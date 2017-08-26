2017 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Checking in on Ameer Abdullah, Mike Gillislee, Eddie Lacy following third preseason game

Note: Draft season is upon us, for the best draft party have your draft at B-Dubs! Players receive food & drink specials plus a free draft kit. Sign up HERE today!

The big backfield news coming out of Friday's preseason action was Spencer Ware's injury and the impact it could have for Kareem Hunt with the Chiefs. We have that breakdown here.

But three other backfields of note were on display in the all-important third preseason week, including Detroit, New England and Seattle. That means Fantasy owners were checking in on guys like Ameer Abdullah, Mike Gillislee, Eddie Lacy and all their running back teammates.

Let's see how everyone did. The quick answer is Abdullah solidified himself as a No. 2 running back worth drafting in Round 5, and Gillislee gave you a glimpse of his upside and is also worth a Round 5 selection. And Lacy... well, he's falling into late-round territory.

Lions

Ameer Abdullah RB / Lions ADP: 65th

Abdullah, who is coming off a lost year in 2016 when he was limited to two games because of a foot injury, got the workload you hoped for against the Patriots with 13 carries for 60 yards and three catches for 39 yards. It was good to see because Theo Riddick was also making his preseason debut after dealing with a wrist injury.

Lions coach Jim Caldwell has been impressed with Abdullah, who is expected to get close to 200 carries this season.

"He creates being able to get in seams, tight seams, and he creates yardage for you," Caldwell said after Friday's game. "He'll make a guy miss here or there, and I think that he's been just coming along. And you can see he's got his quickness and those things, his elusiveness back. So we're pleased with where he is."

The knocks against Abdullah are that he struggled as a rookie in 2015, got hurt last year and will share touches with Riddick in the passing game and potentially Zach Zenner in short-yardage situations, especially at the goal line. But the Detroit Free Press has him predicted for 210 carries and 35 catches, which is a fair estimate if he stays healthy.

If you take his preseason averages of 4.3 yards per carry and 11.6 yards per catch, that would give him 903 rushing yards and 406 receiving yards this year. He actually averaged 4.2 yards per carry and 11.4 yards per catch in 2015, so that isn't at all unrealistic.

Now, the touchdowns could be a concern, but five total scores are within reach. And to put that in perspective, Ware had 921 rushing yards and 33 catches for 447 yards, along with five total scores last season -- he was the No. 16 Fantasy running back in standard leagues.

I wouldn't draft Abdullah that high, but he's a potential top-20 Fantasy running back on Draft Day. And his Average Draft Position is at No. 70 overall as the No. 24 running back. I'd look for him closer to No. 60 overall, especially after his performance against the Lions.

As for Riddick, he got one carry for no yards and no catches on one target against New England. But you know what Riddick is by now, which is a PPR standout. Last year, Riddick scored 147 Fantasy points in PPR in just 10 games. If you project that over a full season, he would have finished as a top-10 running back in that format.

That factors in Abdullah missing 14 games, but Riddick is a potential flex option in PPR and is worth drafting with a mid-round pick. In standard leagues, he's a late-round selection, but he can still be relevant.

Zenner is just a late-round flier at best in deeper leagues. If everyone is healthy he will be mostly touchdown dependent.

Patriots

The Patriots backfield has the potential to be messy, which is the most obvious thing you will read -- maybe ever. Let's just get that out of the way now.

But there is still the potential for one running back to be a starting Fantasy option this year, and that's Gillislee. And Friday night at Detroit showed us why.

With Rex Burkhead out with an undisclosed injury, Gillislee, Dion Lewis and James White all split time with the starting offense. Per ProFootballFocus.com, the snap count was Lewis 14, Gillislee 13 and White 12, and Lewis was the starter. He handled all seven snaps on the opening drive that was capped off with a Chris Hogan seven-yard touchdown.

After that, it was all three running backs splitting touches, though Gillislee got the most important one on New England's third scoring drive. Making his Patriots debut after sitting out the first two preseason games with a hamstring injury, Gillislee's first carry with the team was a 1-yard touchdown run. He followed that up with a two-point conversion. That's eight Fantasy points if you're scoring at home.

Gillislee finished the night with eight carries for 38 yards and the score, including a 27-yard run. But the best news was getting the scoring chance since the Patriots have to replace LeGarrette Blount's 18 rushing touchdowns from last year. Blount had 15 touchdowns inside the 10-yard line last year and 12 inside the 5.

Those should go to Gillislee, and he'll also have the chance for a decent amount of carries, which is great since he's averaged 5.7 yards per carry in each of the past two seasons in Buffalo. I like Gillislee as a low-end No. 2 running back worth drafting in Round 5 or 6. And his ADP is at No. 74 overall as the No. 26 running back.

I'm taking Burkhead as the second Patriots running back in a standard league as long as he's healthy, and he played well in the second preseason game against the Texans, racking up 70 total yards and a score on 10 touches. Burkhead could benefit with Julian Edelman (knee) hurt, and the Patriots could consider Burkhead a potential option as a slot receiver at times.

Burkhead's ADP is at No. 149 overall as the No. 53 running back. He's definitely worth a late-round flier.

White is the better second option in PPR, and he had four carries for 28 yards and one catch for 8 yards against the Lions. He's a late-round pick in standard leagues (his ADP is the No. 43 running back at No. 123 overall). I'll take him sooner that that in PPR after he had 60 catches for 551 yards and five touchdowns last year, as well as a starring role in Super Bowl 51 against Atlanta with six carries for 29 yards and two touchdowns and 14 catches for 110 yards and a touchdown.

Lewis, despite starting against Detroit, remains a late-round flier at best in any format. He doesn't have the same upside as Gillislee or Burkhead, and he won't have the same role in the passing game as White.

Still, it's the Patriots, so anything is possible. Don't be surprised if Lewis is the best of the bunch.

Seahawks

We really don't have a fair gauge of the Seattle backfield since Thomas Rawls (ankle) and C.J. Prosise (groin) didn't play in the third preseason game against Kansas City. Despite that, Rawls is still listed as the potential starter for the season, according to the team's depth chart.

On Friday, Lacy started and split time with rookie Chris Carson with the first-team offense, and Carson looked better -- a lot better. The snap count, per Pro Football Focus, was Carson with 14 and Lacy nine. And the final stats had Carson with eight carries for 46 yards and two catches for 44 yards, while Lacy had four carries for 21 yards and no catches.

There's no way you can draft Lacy at his current ADP, which is as the No. 38 running back at No. 100 overall. I have him ranked behind Rawls and Carson in standard leagues, and he's also behind Prosise in PPR. You can settle for Lacy as a late-round pick, but he has not looked good in the preseason.

Carson, on the other hand, has played well, and he should be on your radar with a late-round pick in re-draft leagues and dynasty formats. It would not be a surprise to see him get a featured role in Seattle at some point this season.

Rawls should still be the first Seahawks running back to target on Draft Day, and his ADP is right before Lacy on the running back list at No. 98 overall. If Rawls does start, hopefully he flashes some of his potential from 2015 when he was the backup to Marshawn Lynch and had 147 carries for 830 yards (5.6 yards per carry) and four touchdowns and nine catches for 76 yards and a touchdown.

I'm looking for Rawls with a mid-round pick, and a good plan might be to pair him with Carson late. One of these two could have some big moments for the Seahawks -- and Fantasy owners -- this year.

As for Prosise, he's a late-round pick at best in standard leagues, with his value slightly higher in PPR. He's had a hard time staying healthy, and it could be hard to rely on him in this crowded backfield.