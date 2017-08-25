2017 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Eagles give Fantasy owners reasons to get excited about Alshon Jeffery, Zach Ertz, and to avoid LeGarrette Blount

Note: Draft season is upon us, for the best draft party have your draft at B-Dubs! Players receive food & drink specials plus a free draft kit. Sign up HERE today!

On Thursday night in the third preseason game against Miami, the Philadelphia Eagles showed Fantasy owners that Alshon Jeffery and Zach Ertz have the chance to have a big season. Maybe even Carson Wentz as well.

They also showed us that LeGarrette Blount is likely someone you want to avoid, unless it's with a late-round pick.

Let's start with the positives. Jeffery hasn't had many since coming to Philadelphia as a free agent in the offseason, a he battled a shoulder injury in training camp and struggled in the second preseason game against Buffalo with poor route running, which was attributed to him not knowing the offense.

He turned things around against the Miami Dolphins with two catches for 35 yards and a touchdown on two targets. His scoring play came on a 15-yard slant against what looked like a confused Miami secondary, but if Jeffery is healthy he could deliver big production.

His Average Draft Position is No. 18 at wide receiver and No. 50 overall, and that's a great spot for him. He will probably sneak into Round 4 after his performance Thursday.

Another player likely to see his ADP rise is Ertz, who had three catches for 44 yards on three targets against the Dolphins. His ADP is currently the No. 10 tight end at No. 85 overall, and that's too low.

With Jordan Matthews now in Buffalo, Ertz has the middle of the field to himself, and he's shown flashes of outstanding production over the past two years while finishing as a top-10 Fantasy tight end. This season, he could finish as a top-five option, especially in PPR.

Once you get past the top-tier tight end group of Rob Gronkowski , Travis Kelce , Jordan Reed , Jimmy Graham and Greg Olsen , Ertz should in that group with Tyler Eifert and Kyle Rudolph . He's definitely worth drafting in Round 7 in standard leagues and potentially Round 6 in PPR since he could lead all tight ends in receptions.

Two other Eagles you might want to consider with late-round picks are Wentz and Torrey Smith . Wentz, unfortunately, plays at a deep position for Fantasy purposes, but he could emerge as a top-15 quarterback this year in all leagues.

He is worth drafting as a starter in two-quarterback leagues, and he's worth a late-round flier in all formats if you like carrying two quarterbacks on your roster. On Thursday, Wentz was 6 of 10 passing for 129 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

One of his touchdowns went to Smith on this 50-yard heave:

Again, the Dolphins secondary seemed a little lost, and it was Smith's only target and reception of the entire preseason. But that's his game -- big plays -- and he is worth a look in deeper leagues with a late-round selection.

It's starting to feel like Blount should be a late-round pick as well, and we should see his ADP fall. He's currently the No. 29 running back at No. 81 overall.

The Eagles held Darren Sproles out of this game, and Blount split first-team reps with Wendell Smallwood . Per ProFootballFocus.com, Smallwood played 11 snaps with the starting offense, while Blount only played eight.

Blount finished the game with four carries for 19 yards, and Smallwood had four carries for 28 yards. At this point, I would take a flier on Smallwood with a late-round pick in standard leagues instead of settling for Blount, and Sproles should be the best Eagles running back in PPR. Even though he's 34 and has talked about retirement after this season, Sproles should get the most playing time of the Philadelphia running backs this year.

One other player of note for the Eagles is Nelson Agholor , who has drawn some interest from Fantasy owners after Matthews was traded. He had good reviews in training camp, but he went without a catch or target on 15 snaps against Miami.

As long as Jeffery, Ertz and Smith are healthy, it's safe to ignore Agholor in most re-draft leagues.