2017 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Follow our 12-team PPR mock draft

Follow along LIVE with our CBS Sports staff 12-team PPR mock draft.

Our CBS Sports staff is taking part in a 12-team PPR mock draft, and you can follow along live. You can follow along live with each pick here as it happens.

You might have to refresh your browser for the latest results, but you can see each owner making their selection as they build their team.

In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also give one point for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE, K, DST and a FLEX (RB/WR/TE).

 There will also be six reserve spots for a 16-round draft.

 Our draft order is as follows:

  1. Michael Hurcomb, Fantasy Writer
  2. George Maselli, Fantasy Editor
  3. Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer
  4. R.J. White, NFL Editor
  5. Nick Kostos, Video Host
  6. J. Darin Darst, College Sports Producer
  7. Will Brinson, NFL Writer
  8. Chris Towers, Fantasy Writer
  9. Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer
  10. Matthew Coca, Video Producer
  11. Scott Reilly, Video Producer
  12. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer
Round By Round
Round 1
Pos Team Player
1 Hurcomb D. Johnson RB ARI
2 Maselli L. Bell RB PIT
3 Richard A. Brown WR PIT
4 White J. Jones WR ATL
5 Kostos O. Beckham WR NYG
6 Darst M. Evans WR TB
7 Brinson A. Green WR CIN
8 Towers E. Elliott RB DAL
9 Cummings J. Nelson WR GB
10 Coca L. McCoy RB BUF
11 Reilly D. Bryant WR DAL
12 Eisenberg T. Hilton WR IND
Round 2
Pos Team Player
13 Eisenberg M. Thomas WR NO
14 Reilly M. Gordon RB LAC
15 Coca D. Freeman RB ATL
16 Cummings A. Cooper WR OAK
17 Towers D. Murray RB TEN
18 Brinson D. Baldwin WR SEA
19 Darst J. Ajayi RB MIA
20 Kostos R. Gronkowski TE NE
21 White J. Howard RB CHI
22 Richard L. Fournette RB JAC
23 Maselli S. Watkins WR BUF
24 Hurcomb D. Hopkins WR HOU
Round 3
Pos Team Player
25 Hurcomb T. Gurley RB LAR
26 Maselli D. Thomas WR DEN
27 Richard T. Pryor WR WAS
28 White T. Kelce TE KC
29 Kostos K. Allen WR LAC
30 Darst D. Adams WR GB
31 Brinson L. Miller RB HOU
32 Towers A. Robinson WR JAC
33 Cummings T. Montgomery RB GB
34 Coca J. Landry WR MIA
35 Reilly G. Tate WR DET
36 Eisenberg I. Crowell RB CLE
Round 4
Pos Team Player
37 Eisenberg A. Jeffery WR PHI
38 Reilly J. Mixon RB CIN
Team by Team
Hurcomb
Rd Pk Player
1 1 D. Johnson RB ARI
2 24 D. Hopkins WR HOU
3 25 T. Gurley RB LAR
Maselli
Rd Pk Player
1 2 L. Bell RB PIT
2 23 S. Watkins WR BUF
3 26 D. Thomas WR DEN
Richard
Rd Pk Player
1 3 A. Brown WR PIT
2 22 L. Fournette RB JAC
3 27 T. Pryor WR WAS
White
Rd Pk Player
1 4 J. Jones WR ATL
2 21 J. Howard RB CHI
3 28 T. Kelce TE KC
Kostos
Rd Pk Player
1 5 O. Beckham WR NYG
2 20 R. Gronkowski TE NE
3 29 K. Allen WR LAC
Darst
Rd Pk Player
1 6 M. Evans WR TB
2 19 J. Ajayi RB MIA
3 30 D. Adams WR GB
Brinson
Rd Pk Player
1 7 A. Green WR CIN
2 18 D. Baldwin WR SEA
3 31 L. Miller RB HOU
Towers
Rd Pk Player
1 8 E. Elliott RB DAL
2 17 D. Murray RB TEN
3 32 A. Robinson WR JAC
Cummings
Rd Pk Player
1 9 J. Nelson WR GB
2 16 A. Cooper WR OAK
3 33 T. Montgomery RB GB
Coca
Rd Pk Player
1 10 L. McCoy RB BUF
2 15 D. Freeman RB ATL
3 34 J. Landry WR MIA
Reilly
Rd Pk Player
1 11 D. Bryant WR DAL
2 14 M. Gordon RB LAC
3 35 G. Tate WR DET
4 38 J. Mixon RB CIN
Eisenberg
Rd Pk Player
1 12 T. Hilton WR IND
2 13 M. Thomas WR NO
3 36 I. Crowell RB CLE
4 37 A. Jeffery WR PHI
