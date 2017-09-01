2017 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Carson Wentz, Wendell Smallwood, Cooper Kupp highlight late-round picks who could help win your league

ADP No. 122 Corey Coleman Cleveland Browns WR

Do the Browns have the chance to have a legitimate passing game this year? They just might thanks to rookie DeShone Kizer , which will help Coleman and Kenny Britt (ADP at No. 125 overall). Coleman got off to a great start as a rookie last year with seven catches for 173 yards and two touchdowns on 13 targets in his first two games before breaking his hand prior to Week 3. He missed six games and struggled in his return, but he looks ready to go this season. In Cleveland's third preseason game, Coleman had four catches for 66 yards on eight targets, and he could easily emerge as a weekly starter this year. The same goes for Britt, who is coming off a big season with the Rams in 2017 with 68 catches for 1,002 yards and five touchdowns on 111 targets. It might surprise you, but the Browns have several Fantasy-relevant guys this year.

ADP No. 123 Donte Moncrief Indianapolis Colts WR

Moncrief went from a breakout candidate to a potential bust given his high ADP to now a steal on Draft Day since he's fallen. As long as Luck is able to play for most of this season, Moncrief can still have a big campaign. He's entering a contract year and will be one of Luck's favorite targets, especially in the red zone. We know he was touchdown dependent last season with seven of his 30 catches finding the end zone in the nine games he was able to play due to a shoulder injury, but there's way too much upside to pass on him here given his role and quarterback. He has top-20 potential in any format.

ADP No. 130 Corey Davis Tennessee Titans WR

This is one of my favorite players to target at any position given his role with the Titans and his upside. Fantasy owners have passed on him because of his hamstring injury, but he's fine heading into Week 1. And he should be the best receiver for Tennessee, as well as the No. 1 rookie receiver -- with top-30 upside. In college at Western Michigan, Davis averaged 83 catches for 1,320 yards and 13 touchdowns over four seasons. It's a crowded receiving corps for the Titans with Eric Decker , Rishard Matthews and Delanie Walker , but Davis should be Marcus Mariota favorite weapon. I love stealing him with a late-round pick.

ADP No. 132 Ted Ginn New Orleans Saints WR

Ginn will see his ADP rise now that Willie Snead is suspended for the first three games of the season, which puts Ginn in a favorable spot. He has actually proven to be a decent Fantasy option over the past two seasons in Carolina, albeit a boom or bust type of player. He has 98 catches for 1,491 yards and 14 touchdowns over that span, and now he's paired with a better quarterback in Drew Brees over Cam Newton . The Saints also have a big opening at receiver with Brandin Cooks gone and Snead out, and Ginn could emerge as a weekly starter in New Orleans opposite Michael Thomas until Snead returns. There will be times, like home games for the Saints, where Ginn can be a potential starter, and he's the type of player who can win your week. He's the perfect late-round flier.

ADP No. 133 Adam Thielen Minnesota Vikings WR

The Vikings don't have the most dynamic receiving corps, but Stefon Diggs , Kyle Rudolph and Thielen are certainly capable of making plays, which Thielen proved last season. He had 11 games with at least five targets, and he had either 60 receiving yards or a touchdown in six of them. He closed the year with either a touchdown or 80 receiving yards in five of his final eight outings. He's better in PPR leagues than standard formats, but don't forget about Thielen on Draft Day.

ADP No. 137 John Brown Arizona Cardinals WR

Brown's ADP hasn't moved much, which likely isn't reflective of his upside. After suffering with his sickle-cell trait last year, as well as having a cyst on his spine, he looked poise to make a big comeback this season with his health. Then a quad injury slowed him in training camp and the preseason, and Brown's ADP fell in the tank. But he showed up big in the dress rehearsal game for the Cardinals in the preseason outing against Atlanta with two catches for 49 yards and two touchdowns. That's the type of player he can be, and I love his potential if healthy this year. I target him as early as Round 6 in most leagues.

ADP No. 138 Marvin Jones Detroit Lions WR

Jones was kind of overshadowed by rookie Kenny Golladay (ADP at No. 155 overall) early in the preseason after Golladay caught two touchdowns in the first preseason game against the Colts. But Jones, quietly this time, has been solid for the Lions in the preseason with eight catches for 96 yards and two touchdowns in two games, and he could be a pleasant surprise. He was somewhat of a disappoint last year after he started out playing great in Detroit with either 70 receiving yards or a touchdown in his first seven games before tailing off. This year, Fantasy owners are taking a cautious approach with Jones, and it could pay huge dividends. He's the No. 2 receiver behind Golden Tate , but don't fall for the Golladay hype. While I like Golladay with a late-round pick, you'll be better off with Jones this season.

ADP No. 146 Zay Jones Buffalo Bills WR

The Bills need either Jones or Jordan Matthews (ADP at No. 137 overall) to play big this year because they need a No. 1 receiver after Sammy Watkins was traded to the Rams. I like the upside for Jones more, and he's coming off a huge season at East Carolina in 2016 with 158 catches for 1,746 yards and eight touchdowns. Matthews also could fill that role, and he had two productive seasons to start his career in Philadelphia with 152 catches for 1,869 yards and 16 touchdowns before slowing down last year with 73 catches, 804 yards and three scores. Both are worth drafting in this range, and one of them could end up as a top-30 Fantasy receiver this season.

ADP No. 150 Kevin White Chicago Bears WR

Like the Bills, the Bears also need a new No. 1 receiver after Cameron Meredith was lost for the season with a torn ACL. White and Kendall Wright (ADP at No. 157 overall) will try to fill the void, as well as tight end Zach Miller (ADP at No. 170 overall). I like White better in a standard league with the hope that this is the season he lives up to his NFL Draft status, when he was selected at No. 7 overall. He's struggled with injuries for the past two years, but he's healthy heading into Week 1 and should see a hefty amount of targets. The same goes for Wright, who averaged 72 catches, 807 yards and four touchdowns in the first three years of his career with the Titans. Wright is the better option in PPR.

ADP No. 150 overall Danny Amendola New England Patriots WR

Amendola might not start for Fantasy owners in standard leagues, but he could be an option in PPR now that Edelman is out for the season. While Chris Hogan has the higher ceiling as the new No. 2 receiver for the Patriots, Amendola should see the biggest boost in playing time and targets because of his role in the slot. He's struggled since coming to New England in 2013, but he could match his best year with the Patriots of 65 catches, 648 yards and three touchdowns in 2015. Edelman missed the final seven games that year with a foot injury, and Amendola had three games with at least six catches over that span and two outings with either 100 yards or a touchdown. Maybe that's a sign of things to come.

ADP No. 153 Robby Anderson New York Jets WR

Anderson has the chance for a lot of targets this season as the new No. 1 receiver for the Jets. Gone are Marshall and Decker, and Quincy Enunwa (neck) is out for the year. I like tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins (no ADP) with a late-round pick as well. Even with the Jets starting Josh McCown at quarterback, we should see Anderson get at least 120-plus targets if he's healthy. As a rookie in 2016, Anderson closed the season playing well with 90 receiving yards or a touchdown in three of his final five games. You might never feel comfortable starting Anderson, but he could be a pleasant surprise given his role on a woeful team that will likely be throwing a lot late in games.

ADP No. 154 overall Cooper Kupp Los Angeles Rams WR