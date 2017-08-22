Play

2017 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: 12-team $100 non-PPR auction

Why wait to draft players when you can shop 'til you drop for them?! Our auction results offer examples of what you might expect to see in your leagues.

In a snake draft, only the lucky soul who lands the No. 1 overall pick gets the best shot at getting Cardinals rusher David Johnson on his or her Fantasy team.

In an auction, everyone gets a shot at having the honor. In fact, everyone in your league has a chance to get everyone in the National Football League.

The process is simple: Everyone gets a predetermined amount of units to spend and everyone takes turns nominating players. Then the bidding begin. As you might expect, the person who bids the most gets the right to have said player on their roster.

It makes for some interesting twists and turns that you just don't get in a typical Fantasy draft. For example, in our 12-team non-PPR auction, Fantasy writer Chris Towers landed Antonio Brown and Julio Jones . Two would-be first-round picks! You can't do that in a snake format (unless you play with clueless idiots, in which case I'd like to join your league).

Our results from our selection process are below, but there's a lot of context that must get taken into consideration. For that, I strongly encourage you to check out our lessons learned. You'll find out details like why Ameer Abdullah went for $12, how come Samaje Perine went for $10 and what was wrong with Mike Kiser's team.

Our bidders:

  • Jeff Gerttula, SVP and GM, CBS Sports Digital (auction veteran)
  • Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer (auction veteran)
  • Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer (auction veteran)
  • Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer (auction veteran)
  • Chris Towers, Fantasy Writer (auction veteran)
  • Jeff Tobin, Director of Editorial (auction veteran)
  • Eric Chylinski, Director of Marketing (auction veteran)
  • R.J. White, NFL Editor (auction veteran)
  • Kevin Skiver, Writer, CBS Sports (auction veteran)
  • Michael Kiser, Senior Manager, Video Newsroom (second-ever auction)
  • Will Brinson, NFL Writer (second-ever auction)
  • George Maselli, Fantasy Editor (auction newbie)


Our owners had $100 to spend on 15 roster spots. Our scoring for all touchdowns is six points. We are awarding one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We feature a starting lineup of a QB, 2 RB, 2 WR, TE, K, DST and a FLEX (RB/WR/TE). There will also be six reserve spots.

Round By Round
Round
Pos Team Player
1 Jamey Eisenberg J. Tucker K BAL
2 Silence of the Lambo M. Mariota QB TEN
3 Maselli M. Ryan QB ATL
4 R.J. White J. Ajayi RB MIA
5 R.J. White P. Garcon WR SF
6 Eric C. Newton QB CAR
7 Chris Towers K. Hunt RB KC
8 Maselli D. Johnson RB ARI
9 Chris Towers J. Jones WR ATL
10 Silence of the Lambo J. Howard RB CHI
11 R.J. White A. Rodgers QB GB
12 Dave Richard L. McCoy RB BUF
13 Jamey Eisenberg Broncos DST DEN
14 Dave Richard J. Williams RB BUF
15 Eric M. Gordon RB LAC
16 R.J. White L. Fournette RB JAC
17 Silence of the Lambo D. Jackson WR TB
18 Will Brinson T. Coleman RB ATL
19 Michael Kiser J. Winston QB TB
20 Gerttula Patriots DST NE
21 Gerttula L. Bell RB PIT
22 Gerttula D. Freeman RB ATL
23 Jeff Tobin T. Brady QB NE
24 Maselli E. Elliott RB DAL
25 Heath Cummings D. McFadden RB DAL
26 Maselli S. Ware RB KC
27 Silence of the Lambo C. McCaffrey RB CAR
28 Chris Towers D. Brees QB NO
29 Michael Kiser S. Gostkowski K NE
30 Dave Richard D. Murray RB TEN
31 Will Brinson A. Green WR CIN
32 Gerttula M. Bryant K ATL
33 Heath Cummings T. Gurley RB LAR
34 Chris Towers A. Brown WR PIT
35 Eric M. Crosby K GB
36 Will Brinson M. Thomas WR NO
37 Dave Richard D. Henry RB TEN
38 Eric L. Miller RB HOU
39 R.J. White J. Nelson WR GB
40 Will Brinson J. Mixon RB CIN
41 Michael Kiser Cardinals DST ARI
42 Will Brinson Chargers DST LAC
43 Chris Towers Seahawks DST SEA
44 Gerttula E. Manning QB NYG
45 Heath Cummings M. Evans WR TB
46 Maselli R. Kelley RB WAS
47 Heath Cummings R. Wilson QB SEA
48 Heath Cummings R. Gronkowski TE NE
49 Silence of the Lambo O. Beckham WR NYG
50 Dave Richard I. Crowell RB CLE
51 Eric M. Lynch RB OAK
52 Gerttula D. Cook RB MIN
53 Eric T. Pryor WR WAS
54 Will Brinson G. Gano K CAR
55 Chris Towers D. Bailey K DAL
56 Gerttula A. Dalton QB CIN
57 Eric D. Baldwin WR SEA
58 Maselli Z. Jones WR BUF
59 Jeff Tobin T. Hilton WR IND
60 Silence of the Lambo O. Howard TE TB
61 Jamey Eisenberg D. Bryant WR DAL
62 Gerttula A. Cooper WR OAK
63 Heath Cummings T. Montgomery RB GB
64 Maselli J. Williams RB GB
65 Michael Kiser P. Perkins RB NYG
66 Michael Kiser C. Hyde RB SF
67 Will Brinson T. Williams WR LAC
68 Eric K. Benjamin WR CAR
69 Jeff Tobin M. Bryant WR PIT
70 Jamey Eisenberg C. Anderson RB DEN
71 Will Brinson G. Olsen TE CAR
72 Silence of the Lambo Texans DST HOU
73 Dave Richard B. Cooks WR NE
74 Jamey Eisenberg D. Henderson RB DEN
75 Chris Towers M. Ingram RB NO
76 Dave Richard T. Kelce TE KC
77 Michael Kiser A. Jeffery WR PHI
78 Will Brinson C. Palmer QB ARI
79 Heath Cummings S. Watkins WR LAR
80 Maselli D. Parker WR MIA
81 Maselli S. Janikowski K OAK
82 Chris Towers B. Powell RB NYJ
83 Eric Chiefs DST KC
84 R.J. White M. Gillislee RB NE
85 Michael Kiser J. Rodgers RB TB
86 Jeff Tobin D. Thomas WR DEN
87 Jeff Tobin T. West RB BAL
88 Heath Cummings Falcons DST ATL
89 Michael Kiser S. Diggs WR MIN
90 Jeff Tobin D. Hopkins WR HOU
91 Michael Kiser J. Hill RB CIN
92 Michael Kiser K. Allen WR LAC
93 Jeff Tobin J. Graham TE SEA
94 Will Brinson R. Burkhead RB NE
95 Silence of the Lambo J. Reed TE WAS
96 Silence of the Lambo J. Lambo K LAC
97 Jamey Eisenberg D. Martin RB TB
98 Jamey Eisenberg A. Abdullah RB DET
99 Jeff Tobin D. Woodhead RB BAL
100 Eric H. Henry TE LAC
101 Michael Kiser G. Tate WR DET
102 Dave Richard K. Cousins QB WAS
103 Heath Cummings J. Stewart RB CAR
104 Eric A. Robinson WR JAC
105 Maselli Steelers DST PIT
106 Jamey Eisenberg D. Adams WR GB
107 Jeff Tobin T. Rawls RB SEA
108 Will Brinson W. Snead WR NO
109 Jamey Eisenberg J. Crowder WR WAS
110 Dave Richard Vikings DST MIN
111 Jeff Tobin E. Ebron TE DET
112 Maselli T. Eifert TE CIN
113 Michael Kiser Z. Ertz TE PHI
114 Michael Kiser B. Roethlisberger QB PIT
115 Chris Towers D. Washington RB OAK
116 Jamey Eisenberg F. Gore RB IND
117 Chris Towers E. Sanders WR DEN
118 R.J. White K. Rudolph TE MIN
119 Michael Kiser A. Peterson RB NO
120 Silence of the Lambo J. Witten TE DAL
121 Dave Richard T. Hill WR KC
122 Jeff Tobin A. Luck QB IND
123 Jamey Eisenberg M. Crabtree WR OAK
124 Maselli J. Doyle TE IND
125 Michael Kiser S. Shepard WR NYG
126 Will Brinson P. Rivers QB LAC
127 Jeff Tobin L. Blount RB PHI
128 Gerttula E. Decker WR TEN
129 Jeff Tobin J. Maclin WR BAL
130 Eric E. Lacy RB SEA
131 Jamey Eisenberg T. Riddick RB DET
132 Silence of the Lambo C. Beasley WR DAL
133 Jamey Eisenberg M. Bennett TE GB
134 Dave Richard J. Landry WR MIA
135 Jeff Tobin Rams DST LAR
136 Eric C. Meredith WR CHI
137 R.J. White L. Fitzgerald WR ARI
138 Heath Cummings C. Prosise RB SEA
139 Gerttula J. White RB NE
140 Maselli C. Kupp WR LAR
141 R.J. White S. Vereen RB NYG
142 Maselli D. Foreman RB HOU
143 Silence of the Lambo A. Kamara RB NO
144 Jamey Eisenberg D. Carr QB OAK
145 Dave Richard J. Williams RB SF
146 Jeff Tobin W. Lutz K NO
147 Heath Cummings M. Wallace WR BAL
148 Will Brinson J. Charles RB DEN
149 Chris Towers M. Forte RB NYJ
150 Heath Cummings D. Walker TE TEN
151 Heath Cummings A. Thielen WR MIN
152 R.J. White R. Anderson WR NYJ
153 Eric J. Richard RB OAK
154 Silence of the Lambo D. Prescott QB DAL
155 Jamey Eisenberg S. Perine RB WAS
156 Maselli B. Marshall WR NYG
157 Heath Cummings J. Edelman WR NE
158 Will Brinson M. Stafford QB DET
159 Chris Towers D. Moncrief WR IND
160 Gerttula R. Matthews WR TEN
161 R.J. White C. Davis WR TEN
162 Eric L. Murray RB MIN
163 Silence of the Lambo T. Taylor QB BUF
164 Silence of the Lambo R. Cobb WR GB
165 Heath Cummings M. Prater K DET
166 Will Brinson J. Brown WR ARI
167 Chris Towers J. Matthews WR BUF
168 Gerttula M. Jones WR DET
169 R.J. White M. Mack RB IND
170 Gerttula K. Golladay WR DET
171 Chris Towers J. Conner RB PIT
172 Gerttula C. Brate TE TB
173 R.J. White C. Sturgis K PHI
174 Dave Richard D. Johnson RB CLE
175 Chris Towers A. Hooper TE ATL
176 Gerttula J. Nelson WR ARI
177 R.J. White A. Morris RB DAL
178 Dave Richard D. Sproles RB PHI
179 R.J. White Bills DST BUF
180 Dave Richard D. Hopkins K WAS
Senior Fantasy Writer

Dave Richard has spent nearly his entire career covering the National Football League. Beginning with NFL.com at the boom of the Internet, Richard was that site's first Fantasy Football writer before transitioning... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories