2017 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Don't forget about Tyrell Williams, Jordan Matthews, and these 10 other sleepers
Heath Cummings says these 12 Fantasy sleepers are being overlooked on draft day.
When I put together my initial sleeper list in June I had to do some speculating on how you all were going to value players in drafts. Now that I've seen Average Draft Position data, I can indeed confirm that Matthew Stafford and Mike Wallace are indeed two of my favorite sleepers.
Stafford is currently being drafted as 15th (!) quarterback according to our ADP here at CBSSports.com. This, despite six straight seasons with at least 4,200 yards and a top ten finish in three of the past four. If you've ever wondered why we encourage you to wait on quarterback, the ability to grab Stafford at the end of your draft is your answer.
Wallace has seen his ADP creep into the 10th round recently, but he's still just the 39th wide receiver being selected. He's finished outside of the top-30 wide receivers once in his entire career. The Baltimore Ravens lost over 300 targets from 2016 to free agency and retirement. Wallace is being drafted at his floor, while his ceiling is a top-25 wide receiver.
If you're looking for even deeper sleepers, I covered one for all 32 NFL teams here. But before you check that out, here are 10 more players that Fantasy Football owners are sleeping on:
|1
Tyrell Williams Los Angeles Chargers WR
|You would think a third-year receiver coming off a season with 1,000 yards and seven touchdowns would be drafted before the 11th round. Of course the return of Keenan Allen and the fact the team drafted Mike Williams has something to do with that. I don't expect much from the rookie Williams this season, and there are plenty of targets to go around even with Allen back. Tyrell Williams is an excellent pick in 9th round or later.
|2
Jordan Matthews Buffalo Bills WR
|You want to do a fun comparison? Compare Donte Moncrief and Jordan Matthews . They're both fourth year receivers who are currently battling injuries. They both missed time last season, but Moncrief missed far more. Matthews has been better in pretty much every conceivable way so far in their careers. Moncrief is being drafted in the 10th round, Matthews is falling to the 12th. I'd much rather have Matthews and his huge target potential as the No. 1 in Buffalo. Don't let the chest injury scare you, he's expected back by Week 1.
|3
Jonathan Stewart Carolina Panthers RB
|I get the excitement surrounding Christian McCaffrey and I'm not trying to be a wet blanket. But Jonathan Stewart is not disappearing from this offense. Stewart has looked rejuvenated this preseason and could actually benefit from the presence of McCaffrey if he stays fresher. I still expect Stewart to see close to 200 touches, and if the team is serious about limiting hits on Cam Newton , Stewart should get more red zone work than ever.
|4
Corey Davis Tennessee Titans WR
|Generally we get too hyped about rookies -- we certainly have with the running backs this year. But a hamstring injury for Corey Davis has completely killed the hype surrounding him, to the point where he's actually a good value. Sure, he may not do much early in the year because he missed so much of the preseason, but Davis could be a top-25 receiver in the second half, and that may be selling him short.
|5
Rex Burkhead New England Patriots RB
|As I said in my busts column, I'm not really interested in paying a steep price for the most expensive New England Patriots ' running back. However, I'm more than happy to take a flier on Rex Burkhead at his 12th round ADP. Burkhead has flashed in the preseason, and shown a versatility that no other running back on the roster possesses. It's unlikely that he turns into a must-start option for the entire season but he has enough boom potential to justify a higher draft slot.
|6
Andy Dalton Cincinnati Bengals QB
|Andy Dalton has never been in a better situation than he is entering this season. A.J. Green and Tyler Eifert are completely healthy, the team added Joe Mixon and John Ross in the draft, and it's unclear whether the offensive line will block well enough for the team to consistently run the football. Dalton has twice given us extended periods of top-five production when Green and Eifert were healthy. He still has that upside and he's available at the end of the draft and basically free.
|7
Darren Sproles Philadelphia Eagles RB
|While LeGarrette Blount and Wendell Smallwood fight over the early downs role in Philadelphia, I expect Darren Sproles to keep doing what he does. Sproles has consistently caught at least 50 passes a year no matter where he's been, and he's not showing any signs of slowing down as we get into his mid-30's. He should be a top-30 running back in PPR once again and he'll be drafted long after anyone else with that expectation.
|8
Robby Anderson New York Jets WR
|No matter how concerned you are with the New York Jets ' offense you have to love the target potential of Robby Anderson . Anderson is still going undrafted in some leagues, despite the fact he's the unchallenged No. 1 receiver on a team that will likely have to throw the ball 550-plus times. Give him a shot with late-round pick and enjoy the No. 4 WR floor.
|9
Cameron Brate Tampa Bay Buccaneers TE
|While people are overdrafting O.J. Howard and other rookie tight ends -- who are almost always busts in re-draft leagues -- why not spend a late-round pick on the best receiving tight end in Tampa Bay? Jameis Winston loves to target his tight ends, and he's built a rapport with Brate that has not disappeared since Howard arrived. I don't expect top-12 production, but he's a good streamer and a worth starter in a deeper league.
|10
Austin Hooper Atlanta Falcons TE
|Austin Hooper had a pretty solid second half to 2016 as far as rookie tight ends go, and he's in a position to see his role grow in 2017. A Week 1 matchup against the Chicago Bears makes him a desirable Week 1 option as a streamer, and in an offense this potent it wouldn't be a huge surprise if he blossomed into a borderline top-12 option.
