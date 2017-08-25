2017 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Don't forget about Tyrell Williams, Jordan Matthews, and these 10 other sleepers

Note: Draft season is upon us, for the best draft party have your draft at B-Dubs! Players receive food & drink specials plus a free draft kit. Sign up HERE today!

When I put together my initial sleeper list in June I had to do some speculating on how you all were going to value players in drafts. Now that I've seen Average Draft Position data, I can indeed confirm that Matthew Stafford and Mike Wallace are indeed two of my favorite sleepers.

Stafford is currently being drafted as 15th (!) quarterback according to our ADP here at CBSSports.com. This, despite six straight seasons with at least 4,200 yards and a top ten finish in three of the past four. If you've ever wondered why we encourage you to wait on quarterback, the ability to grab Stafford at the end of your draft is your answer.

Wallace has seen his ADP creep into the 10th round recently, but he's still just the 39th wide receiver being selected. He's finished outside of the top-30 wide receivers once in his entire career. The Baltimore Ravens lost over 300 targets from 2016 to free agency and retirement. Wallace is being drafted at his floor, while his ceiling is a top-25 wide receiver.

If you're looking for even deeper sleepers, I covered one for all 32 NFL teams here. But before you check that out, here are 10 more players that Fantasy Football owners are sleeping on: