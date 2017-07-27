2017 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: 12-team 0.5 PPR mock draft
Follow along LIVE at 2 p.m. ET as the CBS Sports staff takes part in our latest 12-team 0.5 PPR mock draft.
Note: Draft Season is upon us, for the best draft party have your draft at B-Dubs! Player receive food & drink specials plus a free draft kit. Sign up HERE today!
The CBS Sports Staff is doing a 12-team 0.5 PPR mock draft today at 2 p.m. ET. Please feel free to follow along live as we make each pick.
You might have to refresh your browser to keep up with each selection, but you can follow in real time as each owner makes a pick in building their team.
In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also give 0.5 points for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 2 WR, TE, K, DST and a FLEX (RB/WR/TE). There will also be six reserve spots for a 15-round draft.
Our draft order is as follows:
- Chris Towers, Fantasy Writer
- Matthew Coca, Video Producer
- Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer
- Adam Aizer, Podcast Host
- George Maselli, Fantasy Editor
- Scott White, Senior Fantasy Writer
- Meron Berkson, Video Producer
- Scott Reilly, Video Producer
- R.J. White, NFL Editor
- J. Darin Darst, College Football Producer
- Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer
- Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
What to know for training camp
Chris Towers runs down all of the key storylines heading into the start of training camp for...
-
Podcast: 10-team strategies
We’re talking tight end tiers and reviewing our 10-team mock draft on Wednesday’s episode of...
-
West on the rise
Knee surgery ended Kenneth Dixon's season before it started, creating a two-headed tandem in...
-
How much will Maclin, Woodhead help?
The Baltimore Ravens lost Kenneth Dixon for the season. Heath Cummings looks at the impact...
-
Colts options hinge on fit Luck
Andrew Luck's shoulder casts a shadow over what could be a prolific Fantasy offense.
-
Elliott slides in 10-team mock draft
Ezekiel Elliott's slide, albeit small, is one of the highlights in this mock draft from our...
Add a Comment