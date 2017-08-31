2017 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Checking in on LeGarrette Blount, Jamaal Charles and other big name running backs on the roster bubble ahead of cuts

Note: Draft season is upon us, for the best draft party have your draft at B-Dubs! Players receive food & drink specials plus a free draft kit. Sign up HERE today!

Thursday is the last day for players on the roster bubble to make their case in game action, with roster cutdown day looming large Monday. That typically isn't a huge day for Fantasy news, but we'll occasionally see a few Fantasy relevant players hit free agency unexpectedly on the eve of the season.

That is especially true at running back, as more and more teams consider the position replaceable. Salaries are low and roster spots are valuable, so we head into the final weekend of the season with a number of big name running backs on the roster bubble. Let's take a look at six who have had to fight for their job this preseason.

Everything you need for Draft Day can be found on our Fantasy Football Draft Sheet.

Jamaal Charles RB / Broncos ADP: 138

Jamaal Charles earned his roster spot after last week's third preseason game, as the veteran looked spry in an audition. He totaled 42 yards on six touches while working with the first team and could be the primary backup option to C.J. Anderson. And that isn't a bad place to be!

Anderson is a talented back, to be sure, but he can't exactly compare to Charles at his best. He has averaged 4.6 yards per carry for his career, but suffered a season-ending knee injury in 2016, his first season as a full-time starter. It's fair to wonder if he can hold up against a full-time role, so we could see plenty of Charles even if Anderson is healthy.

Charles has health concerns of his own, having played just three games since tearing his ACL in 2015 – he also had surgery to repair a torn meniscus last season. In all likelihood, Charles won't hold up to a large role, and may just be finished as an effective player. On the other hand, he was one of the most dynamic backs in NFL history before last season and, even at 80 percent, might be better than Anderson. It would be a surprise if he ended up overtaking Anderson, but isn't that chance worth a late-round pick?

Subscribe for free!: iTunes | Stitcher

Matt Forte RB / Jets ADP: 110

The New York Jets have made it pretty clear that they don't care about this season, and Matt Forte doesn't have any future on this team beyond this year. Heck, he may not have a future on this team beyond next week. A cut seems unlikely, but the fact that they are looking to trade him means he isn't a big part of their near-term plans either.

Forte was a disappointment in 2016, but he actually still finished with over 1,000 yards in just 14 games. That's pretty shocking, but any back can put up numbers with 248 touches. He won't get anything like that in 2016, either in New York or somewhere else, but he is still a reliable pass catcher who can work in a limited role. Don't be shocked if he ends up with a few double-digit Fantasy point games this year, no matter where he is.

LeGarrette Blount RB / Eagles ADP: 74

LeGarrette Blount is about as exciting as Forte at this point, despite having a legitimate superstar Fantasy season in 2016. That's because his success had almost nothing to do with Blunt, who averaged an utterly pedestrian 3.9 yards per carry, and hauled in a whopping seven catches. Blount was a made man in New England, often needing to do little more than fall forward a few times to get a double-digit Fantasy point game.

Things won't be so easy in Philadelphia, and the Philadelphia Eagles are discovering that there isn't much about Blount worth being excited about as long as he's more than a few yards away from the end zone. In the 37 snaps Carson Wentz has played over the last two preseason games, Blount has been on the field for 26 of them, so he's received plenty of opportunities. In those opportunities, he has rushed for just 36 yards on 13 carries.

At this point, Blount has been ceding work to Wendell Smallwood , and veteran Darren Sproles is obviously still going to be a factor in the passing game. That could leave Blount fighting for a part-time role, and he isn't the type of player worth getting excited about if he doesn't have volume on his side. Even if Blount makes the 53-man roster, he should still go in the double-digit rounds at this point.

Dion Lewis RB / Patriots ADP: 220

Dion Lewis might be the most talented player on this list right now. He also may be the fourth most-talented running back on his own team. Or, he might be the most talented. We've seen flashes of incredible ability from Lewis, who averaged 88.8 yards from scrimmage per game in seven appearances in 2015 before a season-ending knee injury. It took him a long time to get back to full health last season, but he did average 71 yards per game in the final three weeks of the season and even scored three touchdowns in the team's playoff opener against Houston.

The talent is there. The role isn't right now, but there is so much confusion in New England's backfield that it isn't crazy to think it could be there. Mike Gillislee , Rex Burkhead and James White should all be drafted ahead of Lewis, but there are worse ways to spend an 13th-round pick.

Alfred Morris RB / Cowboys ADP: 224

With Ezekiel Elliott 's suspension appeal hearing still pending, it isn't clear what the Dallas Cowboys ' running back needs will look like, but we know Darren McFadden is likely to be the primary option as long as Elliott is out. However, Alfred Morris has looked better in their time in the preseason, and given McFadden's history, it wouldn't be a shock to see him lose the interim job, or struggle to stay healthy.

Of course, Morris could also be cut Monday. He isn't worth a late-round pick at this point, but if he makes the team, keep an eye on how McFadden runs in Week 1.

Would the Jacksonville Jaguars cut a recent second-round pick this quickly? Well, they already invested a top-five pick in Leonard Fournette , so T.J. Yeldon's job is anything but secure, especially as he has struggled to recover from a hamstring injury in the preseason. If he stays on the team, Yeldon could work as the third-down back at times, but Chris Ivory 's presence means even a Fournette injury is hardly likely to push Yeldon into a position of prominence.