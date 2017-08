2017 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady and Drew Brees go early in our 2-QB mock draft

Note: Draft season is upon us, for the best draft party have your draft at B-Dubs! Players receive food & drink specials plus a free draft kit. Sign up HERE today!

In most standard re-draft leagues, we always tell you to wait on quarterbacks. That's not the case in two-quarterback leagues. Here, as you would expect, drafting quarterbacks somewhat early is a priority.

Or is it?

While Aaron Rodgers , Tom Brady and Drew Brees went in the first five overall picks of this 10-team, two-quarterback league (0.5 PPR), there were only six quarterbacks drafted through Round 3. That includes Andrew Luck , who went with the last pick in the third round despite missing the start of training camp with a shoulder injury.

Three owners (Dave Richard, Adam Aizer and me) had two quarterbacks through Round 6, but Heath Cummings waited until Round 7 to draft his first quarterback, Tyrod Taylor . Heath followed that up with Carson Palmer in Round 8, and his team is a good one to follow if you want to wait on quarterback.

Picking at No. 8 overall, Heath started his team with three standout receivers in Julio Jones , Mike Evans and Doug Baldwin , and he drafted Travis Kelce in Round 4. His top running backs are Ty Montgomery , Paul Perkins , Spencer Ware and Frank Gore .

This team should be competitive in this format, especially if Taylor and Palmer are both top-15 Fantasy quarterbacks, which is a strong possibility. Heath also has Alex Smith as a third quarterback if needed.

Chris Towers drafted Luck at No. 30 overall, and that could be a steal if Luck is ready for Week 1 and healthy all season. But Chris waited for his second quarterback, which ended up being Brian Hoyer in Round 11. He also drafted Deshaun Watson in Round 12.

Chris has a loaded team with solid options at running back ( Devonta Freeman , Mark Ingram , C.J. Anderson and Terrance West ), receiver (A.J. Green, Stefon Diggs , Tyreek Hill , Emmanuel Sanders and Randall Cobb ) and tight end ( Greg Olsen ), but quarterback could be a problem if Luck misses time in the regular season. Especially if Watson is No. 2 on the depth chart in Houston behind Tom Savage . If it were my team, I would have passed on Anderson in Round 8 for Palmer or Andy Dalton .

My plan at quarterback was to draft Rodgers or Brady at No. 4 overall if available and then accumulate talent at other positions. I didn't have a certain spot where I wanted to take a second quarterback, but I liked the value for Derek Carr in Round 6. Jared Goff is my third quarterback, but I should be fine if Brady and Carr are healthy all season.

I'm excited about my running backs ( Jay Ajayi , Isaiah Crowell , Ameer Abdullah , Rob Kelley , Samaje Perine and Jamaal Williams) and receivers ( Dez Bryant , Terrelle Pryor , Martavis Bryant and Willie Snead ), but I was one of the last owners to draft a tight end, Delanie Walker in Round 14. He's not exciting this year with the Tennessee Titans adding more weapons in the passing game, but he's a great value pick at No. 137 overall.

In two-quarterback leagues, especially 10-team formats, you can go about building your team in a variety of ways. Heath waited on quarterbacks. Chris took one potential stud and then waited for his second option; I grabbed two quarterbacks relatively early.

You can figure out which approach works best for you. But this is a good guide to follow when planning for a two-quarterback league.

In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving, and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also give 0.5 points for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of 2 QB, 2 RB, 2 WR, TE, K, DST and a FLEX (RB/WR/TE). There will also be six reserve spots for a 16-round draft.

Our draft order is as follows:

Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer Adam Aizer, Podcast Host Will Brinson, NFL Writer Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer R.J. White, NFL Editor Meron Berkson, Video Producer Scott White, Senior Fantasy Writer

Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer Jeff Tobin, Managing Editor Chris Towers, Fantasy Writer