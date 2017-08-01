2017 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: 14-team standard mock draft 2 p.m. ET
Follow along LIVE with each pick from our CBS Sports staff as we take part in a 14-team standard mock draft at 2 p.m. ET.
It's easy to draft in 10- and 12-team leagues, but finding talent in the later rounds gets tougher when you add more owners to the mix. And that's what we're doing here with our 14-team standard mock draft.
You can follow along live with each pick when the draft starts Tuesday at 2 p.m. ET. You might have to refresh your browser every so often, but this is a fun exercise to figure out what owners on the clock might do next when it's their time to pick.
We'll recap the draft when it's over, and we always welcome your comments about which team you like best or the players you thought were drafted too soon.
In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 2 WR, TE, FLEX (RB/WR/TE), K and DST. There will also be six reserve spots for a 15-round draft.
Our draft order is as follows:
- Scott Reilly, Video Producer
- Eric Kernish, Editor
- Jeff Tobin, Managing Editor
- Scott White, Senior Fantasy Writer
- Chris Towers, Fantasy Writer
- Jeremy Bache, Fantasy Writer
- R.J. White, NFL Editor
- Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer
- Adam Aizer, Podcast Host
- Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer
- Meron Berkson, Video Producer
- George Maselli, Fantasy Editor
- Will Brinson, NFL Writer
- Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer
