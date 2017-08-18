2017 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Do you need a strategy before the draft?

"If you fail to plan, you are planning to fail!"

- Benjamin Franklin

Everybody knows that one guy in your league whose "plan" for his Fantasy Football draft is to stop at a gas station on the way to pick up a magazine and a six pack. He inevitably drafts someone who has been hurt early in training camp and/or asks why there's no sticker for a retired player. He drafts someone who has fallen to second string and then everyone mocks him when the actual starter is taken with the next pick. He may even draft a suspended player, spurring an outburst of laughter, followed by demands that he get to redo the pick.

You do not want to be this guy.

Of course the counter to that is the guy who has fully planned his draft before the pick is ever made. He knows how many running backs he wants in the first three rounds, how long he's waiting for his quarterback and he has a spreadsheet saying who everyone else should pick too.

To be clear, being prepared is a very good thing and there are a lot of great strategies that will work. There are also great macro ideas that give you a better chance to win if you follow them. I just can't fathom setting my strategy before the draft has started. That's right, I'm team No Intentional Positional Strategy (N.I.P.S.)..

Zero-RB is still a proven way to win

Does this mean I think zero-RB is dumb? Absolutely not! It's actually a pretty smart way to minimize risk with your most valuable picks. After all, running backs are less predictable and more injury-prone than any other position. There have been volumes written about this strategy and I largely agree with most of them.

Where I diverge is when we get into a situation like 2016 when seemingly everyone is doing it. Yes, I'd rather take a top-10 WR over a top-10 RB in a vacuum. But when there are 15 wide receivers off the board and five or six running backs, I'm abandoning ship. That's the flexibility of N.I.P.S.

I'm definitely going zero-RB if:

I don't have a top-two pick and I see six-plus running backs taken in the first round.

Hyper-fragility and heavy-RB early gives you a lot of upside

Of course if I'm that into zero-RB, I must really despise the hyper-fragility movement in best ball drafts, right? Not at all. It's a great way to maximize your upside and stand out in a format that goes wide receiver heavy (for a good reason).

In the same vein, I have no problem starting a re-draft league with a pair of running backs, even in PPR, assuming they aren't flying off the board as they so often do.

I'm definitely starting RB-RB if: I start with David Johnson or Le'Veon Bell and the top 12 wide receivers and Rob Gronkowski are gone before I pick again (or if Devonta Freeman and LeSean McCoy fall to me at the turn).

Late-round quarterback is a must ... almost

One of the theories I believe in the most is that of the late-round quarterback. There are 16 starting quarterbacks I would be fine with this season, and several more that will make good streaming options depending on the matchup. The idea of spending a first- or second-round pick on a quarterback is just absurd to me.

But even this strategy has its limits. In industry drafts we regularly see Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady falling into the fourth or fifth round. At this point the sure things are gone at running back and wide receiver, and I am more than happy to grab an elite quarterback.

I'm definitely going late-round quarterback if: Multiple quarterbacks are taken in the first three rounds.

At this point N.I.P.S. could start to sound like a contrarian strategy, which some may say fits with my personality. But it's more than that. It's recognizing the worth of so many great strategies and recognizing that it's better to go into a draft equipped with all of them and decide which to employ at the time, not beforehand.

It's also about recognizing that your draft could be a unique one that provides the opportunity to use a hybrid mixture of two or more strategies. Being prepared is about knowing what could happen and knowing how you'll react when it does, not pigeon-holing yourself into a strategy that can be blown up by things you have no control over.