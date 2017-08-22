2017 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: 12-team $100 non-PPR auction
Why wait to draft players when you can shop 'til you drop for them?! Our auction results offer examples of what you might expect to see in your leagues.
In a snake draft, only the lucky soul who lands the No. 1 overall pick gets the best shot at getting Cardinals rusher David Johnson on his or her Fantasy team.
In an auction, everyone gets a shot at having the honor. In fact, everyone in your league has a chance to get everyone in the National Football League.
The process is simple: Everyone gets a predetermined amount of units to spend and everyone takes turns nominating players. Then the bidding begin. As you might expect, the person who bids the most gets the right to have said player on their roster.
It makes for some interesting twists and turns that you just don't get in a typical Fantasy draft. For example, in our 12-team non-PPR auction, Fantasy writer Chris Towers landed Antonio Brown and Julio Jones . Two would-be first-round picks! You can't do that in a snake format (unless you play with clueless idiots, in which case I'd like to join your league).
Our results from our selection process are below, but there's a lot of context that must get taken into consideration. For that, I strongly encourage you to check out our lessons learned. You'll find out details like why Ameer Abdullah went for $12, how come Samaje Perine went for $10 and what was wrong with Mike Kiser's team.
Our bidders:
- Jeff Gerttula, SVP and GM, CBS Sports Digital (auction veteran)
- Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer (auction veteran)
- Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer (auction veteran)
- Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer (auction veteran)
- Chris Towers, Fantasy Writer (auction veteran)
- Jeff Tobin, Director of Editorial (auction veteran)
- Eric Chylinski, Director of Marketing (auction veteran)
- R.J. White, NFL Editor (auction veteran)
- Kevin Skiver, Writer, CBS Sports (auction veteran)
- Michael Kiser, Senior Manager, Video Newsroom (second-ever auction)
- Will Brinson, NFL Writer (second-ever auction)
- George Maselli, Fantasy Editor (auction newbie)
Our owners had $100 to spend on 15 roster spots. Our scoring for all touchdowns is six points. We are awarding one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We feature a starting lineup of a QB, 2 RB, 2 WR, TE, K, DST and a FLEX (RB/WR/TE). There will also be six reserve spots.
|Round
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|1
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Tucker K BAL
|2
|Silence of the Lambo
|M. Mariota QB TEN
|3
|Maselli
|M. Ryan QB ATL
|4
|R.J. White
|J. Ajayi RB MIA
|5
|R.J. White
|P. Garcon WR SF
|6
|Eric
|C. Newton QB CAR
|7
|Chris Towers
|K. Hunt RB KC
|8
|Maselli
|D. Johnson RB ARI
|9
|Chris Towers
|J. Jones WR ATL
|10
|Silence of the Lambo
|J. Howard RB CHI
|11
|R.J. White
|A. Rodgers QB GB
|12
|Dave Richard
|L. McCoy RB BUF
|13
|Jamey Eisenberg
|Broncos DST DEN
|14
|Dave Richard
|J. Williams RB BUF
|15
|Eric
|M. Gordon RB LAC
|16
|R.J. White
|L. Fournette RB JAC
|17
|Silence of the Lambo
|D. Jackson WR TB
|18
|Will Brinson
|T. Coleman RB ATL
|19
|Michael Kiser
|J. Winston QB TB
|20
|Gerttula
|Patriots DST NE
|21
|Gerttula
|L. Bell RB PIT
|22
|Gerttula
|D. Freeman RB ATL
|23
|Jeff Tobin
|T. Brady QB NE
|24
|Maselli
|E. Elliott RB DAL
|25
|Heath Cummings
|D. McFadden RB DAL
|26
|Maselli
|S. Ware RB KC
|27
|Silence of the Lambo
|C. McCaffrey RB CAR
|28
|Chris Towers
|D. Brees QB NO
|29
|Michael Kiser
|S. Gostkowski K NE
|30
|Dave Richard
|D. Murray RB TEN
|31
|Will Brinson
|A. Green WR CIN
|32
|Gerttula
|M. Bryant K ATL
|33
|Heath Cummings
|T. Gurley RB LAR
|34
|Chris Towers
|A. Brown WR PIT
|35
|Eric
|M. Crosby K GB
|36
|Will Brinson
|M. Thomas WR NO
|37
|Dave Richard
|D. Henry RB TEN
|38
|Eric
|L. Miller RB HOU
|39
|R.J. White
|J. Nelson WR GB
|40
|Will Brinson
|J. Mixon RB CIN
|41
|Michael Kiser
|Cardinals DST ARI
|42
|Will Brinson
|Chargers DST LAC
|43
|Chris Towers
|Seahawks DST SEA
|44
|Gerttula
|E. Manning QB NYG
|45
|Heath Cummings
|M. Evans WR TB
|46
|Maselli
|R. Kelley RB WAS
|47
|Heath Cummings
|R. Wilson QB SEA
|48
|Heath Cummings
|R. Gronkowski TE NE
|49
|Silence of the Lambo
|O. Beckham WR NYG
|50
|Dave Richard
|I. Crowell RB CLE
|51
|Eric
|M. Lynch RB OAK
|52
|Gerttula
|D. Cook RB MIN
|53
|Eric
|T. Pryor WR WAS
|54
|Will Brinson
|G. Gano K CAR
|55
|Chris Towers
|D. Bailey K DAL
|56
|Gerttula
|A. Dalton QB CIN
|57
|Eric
|D. Baldwin WR SEA
|58
|Maselli
|Z. Jones WR BUF
|59
|Jeff Tobin
|T. Hilton WR IND
|60
|Silence of the Lambo
|O. Howard TE TB
|61
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Bryant WR DAL
|62
|Gerttula
|A. Cooper WR OAK
|63
|Heath Cummings
|T. Montgomery RB GB
|64
|Maselli
|J. Williams RB GB
|65
|Michael Kiser
|P. Perkins RB NYG
|66
|Michael Kiser
|C. Hyde RB SF
|67
|Will Brinson
|T. Williams WR LAC
|68
|Eric
|K. Benjamin WR CAR
|69
|Jeff Tobin
|M. Bryant WR PIT
|70
|Jamey Eisenberg
|C. Anderson RB DEN
|71
|Will Brinson
|G. Olsen TE CAR
|72
|Silence of the Lambo
|Texans DST HOU
|73
|Dave Richard
|B. Cooks WR NE
|74
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Henderson RB DEN
|75
|Chris Towers
|M. Ingram RB NO
|76
|Dave Richard
|T. Kelce TE KC
|77
|Michael Kiser
|A. Jeffery WR PHI
|78
|Will Brinson
|C. Palmer QB ARI
|79
|Heath Cummings
|S. Watkins WR LAR
|80
|Maselli
|D. Parker WR MIA
|81
|Maselli
|S. Janikowski K OAK
|82
|Chris Towers
|B. Powell RB NYJ
|83
|Eric
|Chiefs DST KC
|84
|R.J. White
|M. Gillislee RB NE
|85
|Michael Kiser
|J. Rodgers RB TB
|86
|Jeff Tobin
|D. Thomas WR DEN
|87
|Jeff Tobin
|T. West RB BAL
|88
|Heath Cummings
|Falcons DST ATL
|89
|Michael Kiser
|S. Diggs WR MIN
|90
|Jeff Tobin
|D. Hopkins WR HOU
|91
|Michael Kiser
|J. Hill RB CIN
|92
|Michael Kiser
|K. Allen WR LAC
|93
|Jeff Tobin
|J. Graham TE SEA
|94
|Will Brinson
|R. Burkhead RB NE
|95
|Silence of the Lambo
|J. Reed TE WAS
|96
|Silence of the Lambo
|J. Lambo K LAC
|97
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Martin RB TB
|98
|Jamey Eisenberg
|A. Abdullah RB DET
|99
|Jeff Tobin
|D. Woodhead RB BAL
|100
|Eric
|H. Henry TE LAC
|101
|Michael Kiser
|G. Tate WR DET
|102
|Dave Richard
|K. Cousins QB WAS
|103
|Heath Cummings
|J. Stewart RB CAR
|104
|Eric
|A. Robinson WR JAC
|105
|Maselli
|Steelers DST PIT
|106
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Adams WR GB
|107
|Jeff Tobin
|T. Rawls RB SEA
|108
|Will Brinson
|W. Snead WR NO
|109
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Crowder WR WAS
|110
|Dave Richard
|Vikings DST MIN
|111
|Jeff Tobin
|E. Ebron TE DET
|112
|Maselli
|T. Eifert TE CIN
|113
|Michael Kiser
|Z. Ertz TE PHI
|114
|Michael Kiser
|B. Roethlisberger QB PIT
|115
|Chris Towers
|D. Washington RB OAK
|116
|Jamey Eisenberg
|F. Gore RB IND
|117
|Chris Towers
|E. Sanders WR DEN
|118
|R.J. White
|K. Rudolph TE MIN
|119
|Michael Kiser
|A. Peterson RB NO
|120
|Silence of the Lambo
|J. Witten TE DAL
|121
|Dave Richard
|T. Hill WR KC
|122
|Jeff Tobin
|A. Luck QB IND
|123
|Jamey Eisenberg
|M. Crabtree WR OAK
|124
|Maselli
|J. Doyle TE IND
|125
|Michael Kiser
|S. Shepard WR NYG
|126
|Will Brinson
|P. Rivers QB LAC
|127
|Jeff Tobin
|L. Blount RB PHI
|128
|Gerttula
|E. Decker WR TEN
|129
|Jeff Tobin
|J. Maclin WR BAL
|130
|Eric
|E. Lacy RB SEA
|131
|Jamey Eisenberg
|T. Riddick RB DET
|132
|Silence of the Lambo
|C. Beasley WR DAL
|133
|Jamey Eisenberg
|M. Bennett TE GB
|134
|Dave Richard
|J. Landry WR MIA
|135
|Jeff Tobin
|Rams DST LAR
|136
|Eric
|C. Meredith WR CHI
|137
|R.J. White
|L. Fitzgerald WR ARI
|138
|Heath Cummings
|C. Prosise RB SEA
|139
|Gerttula
|J. White RB NE
|140
|Maselli
|C. Kupp WR LAR
|141
|R.J. White
|S. Vereen RB NYG
|142
|Maselli
|D. Foreman RB HOU
|143
|Silence of the Lambo
|A. Kamara RB NO
|144
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Carr QB OAK
|145
|Dave Richard
|J. Williams RB SF
|146
|Jeff Tobin
|W. Lutz K NO
|147
|Heath Cummings
|M. Wallace WR BAL
|148
|Will Brinson
|J. Charles RB DEN
|149
|Chris Towers
|M. Forte RB NYJ
|150
|Heath Cummings
|D. Walker TE TEN
|151
|Heath Cummings
|A. Thielen WR MIN
|152
|R.J. White
|R. Anderson WR NYJ
|153
|Eric
|J. Richard RB OAK
|154
|Silence of the Lambo
|D. Prescott QB DAL
|155
|Jamey Eisenberg
|S. Perine RB WAS
|156
|Maselli
|B. Marshall WR NYG
|157
|Heath Cummings
|J. Edelman WR NE
|158
|Will Brinson
|M. Stafford QB DET
|159
|Chris Towers
|D. Moncrief WR IND
|160
|Gerttula
|R. Matthews WR TEN
|161
|R.J. White
|C. Davis WR TEN
|162
|Eric
|L. Murray RB MIN
|163
|Silence of the Lambo
|T. Taylor QB BUF
|164
|Silence of the Lambo
|R. Cobb WR GB
|165
|Heath Cummings
|M. Prater K DET
|166
|Will Brinson
|J. Brown WR ARI
|167
|Chris Towers
|J. Matthews WR BUF
|168
|Gerttula
|M. Jones WR DET
|169
|R.J. White
|M. Mack RB IND
|170
|Gerttula
|K. Golladay WR DET
|171
|Chris Towers
|J. Conner RB PIT
|172
|Gerttula
|C. Brate TE TB
|173
|R.J. White
|C. Sturgis K PHI
|174
|Dave Richard
|D. Johnson RB CLE
|175
|Chris Towers
|A. Hooper TE ATL
|176
|Gerttula
|J. Nelson WR ARI
|177
|R.J. White
|A. Morris RB DAL
|178
|Dave Richard
|D. Sproles RB PHI
|179
|R.J. White
|Bills DST BUF
|180
|Dave Richard
|D. Hopkins K WAS
|Jamey Eisenberg
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|J. Tucker K BAL
|13
|Broncos DST DEN
|61
|D. Bryant WR DAL
|70
|C. Anderson RB DEN
|74
|D. Henderson RB DEN
|97
|D. Martin RB TB
|98
|A. Abdullah RB DET
|106
|D. Adams WR GB
|109
|J. Crowder WR WAS
|116
|F. Gore RB IND
|123
|M. Crabtree WR OAK
|131
|T. Riddick RB DET
|133
|M. Bennett TE GB
|144
|D. Carr QB OAK
|155
|S. Perine RB WAS
|Silence of the Lambo
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|2
|M. Mariota QB TEN
|10
|J. Howard RB CHI
|17
|D. Jackson WR TB
|27
|C. McCaffrey RB CAR
|49
|O. Beckham WR NYG
|60
|O. Howard TE TB
|72
|Texans DST HOU
|95
|J. Reed TE WAS
|96
|J. Lambo K LAC
|120
|J. Witten TE DAL
|132
|C. Beasley WR DAL
|143
|A. Kamara RB NO
|154
|D. Prescott QB DAL
|163
|T. Taylor QB BUF
|164
|R. Cobb WR GB
|Maselli
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|3
|M. Ryan QB ATL
|8
|D. Johnson RB ARI
|24
|E. Elliott RB DAL
|26
|S. Ware RB KC
|46
|R. Kelley RB WAS
|58
|Z. Jones WR BUF
|64
|J. Williams RB GB
|80
|D. Parker WR MIA
|81
|S. Janikowski K OAK
|105
|Steelers DST PIT
|112
|T. Eifert TE CIN
|124
|J. Doyle TE IND
|140
|C. Kupp WR LAR
|142
|D. Foreman RB HOU
|156
|B. Marshall WR NYG
|R.J. White
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|4
|J. Ajayi RB MIA
|5
|P. Garcon WR SF
|11
|A. Rodgers QB GB
|16
|L. Fournette RB JAC
|39
|J. Nelson WR GB
|84
|M. Gillislee RB NE
|118
|K. Rudolph TE MIN
|137
|L. Fitzgerald WR ARI
|141
|S. Vereen RB NYG
|152
|R. Anderson WR NYJ
|161
|C. Davis WR TEN
|169
|M. Mack RB IND
|173
|C. Sturgis K PHI
|177
|A. Morris RB DAL
|179
|Bills DST BUF
|Eric
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|6
|C. Newton QB CAR
|15
|M. Gordon RB LAC
|35
|M. Crosby K GB
|38
|L. Miller RB HOU
|51
|M. Lynch RB OAK
|53
|T. Pryor WR WAS
|57
|D. Baldwin WR SEA
|68
|K. Benjamin WR CAR
|83
|Chiefs DST KC
|100
|H. Henry TE LAC
|104
|A. Robinson WR JAC
|130
|E. Lacy RB SEA
|136
|C. Meredith WR CHI
|153
|J. Richard RB OAK
|162
|L. Murray RB MIN
|Chris Towers
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|7
|K. Hunt RB KC
|9
|J. Jones WR ATL
|28
|D. Brees QB NO
|34
|A. Brown WR PIT
|43
|Seahawks DST SEA
|55
|D. Bailey K DAL
|75
|M. Ingram RB NO
|82
|B. Powell RB NYJ
|115
|D. Washington RB OAK
|117
|E. Sanders WR DEN
|149
|M. Forte RB NYJ
|159
|D. Moncrief WR IND
|167
|J. Matthews WR BUF
|171
|J. Conner RB PIT
|175
|A. Hooper TE ATL
|Dave Richard
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|12
|L. McCoy RB BUF
|14
|J. Williams RB BUF
|30
|D. Murray RB TEN
|37
|D. Henry RB TEN
|50
|I. Crowell RB CLE
|73
|B. Cooks WR NE
|76
|T. Kelce TE KC
|102
|K. Cousins QB WAS
|110
|Vikings DST MIN
|121
|T. Hill WR KC
|134
|J. Landry WR MIA
|145
|J. Williams RB SF
|174
|D. Johnson RB CLE
|178
|D. Sproles RB PHI
|180
|D. Hopkins K WAS
|Will Brinson
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|18
|T. Coleman RB ATL
|31
|A. Green WR CIN
|36
|M. Thomas WR NO
|40
|J. Mixon RB CIN
|42
|Chargers DST LAC
|54
|G. Gano K CAR
|67
|T. Williams WR LAC
|71
|G. Olsen TE CAR
|78
|C. Palmer QB ARI
|94
|R. Burkhead RB NE
|108
|W. Snead WR NO
|126
|P. Rivers QB LAC
|148
|J. Charles RB DEN
|158
|M. Stafford QB DET
|166
|J. Brown WR ARI
|Michael Kiser
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|19
|J. Winston QB TB
|29
|S. Gostkowski K NE
|41
|Cardinals DST ARI
|65
|P. Perkins RB NYG
|66
|C. Hyde RB SF
|77
|A. Jeffery WR PHI
|85
|J. Rodgers RB TB
|89
|S. Diggs WR MIN
|91
|J. Hill RB CIN
|92
|K. Allen WR LAC
|101
|G. Tate WR DET
|113
|Z. Ertz TE PHI
|114
|B. Roethlisberger QB PIT
|119
|A. Peterson RB NO
|125
|S. Shepard WR NYG
|Gerttula
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|20
|Patriots DST NE
|21
|L. Bell RB PIT
|22
|D. Freeman RB ATL
|32
|M. Bryant K ATL
|44
|E. Manning QB NYG
|52
|D. Cook RB MIN
|56
|A. Dalton QB CIN
|62
|A. Cooper WR OAK
|128
|E. Decker WR TEN
|139
|J. White RB NE
|160
|R. Matthews WR TEN
|168
|M. Jones WR DET
|170
|K. Golladay WR DET
|172
|C. Brate TE TB
|176
|J. Nelson WR ARI
|Jeff Tobin
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|23
|T. Brady QB NE
|59
|T. Hilton WR IND
|69
|M. Bryant WR PIT
|86
|D. Thomas WR DEN
|87
|T. West RB BAL
|90
|D. Hopkins WR HOU
|93
|J. Graham TE SEA
|99
|D. Woodhead RB BAL
|107
|T. Rawls RB SEA
|111
|E. Ebron TE DET
|122
|A. Luck QB IND
|127
|L. Blount RB PHI
|129
|J. Maclin WR BAL
|135
|Rams DST LAR
|146
|W. Lutz K NO
|Heath Cummings
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|25
|D. McFadden RB DAL
|33
|T. Gurley RB LAR
|45
|M. Evans WR TB
|47
|R. Wilson QB SEA
|48
|R. Gronkowski TE NE
|63
|T. Montgomery RB GB
|79
|S. Watkins WR LAR
|88
|Falcons DST ATL
|103
|J. Stewart RB CAR
|138
|C. Prosise RB SEA
|147
|M. Wallace WR BAL
|150
|D. Walker TE TEN
|151
|A. Thielen WR MIN
|157
|J. Edelman WR NE
|165
|M. Prater K DET
|
|* - owner used remaining budget on player
