2017 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Carson Wentz, Wendell Smallwood, Cooper Kupp highlight late-round picks who could help win your league
Jamey Eisenberg looks at 30-plus players being drafted after Round 10 who have the potential to be starters for your Fantasy team at some point this season.
We're always looking for players with late-round picks that can help you win your league. Guys like Jay Ajayi , Jordan Howard and Michael Thomas come to mind from last season, and there are many examples over the years.
As I pointed out in Sleepers 3.0, we would look at a lot of these players prior to the final weekend of Fantasy drafts, which is now, heading into Labor Day Weekend. These are players being drafted after No. 120 overall based on CBS Sports Average Draft Position.
I have targeted a lot of these players in all my drafts, and some of my favorite guys from this list include Carson Palmer , Carson Wentz , Jonathan Williams , Wendell Smallwood , Chris Carson , Corey Coleman , Corey Davis , John Brown , Zay Jones , Cooper Kupp and Vance McDonald .
You can read why below. And if several of these players hit, as well as you drafting quality guys in the early rounds, you have a great chance to win your leagues.
|ADP No. 122
Eli Manning New York Giants QB
|Manning was a bust last season, but the Giants have improved his weapons to hopefully rejuvenate his Fantasy value this year. In 2016, Manning finished as the No. 20 Fantasy quarterback in standard leagues with 4,027 passing yards, 26 touchdowns and 16 interceptions, which was a steep drop-off from his production in 2014 and 2015, when he was the No. 7 quarterback each year. He has the chance to get back to that level in 2017 with free agent receiver Brandon Marshall and rookie tight end Evan Engram coming to the Giants to join Odell Beckham and Sterling Shepard . That's arguably the best receiving corps Manning has ever had. He's 36 now, and last year could be the start of a decline for his career. But you're able to draft him late, and he could deliver a big reward, especially if his offensive line holds up, which could be his biggest problem.
|ADP No. 124
Carson Palmer Arizona Cardinals QB
|Palmer is old -- he turns 38 in December. And yes, Palmer considered retirement this offseason prior to returning for his 15th year in the NFL. But we're glad he did because he still has the chance to be a solid, if not spectacular, Fantasy quarterback. Last year, Palmer was considered a bust because he failed to live up to his production from 2015 when he was the No. 5 quarterback in standard leagues. He was only the No. 15 Fantasy quarterback, but he dealt with a tough situation at receiver with Michael Floyd struggling and getting released and John Brown battling his sickle-cell trait. But after a slow start, Palmer closed the season with at least 20 Fantasy points in a standard league in six of his final nine games and no outing with fewer than 17 points. He should be able to pick up where he left off with Brown expected to be healthy, Larry Fitzgerald still playing at a quality level and hopefully another receiver or two steps up ( Jaron Brown or J.J. Nelson) -- as well as David Johnson out of the backfield. Palmer is well worth a late-round pick in all formats, and he could easily be a weekly starter in the majority of leagues this year. He's also the perfect quarterback to pair with Andrew Luck (shoulder) if Luck is out to start the season since the Cardinals get Detroit and Indianapolis with their first two games.
|ADP No. 125
Andy Dalton Cincinnati Bengals QB
|An unfortunate set of circumstances left Dalton with less-than-stellar Fantasy production the past two seasons. In 2015, after scoring at least 20 Fantasy points in a standard league in nine of his first 12 games, he broke his thumb in Week 14 and was lost for the year. Then, last year he scored at least 20 Fantasy points in five of his first nine games before A.J. Green was lost for the season with a hamstring injury in Week 11. Both times, if Dalton had health on his side, he likely would have finished as a top-12 quarterback. Now, this season, Dalton has Green back at 100 percent, hopefully tight end Tyler Eifert (knee) back at full strength and the addition of first-round rookie John Ross . With Brandon LaFell and Tyler Boyd , along with running backs like Joe Mixon and Giovani Bernard out of the backfield, this could be an explosive passing game. No Fantasy owner wants to trust Dalton, which is OK because you only have to draft him as a backup. But he could turn into a weekly Fantasy starter this year before you know it.
|ADP No. 131
Carson Wentz Philadelphia Eagles QB
|The Eagles gave Wentz some much-needed weapons this season with the additions of Alshon Jeffery and Torrey Smith to join Zach Ertz and Darren Sproles . In 2016 as a rookie, we saw Wentz have some good moments, but he was far from consistent. His best production, however, came when right tackle Lane Johnson , who was suspended 10 games for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing drugs, was on the field. Wentz had four games with at least 20 Fantasy points in a standard league in the six outings that Johnson was active, which were the first four games of the year and the final two. If you project Wentz's stats in those games over a full season then he would have had 3,744 passing yards, 27 touchdowns and three interceptions. Now, that's a small sample size, but it shows what Wentz can do when he has talent around him, including an excellent offensive line. And now he has a receiving corps to match. Wentz isn't worth drafting as a No. 1 Fantasy quarterback this season, but he should be considered a high-end backup worth selecting with a late-round pick in all leagues.
|ADP No. 149
Jay Cutler Miami Dolphins QB
|In 2015, the Bears went 6-9 under Cutler, but it is considered one of the best years of his career. He threw for 21 touchdowns, 11 interceptions and completed 64.4 percent of his passes. The interceptions were a season low when he's played more than 10 games, and the completion percentage was the second best of his career. All of that happened under Adam Gase, who was the offensive coordinator of the Bears that season and the coach of the Dolphins now. Cutler has arguably the best receiving corps of his career with Jarvis Landry , DeVante Parker , Kenny Stills and Julius Thomas , and he could end up starting for Fantasy owners several weeks this season -- if not more. Don't be surprised if Cutler is sneaky good in 2017.
|ADP No. 129
Jacquizz Rodgers Tampa Bay Buccaneers RB
|Rodgers is expected to open the season as the starter for the Buccaneers with Doug Martin suspended for the first three games, and he should be considered a potential starter or flex option in the majority of leagues. Two of those games are against Miami and Chicago, which are great matchups, and Rodgers had good Fantasy production when he got an increased workload in 2016. Rodgers had three games with at least 19 carries last year, and he scored at least 12 Fantasy points in a standard league in all three. The Buccaneers offense has the chance to be explosive this season, especially early on, and Rodgers could be the catalyst of the ground game until Martin returns.
|ADP No. 132
Samaje Perine Washington Redskins RB
|Rob Kelley has earned the starting job for the Redskins, and Chris Thompson is likely No. 2 on the depth chart given his role in the passing game. But should Kelley get hurt or struggle, we could see Washington give Perine an increased role, which would clearly help his Fantasy stock. He was a standout running back at Oklahoma with an average of 1,374 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns over three seasons, and he never averaged fewer than 5.4 yards per carry in a season. It will take some patience to own Perine, but it could pay dividends toward the end of the year.
|ADP No. 134
Jamaal Charles Denver Broncos RB
|There are several running backs in this range that could end up as great value picks in Matt Forte (ADP at No. 128 overall), Jeremy Hill (No. 135) and Latavius Murray (No. 136), but I chose to focus on Charles given his team and pedigree. If Charles' knees are OK, and he looked good in the third preseason game with four carries for 27 yards and two catches for 15 yards against Green Bay, he could carve out a significant role for the Broncos behind C.J. Anderson. And if Anderson got hurt, we could see Charles leading a backfield committee with Devontae Booker and possibly De'Angelo Henderson . I never expected to write this, but Charles might have some upside this year.
|ADP No. 147
Rex Burkhead New England Patriots RB
|There's no guarantee who will be the best running back for the Patriots this year. We all expect it will be Mike Gillislee , and James White has plenty of upside in PPR. But what if Burkhead is that guy? At this price, he's well worth the risk, and you can cut him if he doesn't get on the field and do damage early in the season. He had a solid second preseason game against the Texans with 70 total yards and a touchdown, and he could even see time in the slot with Julian Edelman (knee) out for the season. He plays in one of the most crowded backfields in the NFL, but there's a good chance he stands out among the crowd if things work out in his favor.
|ADP No. 152
Marlon Mack Indianapolis Colts RB
|Frank Gore is 34. Robert Turbin is a journeyman. Mack could provide some life to this backfield, which might need it at some point this season. The Colts don't give Fantasy owners a good vibe right now with Luck and center Ryan Kelly (foot) hurt, but once Luck is back this offense should play at a high level. And Mack is a good stash candidate because if Gore did miss time for any reason then the Colts could give him increased carries, which should lead to increased production.
|ADP No. 155
D'Onta Foreman Houston Texans RB
|Foreman might open the season as the No. 3 running back for the Texans behind Lamar Miller and Alfred Blue , but he has the chance to see an increased role if Miller were to get hurt. Also, the Texans could use Foreman in short-yardage situations, especially at the goal line, which could give him some instant value in a deeper league. He's shown some good flashes this preseason with a 41-yard run in the preseason opener against Carolina and a 63-yard catch in the second preseason game against New England. He's a great stash candidate and could be a solid Fantasy option if he ever gets on the field for consistent touches.
|ADP No. 158
Jonathan Williams Buffalo Bills RB
|LeSean McCoy is 29 and getting to the point in his career where a potential breakdown is coming. As we all know, Father Time is undefeated, and this could be the year McCoy cracks. Waiting in the wings is Williams, who will replace the departed Gillislee, and last year Gillislee had over 600 total yards and nine total touchdowns. It's not fair to expect Williams to repeat those stats, but Gillislee also did that with McCoy healthy for the whole year. If McCoy does miss any time, Williams is headed for plenty of touches -- and potentially plenty of production.
|ADP No. 159
Wendell Smallwood Philadelphia Eagles RB
|There are two running backs on this list that I want on all my teams, and Smallwood is one of them. I'm expecting him to play a prominent role with the Eagles this year, even with LeGarrette Blount on the roster. Darren Sproles will likely lead the Eagles in touches this year, but Smallwood could have more Fantasy value in a standard league. As a rookie in 2016, Smallwood had three games with double digits in carries, and he had either 70 total yards or a touchdown in all three of them. The Eagles have a great offensive line, and Smallwood could be one of the steals of the draft given his price tag and potential role.
|ADP No. 162
DeAndre Washington Oakland Raiders RB
|I'm still expecting Jalen Richard and Washington to share touches behind Marshawn Lynch , and both could be Fantasy relevant if Lynch had to miss time due to an injury. But right now Washington is No. 2 on the depth chart, which gives him the edge coming into the season and makes him relevant with a late-round pick. Lynch is 31 and took a year off of football last season. He also was limited to seven games in his previous season in 2015. Washington could end up in a prominent role, Richard or not, behind a tremendous offensive line. Get him cheap and stash him before he could become a hot commodity off waivers.
|ADP No. 167
Tarik Cohen Chicago Bears RB
|Cohen will likely be No. 2 on the depth chart for the Bears, which means if Howard missed time for an injury then Cohen would get plenty of touches behind a quality offensive line. And in the second preseason game against Arizona, Cohen looked explosive with 11 carries for 77 yards with the starters, while Howard was out with an eye injury. It's not a must to handcuff Cohen to Howard, but Cohen is worth a late-round flier if you're looking for a potential lottery ticket this year.
|No ADP
Chris Carson Seattle Seahawks RB
|You're going to have to be patient with Carson since he will open the season as the No. 4 running back in Seattle behind Thomas Rawls , Eddie Lacy and C.J. Prosise. But he could emerge as the best of the bunch. He's passed the eyeball test in the preseason, and he got an extended look with the starters in the third game against Kansas City, finishing with eight carries for 46 yards and two catches for 44 yards. Like Smallwood, this is someone I'm stashing in all of my leagues, and it wouldn't be a surprise if he's a viable Fantasy option by the middle of the year.
|No ADP
Matt Breida San Francisco 49ers RB
|Breida will open the season as the No. 2 running back for the 49ers, which puts him in position to see some touches in tandem with Carlos Hyde and makes him a potential lottery ticket if Hyde got hurt. Breida has moved ahead of fellow rookie Joe Williams for the job, and he's a stash candidate in all formats. Keep in mind that 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan got great production out of two running backs last year with the Falcons when he was the offensive coordinator with Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman , and the same thing could happen with the 49ers. It's not a bad idea to stash Breida and see what develops early in the season with his role and production.
|ADP No. 122
Corey Coleman Cleveland Browns WR
|Do the Browns have the chance to have a legitimate passing game this year? They just might thanks to rookie DeShone Kizer , which will help Coleman and Kenny Britt (ADP at No. 125 overall). Coleman got off to a great start as a rookie last year with seven catches for 173 yards and two touchdowns on 13 targets in his first two games before breaking his hand prior to Week 3. He missed six games and struggled in his return, but he looks ready to go this season. In Cleveland's third preseason game, Coleman had four catches for 66 yards on eight targets, and he could easily emerge as a weekly starter this year. The same goes for Britt, who is coming off a big season with the Rams in 2017 with 68 catches for 1,002 yards and five touchdowns on 111 targets. It might surprise you, but the Browns have several Fantasy-relevant guys this year.
|ADP No. 123
Donte Moncrief Indianapolis Colts WR
|Moncrief went from a breakout candidate to a potential bust given his high ADP to now a steal on Draft Day since he's fallen. As long as Luck is able to play for most of this season, Moncrief can still have a big campaign. He's entering a contract year and will be one of Luck's favorite targets, especially in the red zone. We know he was touchdown dependent last season with seven of his 30 catches finding the end zone in the nine games he was able to play due to a shoulder injury, but there's way too much upside to pass on him here given his role and quarterback. He has top-20 potential in any format.
|ADP No. 130
Corey Davis Tennessee Titans WR
|This is one of my favorite players to target at any position given his role with the Titans and his upside. Fantasy owners have passed on him because of his hamstring injury, but he's fine heading into Week 1. And he should be the best receiver for Tennessee, as well as the No. 1 rookie receiver -- with top-30 upside. In college at Western Michigan, Davis averaged 83 catches for 1,320 yards and 13 touchdowns over four seasons. It's a crowded receiving corps for the Titans with Eric Decker , Rishard Matthews and Delanie Walker , but Davis should be Marcus Mariota favorite weapon. I love stealing him with a late-round pick.
|ADP No. 132
Ted Ginn New Orleans Saints WR
|Ginn will see his ADP rise now that Willie Snead is suspended for the first three games of the season, which puts Ginn in a favorable spot. He has actually proven to be a decent Fantasy option over the past two seasons in Carolina, albeit a boom or bust type of player. He has 98 catches for 1,491 yards and 14 touchdowns over that span, and now he's paired with a better quarterback in Drew Brees over Cam Newton . The Saints also have a big opening at receiver with Brandin Cooks gone and Snead out, and Ginn could emerge as a weekly starter in New Orleans opposite Michael Thomas until Snead returns. There will be times, like home games for the Saints, where Ginn can be a potential starter, and he's the type of player who can win your week. He's the perfect late-round flier.
|ADP No. 133
Adam Thielen Minnesota Vikings WR
|The Vikings don't have the most dynamic receiving corps, but Stefon Diggs , Kyle Rudolph and Thielen are certainly capable of making plays, which Thielen proved last season. He had 11 games with at least five targets, and he had either 60 receiving yards or a touchdown in six of them. He closed the year with either a touchdown or 80 receiving yards in five of his final eight outings. He's better in PPR leagues than standard formats, but don't forget about Thielen on Draft Day.
|ADP No. 137
John Brown Arizona Cardinals WR
|Brown's ADP hasn't moved much, which likely isn't reflective of his upside. After suffering with his sickle-cell trait last year, as well as having a cyst on his spine, he looked poise to make a big comeback this season with his health. Then a quad injury slowed him in training camp and the preseason, and Brown's ADP fell in the tank. But he showed up big in the dress rehearsal game for the Cardinals in the preseason outing against Atlanta with two catches for 49 yards and two touchdowns. That's the type of player he can be, and I love his potential if healthy this year. I target him as early as Round 6 in most leagues.
|ADP No. 138
Marvin Jones Detroit Lions WR
|Jones was kind of overshadowed by rookie Kenny Golladay (ADP at No. 155 overall) early in the preseason after Golladay caught two touchdowns in the first preseason game against the Colts. But Jones, quietly this time, has been solid for the Lions in the preseason with eight catches for 96 yards and two touchdowns in two games, and he could be a pleasant surprise. He was somewhat of a disappoint last year after he started out playing great in Detroit with either 70 receiving yards or a touchdown in his first seven games before tailing off. This year, Fantasy owners are taking a cautious approach with Jones, and it could pay huge dividends. He's the No. 2 receiver behind Golden Tate , but don't fall for the Golladay hype. While I like Golladay with a late-round pick, you'll be better off with Jones this season.
|ADP No. 146
Zay Jones Buffalo Bills WR
|The Bills need either Jones or Jordan Matthews (ADP at No. 137 overall) to play big this year because they need a No. 1 receiver after Sammy Watkins was traded to the Rams. I like the upside for Jones more, and he's coming off a huge season at East Carolina in 2016 with 158 catches for 1,746 yards and eight touchdowns. Matthews also could fill that role, and he had two productive seasons to start his career in Philadelphia with 152 catches for 1,869 yards and 16 touchdowns before slowing down last year with 73 catches, 804 yards and three scores. Both are worth drafting in this range, and one of them could end up as a top-30 Fantasy receiver this season.
|ADP No. 150
Kevin White Chicago Bears WR
|Like the Bills, the Bears also need a new No. 1 receiver after Cameron Meredith was lost for the season with a torn ACL. White and Kendall Wright (ADP at No. 157 overall) will try to fill the void, as well as tight end Zach Miller (ADP at No. 170 overall). I like White better in a standard league with the hope that this is the season he lives up to his NFL Draft status, when he was selected at No. 7 overall. He's struggled with injuries for the past two years, but he's healthy heading into Week 1 and should see a hefty amount of targets. The same goes for Wright, who averaged 72 catches, 807 yards and four touchdowns in the first three years of his career with the Titans. Wright is the better option in PPR.
|ADP No. 150 overall
Danny Amendola New England Patriots WR
|Amendola might not start for Fantasy owners in standard leagues, but he could be an option in PPR now that Edelman is out for the season. While Chris Hogan has the higher ceiling as the new No. 2 receiver for the Patriots, Amendola should see the biggest boost in playing time and targets because of his role in the slot. He's struggled since coming to New England in 2013, but he could match his best year with the Patriots of 65 catches, 648 yards and three touchdowns in 2015. Edelman missed the final seven games that year with a foot injury, and Amendola had three games with at least six catches over that span and two outings with either 100 yards or a touchdown. Maybe that's a sign of things to come.
|ADP No. 153
Robby Anderson New York Jets WR
|Anderson has the chance for a lot of targets this season as the new No. 1 receiver for the Jets. Gone are Marshall and Decker, and Quincy Enunwa (neck) is out for the year. I like tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins (no ADP) with a late-round pick as well. Even with the Jets starting Josh McCown at quarterback, we should see Anderson get at least 120-plus targets if he's healthy. As a rookie in 2016, Anderson closed the season playing well with 90 receiving yards or a touchdown in three of his final five games. You might never feel comfortable starting Anderson, but he could be a pleasant surprise given his role on a woeful team that will likely be throwing a lot late in games.
|ADP No. 154 overall
Cooper Kupp Los Angeles Rams WR
|One of my favorite players this year, regardless of position, I expect Kupp to play well as a rookie -- even with the Rams and Jared Goff . The coaching staff loves him, and he was a monster at Eastern Washington with at least 93 catches, 1,400 yards and 16 touchdowns each season. He will benefit with Watkins as the No. 1 receiver drawing coverage, and Kupp could be a steal at this spot in the draft. I expect Davis to be the No. 1 rookie receiver this year, but Kupp is my choice for No. 2, followed by Jones. I plan to own a lot of stock in Kupp this season.
|ADP No. 144
Austin Hooper Atlanta Falcons TE
|We're hoping that Hooper takes a bigger step forward this year in his second season, and hopefully he can see more targets in 2017. He had three games last year, including the Super Bowl, where he had five targets, and he scored nine Fantasy points in two of those. The Falcons have one standout target in Julio Jones , and Hooper can put himself ahead of guys like Taylor Gabriel and Mohamed Sanu if things go his way. He's a good streaming option for Week 1 at Chicago, and Hooper could be the next great breakout tight end in the NFL.
|ADP No. 151
Cameron Brate Tampa Bay Buccaneers TE
|Fantasy owners are going to forget about Brate because the addition of O.J. Howard, as well as DeSean Jackson . But Brate should still be the No. 1 tight end for the Buccaneers and can still be a viable Fantasy option. He was great last season with a touchdown in six of his final nine games, and Jameis Winston has a strong track record of leaning on his tight ends going back to Florida State. If you miss on a No. 1 Fantasy tight end on Draft Day then take a flier on Brate, who could also be a good streaming option in Week 1 at Miami.
|ADP No. 153
Julius Thomas Miami Dolphins TE
|This is more about banking on Gase than it has to do with Thomas, who has been a bust for the past two years with Jacksonville. But Thomas being reunited with Gase in Miami should be the best thing for his career. In two years under Gase in 2013 and 2014 when he was the offensive coordinator in Denver -- and understandably he also had Peyton Manning at quarterback -- Thomas finished no worse than the No. 7 Fantasy tight end in standard leagues over that span, with a combined 108 catches for 1,277 yards and 24 touchdowns. He was a Fantasy stud, and Gase could be a big reason why given his track record with tight ends. Gase did good things as the offensive coordinator in Chicago in 2015 with Martellus Bennett and Miller, and the Dolphins tight ends ( Dion Sims , Jordan Cameron , MarQueis Gray and Dominique Jones ) weren't bad last year as a group. If Thomas stays healthy -- and that's a big if since he's missed 11 games the past two seasons -- he could re-emerge as a No. 1 Fantasy tight end, and he'll only cost you a late-round pick.
|ADP No. 154
Evan Engram New York Giants TE
|Rookie tight ends don't usually make much of an impact, but Engram doesn't look like a tight end. Watching him play this preseason, he looks like a slot receiver, which could help his cause in 2017. The Giants have a loaded receiving corps as we're well aware with Beckham, Marshall and Shepard, but Engram could still be a viable target for Manning. He had a great season at Ole Miss in 2016 with 65 catches for 926 yards and eight touchdowns, and he should be the rookie tight end to target this year ahead of Howard and David Njoku .
|No ADP
Vance McDonald Pittsburgh Steelers TE
|McDonald being traded to the Steelers increases his Fantasy value, and he could be one of the better late-round picks at any position, especially tight end. We've been trying to find the next Heath Miller for the Steelers, and Ladarius Green couldn't stay healthy, along with Jesse James not being that guy. McDonald might not be that guy either, but he's had some positive moments over the course of his career with the 49ers, including four games in 2016 with at least seven Fantasy points in the 10 games he was healthy. I have no problem speculating on McDonald with a late-round pick in all formats.
-
