2017 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Allen Robinson still suffering from poor quarterback play in Jacksonville

Poor Allen Robinson. You really have to feel for the guy playing with that mess at quarterback for the Jaguars.

On Thursday in the third preseason game against Carolina, Robinson had two catches for 50 yards on three targets. His best play was easily a 37-yard reception on a rare nice throw from Chad Henne.

Henne put the ball out in front of Robinson down the left sideline, and Robinson tracked it down for the big play. It helped Jacksonville set up for a Jason Myers field goal late in the first half to tie the score at 10.

Robinson certainly has the potential to be a standout Fantasy option this year, but his quarterback situation should make Fantasy owners nervous. Henne started against the Panthers and finished 8 of 13 passing for 73 yards and one carry for 14 yards.

Blake Bortles started the second half and finished 12 of 16 passing for 125 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Neither quarterback distinguished themselves against the Panthers, but Henne might have the edge to start in Week 1 since he was the starter in the third preseason game, which is considered the dress rehearsal for the regular season.

Bortles helped Robinson post monster stats in 2015 when he was the No. 4 Fantasy receiver in standard leagues with 80 catches for 1,400 yards and 14 touchdowns on 152 targets. But Bortles also helped bring Robinson down last year when he was limited to 73 catches for 883 yards and six touchdowns on 151 targets, and he was the No. 28 receiver.

We hope Robinson will be better than that this year, but it's highly unlikely he will repeat his 2015 production because of Henne or Bortles. Robinson's Average Draft Position is the No. 24 receiver at No. 60 overall and sliding, and I wouldn't draft him until Round 6 at the earliest as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver.

Along with the poor quarterback play, the Jaguars also want to lean on their running game after taking Leonard Fournette at No. 4 overall in the NFL Draft. Fournette (foot) didn't play Thursday, but he should be fine for Week 1.

When healthy, Fournette is a potential top-10 Fantasy running back, and he's worth drafting in the early part of Round 3. He still has plenty of upside given his talent level and expected role.

Robinson is a talented player as well, but it could be hard for him to overcome the downside of Henne or Bortles. Because of that, Robinson should be considered a bust candidate this year.