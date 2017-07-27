2017 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: 12-team 0.5 PPR mock draft

Follow along LIVE at 2 p.m. ET as the CBS Sports staff takes part in our latest 12-team 0.5 PPR mock draft.

Note: Draft Season is upon us, for the best draft party have your draft at B-Dubs! Player receive food & drink specials plus a free draft kit. Sign up HERE today! 

The CBS Sports Staff is doing a 12-team 0.5 PPR mock draft today at 2 p.m. ET. Please feel free to follow along live as we make each pick.

You might have to refresh your browser to keep up with each selection, but you can follow in real time as each owner makes a pick in building their team.

In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also give 0.5 points for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 2 WR, TE, K, DST and a FLEX (RB/WR/TE). There will also be six reserve spots for a 15-round draft.

 Our draft order is as follows:

  1. Chris Towers, Fantasy Writer
  2. Matthew Coca, Video Producer
  3. Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer
  4. Adam Aizer, Podcast Host
  5. George Maselli, Fantasy Editor
  6. Scott White, Senior Fantasy Writer
  7. Meron Berkson, Video Producer
  8. Scott Reilly, Video Producer
  9. R.J. White, NFL Editor
  10. J. Darin Darst, College Football Producer
  11. Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer
  12. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer
Senior Fantasy Writer

Jamey Eisenberg has been a Senior Fantasy Writer for CBS Sports since 2006 with a focus on Fantasy Football. A University of Florida grad (class of '98), Jamey got his start in the newspaper business and... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories