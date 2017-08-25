2017 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: DeVante Parker, Jay Ajayi climbing up the rankings with big preseasons

Note: Draft season is upon us, for the best draft party have your draft at B-Dubs! Players receive food & drink specials plus a free draft kit. Sign up HERE today!

It only took one play Thursday night for Fantasy owners to see what Dolphins receiver DeVante Parker is capable of this year. Of course, it was a big play.

In the first quarter at Philadelphia in the third preseason game, Parker was lined up in single coverage against Eagles cornerback Ronald Darby on the right side of the field. Parker ran a go route, and quarterback Jay Cutler put the ball up for Parker to go get it.

DeVante Parker WR / Dolphins ADP: 106

Cutler didn't exactly hit Parker in stride, but he gave him a chance to get the ball down the field and use his size (6-foot-3) against the smaller Darby (5-foot-11). Parker made a Randy Moss-esque catch by pulling the ball away from Darby before sprinting up the field for 72 yards.

This is impressive:

.@DeVanteParker11 is a BEAST



Cutler ➡️ Parker = 72 yards pic.twitter.com/X59SThgFO0 — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) August 24, 2017

He was caught at the 2-yard line, and Jay Ajayi finished off the drive for a touchdown. But the big catch shows you the potential Parker has as a third-year breakout playing with an aggressive quarterback in Cutler.

We've heard nothing but positive things about Parker this offseason, and he's looked good in the preseason as well. In limited action with Cutler, Parker has catches of 16, 31 and 72 yards -- that 31-yard reception was negated by a holding penalty in the second preseason game against Baltimore.

Cutler is going to give Parker an opportunity to make plays and win 50-50 balls, and he should be drafted as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver with upside now that the conservative Ryan Tannehill is out of the picture. His current Average Draft Position is as the No. 38 receiver at No. 106 overall, but that will likely rise dramatically after his performance Thursday night. I would draft Parker as early as Round 6 in the majority of leagues.

Parker wasn't alone in having a standout performance for the Dolphins against the Eagles. Ajayi solidified himself as a top-10 Fantasy running back worth drafting toward the end of Round 1 or beginning of Round 2.

Jay Ajayi RB / Dolphins ADP: 16

He had nine carries for 53 yards and two touchdowns, and he looked the part of a standout Fantasy option with top-five upside. I have Ajayi ranked No. 6, and he should be awesome this year, especially if Miami center Mike Pouncey is healthy for most of the season. He was Thursday.

Cutler also looked good for the Dolphins in limited time, finishing 5 for 8 for 105 yards and a touchdown, which came from a yard out to tight end Julius Thomas. Cutler also lost a fumble. He's not someone who is going to be drafted in most one-quarterback leagues, but he's worth a late-round pick in two-quarterback formats and should definitely be considered a bye-week or injury replacement during the season.

Jarvis Landry didn't have a bad night for Miami, as he finished with two catches for 49 yards on four targets. But he had one catch from Cutler for 17 yards and a 32-yard reception from backup Matt Moore.

Landry is going to suffer with Cutler now the starting quarterback instead of Ryan Tannehill, and he should be downgraded on Draft Day, even in PPR leagues. His ADP is as the No. 22 receiver at No. 60 overall, and that's too expensive for Landry this season.

At this point, it might be time to consider drafting Parker over Landry, especially in standard leagues. You always want to lean on upside when it's close between two players, and Parker looks like the better Dolphins receiver heading into this season.