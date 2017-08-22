2017 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: 12-team $100 non-PPR auction

Note: Draft season is upon us, for the best draft party have your draft at B-Dubs! Players receive food & drink specials plus a free draft kit. Sign up HERE today!

In a snake draft, only the lucky soul who lands the No. 1 overall pick gets the best shot at getting Cardinals rusher David Johnson on his or her Fantasy team.

In an auction, everyone gets a shot at having the honor. In fact, everyone in your league has a chance to get everyone in the National Football League.

The process is simple: Everyone gets a predetermined amount of units to spend and everyone takes turns nominating players. Then the bidding begin. As you might expect, the person who bids the most gets the right to have said player on their roster.

It makes for some interesting twists and turns that you just don't get in a typical Fantasy draft. For example, in our 12-team non-PPR auction, Fantasy writer Chris Towers landed Antonio Brown and Julio Jones . Two would-be first-round picks! You can't do that in a snake format (unless you play with clueless idiots, in which case I'd like to join your league).

Our results from our selection process are below, but there's a lot of context that must get taken into consideration. For that, I strongly encourage you to check out our lessons learned. You'll find out details like why Ameer Abdullah went for $12, how come Samaje Perine went for $10 and what was wrong with Mike Kiser's team.

Our bidders:

Jeff Gerttula, SVP and GM, CBS Sports Digital (auction veteran)

Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer (auction veteran)

Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer (auction veteran)

Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer (auction veteran)

Chris Towers, Fantasy Writer (auction veteran)

Jeff Tobin, Director of Editorial (auction veteran)

Eric Chylinski, Director of Marketing (auction veteran)

R.J. White, NFL Editor (auction veteran)

Kevin Skiver, Writer, CBS Sports (auction veteran)

Michael Kiser, Senior Manager, Video Newsroom (second-ever auction)

Will Brinson, NFL Writer (second-ever auction)

George Maselli, Fantasy Editor (auction newbie)



Our owners had $100 to spend on 15 roster spots. Our scoring for all touchdowns is six points. We are awarding one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We feature a starting lineup of a QB, 2 RB, 2 WR, TE, K, DST and a FLEX (RB/WR/TE). There will also be six reserve spots.

Round By Round Round Pos Team Player 1 Jamey Eisenberg J. Tucker K BAL 2 Silence of the Lambo M. Mariota QB TEN 3 Maselli M. Ryan QB ATL 4 R.J. White J. Ajayi RB MIA 5 R.J. White P. Garcon WR SF 6 Eric C. Newton QB CAR 7 Chris Towers K. Hunt RB KC 8 Maselli D. Johnson RB ARI 9 Chris Towers J. Jones WR ATL 10 Silence of the Lambo J. Howard RB CHI 11 R.J. White A. Rodgers QB GB 12 Dave Richard L. McCoy RB BUF 13 Jamey Eisenberg Broncos DST DEN 14 Dave Richard J. Williams RB BUF 15 Eric M. Gordon RB LAC 16 R.J. White L. Fournette RB JAC 17 Silence of the Lambo D. Jackson WR TB 18 Will Brinson T. Coleman RB ATL 19 Michael Kiser J. Winston QB TB 20 Gerttula Patriots DST NE 21 Gerttula L. Bell RB PIT 22 Gerttula D. Freeman RB ATL 23 Jeff Tobin T. Brady QB NE 24 Maselli E. Elliott RB DAL 25 Heath Cummings D. McFadden RB DAL 26 Maselli S. Ware RB KC 27 Silence of the Lambo C. McCaffrey RB CAR 28 Chris Towers D. Brees QB NO 29 Michael Kiser S. Gostkowski K NE 30 Dave Richard D. Murray RB TEN 31 Will Brinson A. Green WR CIN 32 Gerttula M. Bryant K ATL 33 Heath Cummings T. Gurley RB LAR 34 Chris Towers A. Brown WR PIT 35 Eric M. Crosby K GB 36 Will Brinson M. Thomas WR NO 37 Dave Richard D. Henry RB TEN 38 Eric L. Miller RB HOU 39 R.J. White J. Nelson WR GB 40 Will Brinson J. Mixon RB CIN 41 Michael Kiser Cardinals DST ARI 42 Will Brinson Chargers DST LAC 43 Chris Towers Seahawks DST SEA 44 Gerttula E. Manning QB NYG 45 Heath Cummings M. Evans WR TB 46 Maselli R. Kelley RB WAS 47 Heath Cummings R. Wilson QB SEA 48 Heath Cummings R. Gronkowski TE NE 49 Silence of the Lambo O. Beckham WR NYG 50 Dave Richard I. Crowell RB CLE 51 Eric M. Lynch RB OAK 52 Gerttula D. Cook RB MIN 53 Eric T. Pryor WR WAS 54 Will Brinson G. Gano K CAR 55 Chris Towers D. Bailey K DAL 56 Gerttula A. Dalton QB CIN 57 Eric D. Baldwin WR SEA 58 Maselli Z. Jones WR BUF 59 Jeff Tobin T. Hilton WR IND 60 Silence of the Lambo O. Howard TE TB 61 Jamey Eisenberg D. Bryant WR DAL 62 Gerttula A. Cooper WR OAK 63 Heath Cummings T. Montgomery RB GB 64 Maselli J. Williams RB GB 65 Michael Kiser P. Perkins RB NYG 66 Michael Kiser C. Hyde RB SF 67 Will Brinson T. Williams WR LAC 68 Eric K. Benjamin WR CAR 69 Jeff Tobin M. Bryant WR PIT 70 Jamey Eisenberg C. Anderson RB DEN 71 Will Brinson G. Olsen TE CAR 72 Silence of the Lambo Texans DST HOU 73 Dave Richard B. Cooks WR NE 74 Jamey Eisenberg D. Henderson RB DEN 75 Chris Towers M. Ingram RB NO 76 Dave Richard T. Kelce TE KC 77 Michael Kiser A. Jeffery WR PHI 78 Will Brinson C. Palmer QB ARI 79 Heath Cummings S. Watkins WR LAR 80 Maselli D. Parker WR MIA 81 Maselli S. Janikowski K OAK 82 Chris Towers B. Powell RB NYJ 83 Eric Chiefs DST KC 84 R.J. White M. Gillislee RB NE 85 Michael Kiser J. Rodgers RB TB 86 Jeff Tobin D. Thomas WR DEN 87 Jeff Tobin T. West RB BAL 88 Heath Cummings Falcons DST ATL 89 Michael Kiser S. Diggs WR MIN 90 Jeff Tobin D. Hopkins WR HOU 91 Michael Kiser J. Hill RB CIN 92 Michael Kiser K. Allen WR LAC 93 Jeff Tobin J. Graham TE SEA 94 Will Brinson R. Burkhead RB NE 95 Silence of the Lambo J. Reed TE WAS 96 Silence of the Lambo J. Lambo K LAC 97 Jamey Eisenberg D. Martin RB TB 98 Jamey Eisenberg A. Abdullah RB DET 99 Jeff Tobin D. Woodhead RB BAL 100 Eric H. Henry TE LAC 101 Michael Kiser G. Tate WR DET 102 Dave Richard K. Cousins QB WAS 103 Heath Cummings J. Stewart RB CAR 104 Eric A. Robinson WR JAC 105 Maselli Steelers DST PIT 106 Jamey Eisenberg D. Adams WR GB 107 Jeff Tobin T. Rawls RB SEA 108 Will Brinson W. Snead WR NO 109 Jamey Eisenberg J. Crowder WR WAS 110 Dave Richard Vikings DST MIN 111 Jeff Tobin E. Ebron TE DET 112 Maselli T. Eifert TE CIN 113 Michael Kiser Z. Ertz TE PHI 114 Michael Kiser B. Roethlisberger QB PIT 115 Chris Towers D. Washington RB OAK 116 Jamey Eisenberg F. Gore RB IND 117 Chris Towers E. Sanders WR DEN 118 R.J. White K. Rudolph TE MIN 119 Michael Kiser A. Peterson RB NO 120 Silence of the Lambo J. Witten TE DAL 121 Dave Richard T. Hill WR KC 122 Jeff Tobin A. Luck QB IND 123 Jamey Eisenberg M. Crabtree WR OAK 124 Maselli J. Doyle TE IND 125 Michael Kiser S. Shepard WR NYG 126 Will Brinson P. Rivers QB LAC 127 Jeff Tobin L. Blount RB PHI 128 Gerttula E. Decker WR TEN 129 Jeff Tobin J. Maclin WR BAL 130 Eric E. Lacy RB SEA 131 Jamey Eisenberg T. Riddick RB DET 132 Silence of the Lambo C. Beasley WR DAL 133 Jamey Eisenberg M. Bennett TE GB 134 Dave Richard J. Landry WR MIA 135 Jeff Tobin Rams DST LAR 136 Eric C. Meredith WR CHI 137 R.J. White L. Fitzgerald WR ARI 138 Heath Cummings C. Prosise RB SEA 139 Gerttula J. White RB NE 140 Maselli C. Kupp WR LAR 141 R.J. White S. Vereen RB NYG 142 Maselli D. Foreman RB HOU 143 Silence of the Lambo A. Kamara RB NO 144 Jamey Eisenberg D. Carr QB OAK 145 Dave Richard J. Williams RB SF 146 Jeff Tobin W. Lutz K NO 147 Heath Cummings M. Wallace WR BAL 148 Will Brinson J. Charles RB DEN 149 Chris Towers M. Forte RB NYJ 150 Heath Cummings D. Walker TE TEN 151 Heath Cummings A. Thielen WR MIN 152 R.J. White R. Anderson WR NYJ 153 Eric J. Richard RB OAK 154 Silence of the Lambo D. Prescott QB DAL 155 Jamey Eisenberg S. Perine RB WAS 156 Maselli B. Marshall WR NYG 157 Heath Cummings J. Edelman WR NE 158 Will Brinson M. Stafford QB DET 159 Chris Towers D. Moncrief WR IND 160 Gerttula R. Matthews WR TEN 161 R.J. White C. Davis WR TEN 162 Eric L. Murray RB MIN 163 Silence of the Lambo T. Taylor QB BUF 164 Silence of the Lambo R. Cobb WR GB 165 Heath Cummings M. Prater K DET 166 Will Brinson J. Brown WR ARI 167 Chris Towers J. Matthews WR BUF 168 Gerttula M. Jones WR DET 169 R.J. White M. Mack RB IND 170 Gerttula K. Golladay WR DET 171 Chris Towers J. Conner RB PIT 172 Gerttula C. Brate TE TB 173 R.J. White C. Sturgis K PHI 174 Dave Richard D. Johnson RB CLE 175 Chris Towers A. Hooper TE ATL 176 Gerttula J. Nelson WR ARI 177 R.J. White A. Morris RB DAL 178 Dave Richard D. Sproles RB PHI 179 R.J. White Bills DST BUF 180 Dave Richard D. Hopkins K WAS Team by Team Jamey Eisenberg Rd Pk Player 1 J. Tucker K BAL 13 Broncos DST DEN 61 D. Bryant WR DAL 70 C. Anderson RB DEN 74 D. Henderson RB DEN 97 D. Martin RB TB 98 A. Abdullah RB DET 106 D. Adams WR GB 109 J. Crowder WR WAS 116 F. Gore RB IND 123 M. Crabtree WR OAK 131 T. Riddick RB DET 133 M. Bennett TE GB 144 D. Carr QB OAK 155 S. Perine RB WAS Silence of the Lambo Rd Pk Player 2 M. Mariota QB TEN 10 J. Howard RB CHI 17 D. Jackson WR TB 27 C. McCaffrey RB CAR 49 O. Beckham WR NYG 60 O. Howard TE TB 72 Texans DST HOU 95 J. Reed TE WAS 96 J. Lambo K LAC 120 J. Witten TE DAL 132 C. Beasley WR DAL 143 A. Kamara RB NO 154 D. Prescott QB DAL 163 T. Taylor QB BUF 164 R. Cobb WR GB Maselli Rd Pk Player 3 M. Ryan QB ATL 8 D. Johnson RB ARI 24 E. Elliott RB DAL 26 S. Ware RB KC 46 R. Kelley RB WAS 58 Z. Jones WR BUF 64 J. Williams RB GB 80 D. Parker WR MIA 81 S. Janikowski K OAK 105 Steelers DST PIT 112 T. Eifert TE CIN 124 J. Doyle TE IND 140 C. Kupp WR LAR 142 D. Foreman RB HOU 156 B. Marshall WR NYG R.J. White Rd Pk Player 4 J. Ajayi RB MIA 5 P. Garcon WR SF 11 A. Rodgers QB GB 16 L. Fournette RB JAC 39 J. Nelson WR GB 84 M. Gillislee RB NE 118 K. Rudolph TE MIN 137 L. Fitzgerald WR ARI 141 S. Vereen RB NYG 152 R. Anderson WR NYJ 161 C. Davis WR TEN 169 M. Mack RB IND 173 C. Sturgis K PHI 177 A. Morris RB DAL 179 Bills DST BUF Eric Rd Pk Player 6 C. Newton QB CAR 15 M. Gordon RB LAC 35 M. Crosby K GB 38 L. Miller RB HOU 51 M. Lynch RB OAK 53 T. Pryor WR WAS 57 D. Baldwin WR SEA 68 K. Benjamin WR CAR 83 Chiefs DST KC 100 H. Henry TE LAC 104 A. Robinson WR JAC 130 E. Lacy RB SEA 136 C. Meredith WR CHI 153 J. Richard RB OAK 162 L. Murray RB MIN Chris Towers Rd Pk Player 7 K. Hunt RB KC 9 J. Jones WR ATL 28 D. Brees QB NO 34 A. Brown WR PIT 43 Seahawks DST SEA 55 D. Bailey K DAL 75 M. Ingram RB NO 82 B. Powell RB NYJ 115 D. Washington RB OAK 117 E. Sanders WR DEN 149 M. Forte RB NYJ 159 D. Moncrief WR IND 167 J. Matthews WR BUF 171 J. Conner RB PIT 175 A. Hooper TE ATL Dave Richard Rd Pk Player 12 L. McCoy RB BUF 14 J. Williams RB BUF 30 D. Murray RB TEN 37 D. Henry RB TEN 50 I. Crowell RB CLE 73 B. Cooks WR NE 76 T. Kelce TE KC 102 K. Cousins QB WAS 110 Vikings DST MIN 121 T. Hill WR KC 134 J. Landry WR MIA 145 J. Williams RB SF 174 D. Johnson RB CLE 178 D. Sproles RB PHI 180 D. Hopkins K WAS Will Brinson Rd Pk Player 18 T. Coleman RB ATL 31 A. Green WR CIN 36 M. Thomas WR NO 40 J. Mixon RB CIN 42 Chargers DST LAC 54 G. Gano K CAR 67 T. Williams WR LAC 71 G. Olsen TE CAR 78 C. Palmer QB ARI 94 R. Burkhead RB NE 108 W. Snead WR NO 126 P. Rivers QB LAC 148 J. Charles RB DEN 158 M. Stafford QB DET 166 J. Brown WR ARI Michael Kiser Rd Pk Player 19 J. Winston QB TB 29 S. Gostkowski K NE 41 Cardinals DST ARI 65 P. Perkins RB NYG 66 C. Hyde RB SF 77 A. Jeffery WR PHI 85 J. Rodgers RB TB 89 S. Diggs WR MIN 91 J. Hill RB CIN 92 K. Allen WR LAC 101 G. Tate WR DET 113 Z. Ertz TE PHI 114 B. Roethlisberger QB PIT 119 A. Peterson RB NO 125 S. Shepard WR NYG Gerttula Rd Pk Player 20 Patriots DST NE 21 L. Bell RB PIT 22 D. Freeman RB ATL 32 M. Bryant K ATL 44 E. Manning QB NYG 52 D. Cook RB MIN 56 A. Dalton QB CIN 62 A. Cooper WR OAK 128 E. Decker WR TEN 139 J. White RB NE 160 R. Matthews WR TEN 168 M. Jones WR DET 170 K. Golladay WR DET 172 C. Brate TE TB 176 J. Nelson WR ARI Jeff Tobin Rd Pk Player 23 T. Brady QB NE 59 T. Hilton WR IND 69 M. Bryant WR PIT 86 D. Thomas WR DEN 87 T. West RB BAL 90 D. Hopkins WR HOU 93 J. Graham TE SEA 99 D. Woodhead RB BAL 107 T. Rawls RB SEA 111 E. Ebron TE DET 122 A. Luck QB IND 127 L. Blount RB PHI 129 J. Maclin WR BAL 135 Rams DST LAR 146 W. Lutz K NO Heath Cummings Rd Pk Player 25 D. McFadden RB DAL 33 T. Gurley RB LAR 45 M. Evans WR TB 47 R. Wilson QB SEA 48 R. Gronkowski TE NE 63 T. Montgomery RB GB 79 S. Watkins WR LAR 88 Falcons DST ATL 103 J. Stewart RB CAR 138 C. Prosise RB SEA 147 M. Wallace WR BAL 150 D. Walker TE TEN 151 A. Thielen WR MIN 157 J. Edelman WR NE 165 M. Prater K DET