... We reflect on the QB position in 2019 (19:40). What takeaways can we apply to 2020? Are we seeing a changing of the guard at QB? Can pocket passers still be great for Fantasy? Who are the late-round picks we'll be most excited about (33:55)? ... More DFS talk as we give some lineup suggestions and discuss each position (39:12). George Kittle might be risky. Deebo Samuel is a great value. Will Fuller is enticing. We're also joined by meteorologist Kevin Roth of RotoGrinders.com for a look at how the weather may affect the games (1:00:00).
