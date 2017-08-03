2017 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Follow our 12-team PPR mock draft
Follow along LIVE with our CBS Sports staff 12-team PPR mock draft.
Note: Draft season is upon us, for the best draft party have your draft at B-Dubs! Players receive food & drink specials plus a free draft kit. Sign up HERE today!
Our CBS Sports staff is taking part in a 12-team PPR mock draft, and you can follow along live. You can follow along live with each pick here as it happens.
You might have to refresh your browser for the latest results, but you can see each owner making their selection as they build their team.
In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also give one point for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE, K, DST and a FLEX (RB/WR/TE).
There will also be six reserve spots for a 16-round draft.
Our draft order is as follows:
- Michael Hurcomb, Fantasy Writer
- George Maselli, Fantasy Editor
- Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer
- R.J. White, NFL Editor
- Nick Kostos, Video Host
- J. Darin Darst, College Sports Producer
- Will Brinson, NFL Writer
- Chris Towers, Fantasy Writer
- Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer
- Matthew Coca, Video Producer
- Scott Reilly, Video Producer
- Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer
|Round 1
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|1
|Hurcomb
|D. Johnson RB ARI
|2
|Maselli
|L. Bell RB PIT
|3
|Richard
|A. Brown WR PIT
|4
|White
|J. Jones WR ATL
|5
|Kostos
|O. Beckham WR NYG
|6
|Darst
|M. Evans WR TB
|7
|Brinson
|A. Green WR CIN
|8
|Towers
|E. Elliott RB DAL
|9
|Cummings
|J. Nelson WR GB
|10
|Coca
|L. McCoy RB BUF
|11
|Reilly
|D. Bryant WR DAL
|12
|Eisenberg
|T. Hilton WR IND
|Round 2
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|13
|Eisenberg
|M. Thomas WR NO
|14
|Reilly
|M. Gordon RB LAC
|15
|Coca
|D. Freeman RB ATL
|16
|Cummings
|A. Cooper WR OAK
|17
|Towers
|D. Murray RB TEN
|18
|Brinson
|D. Baldwin WR SEA
|19
|Darst
|J. Ajayi RB MIA
|20
|Kostos
|R. Gronkowski TE NE
|21
|White
|J. Howard RB CHI
|22
|Richard
|L. Fournette RB JAC
|23
|Maselli
|S. Watkins WR BUF
|24
|Hurcomb
|D. Hopkins WR HOU
|Round 3
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|25
|Hurcomb
|T. Gurley RB LAR
|26
|Maselli
|D. Thomas WR DEN
|27
|Richard
|T. Pryor WR WAS
|28
|White
|T. Kelce TE KC
|29
|Kostos
|K. Allen WR LAC
|30
|Darst
|D. Adams WR GB
|31
|Brinson
|L. Miller RB HOU
|32
|Towers
|A. Robinson WR JAC
|33
|Cummings
|T. Montgomery RB GB
|34
|Coca
|J. Landry WR MIA
|35
|Reilly
|G. Tate WR DET
|36
|Eisenberg
|I. Crowell RB CLE
|Round 4
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|37
|Eisenberg
|A. Jeffery WR PHI
|38
|Reilly
|J. Mixon RB CIN
|Hurcomb
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|1
|D. Johnson RB ARI
|2
|24
|D. Hopkins WR HOU
|3
|25
|T. Gurley RB LAR
|Maselli
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|2
|L. Bell RB PIT
|2
|23
|S. Watkins WR BUF
|3
|26
|D. Thomas WR DEN
|Richard
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|3
|A. Brown WR PIT
|2
|22
|L. Fournette RB JAC
|3
|27
|T. Pryor WR WAS
|White
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|4
|J. Jones WR ATL
|2
|21
|J. Howard RB CHI
|3
|28
|T. Kelce TE KC
|Kostos
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|5
|O. Beckham WR NYG
|2
|20
|R. Gronkowski TE NE
|3
|29
|K. Allen WR LAC
|Darst
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|6
|M. Evans WR TB
|2
|19
|J. Ajayi RB MIA
|3
|30
|D. Adams WR GB
|Brinson
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|7
|A. Green WR CIN
|2
|18
|D. Baldwin WR SEA
|3
|31
|L. Miller RB HOU
|Towers
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|8
|E. Elliott RB DAL
|2
|17
|D. Murray RB TEN
|3
|32
|A. Robinson WR JAC
|Cummings
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|9
|J. Nelson WR GB
|2
|16
|A. Cooper WR OAK
|3
|33
|T. Montgomery RB GB
|Coca
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|10
|L. McCoy RB BUF
|2
|15
|D. Freeman RB ATL
|3
|34
|J. Landry WR MIA
|Reilly
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|11
|D. Bryant WR DAL
|2
|14
|M. Gordon RB LAC
|3
|35
|G. Tate WR DET
|4
|38
|J. Mixon RB CIN
|Eisenberg
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|12
|T. Hilton WR IND
|2
|13
|M. Thomas WR NO
|3
|36
|I. Crowell RB CLE
|4
|37
|A. Jeffery WR PHI
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
How to watch preseason
With the preseason starting up with Thursday's Hall of Fame game, Chris Towers presents five...
-
Andrew Luck a Fantasy bargain?
Has Andrew Luck's shoulder injury created a marketplace where Fantasy owners can get him at...
-
Podcast: Does preseason matter?
The Hall of Fame Game is just a day away, so let’s get you ready for the preseason and look...
-
Dynasty Update: Doyle rules
Sometimes players move because of NFL news. Sometimes players just keep helping themselves....
-
Dynasty Update: Montgomery a real option
Heath Cummings expands his ranking of dynasty running backs to 70, taking note of risers and...
-
Dynasty Update: Allen, Watkins moving up
A variety of health news, both positive and negative, has shaken up the Heath's Cummings dynasty...
Add a Comment