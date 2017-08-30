2017 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Emergence of Kareem Hunt, Christian McCaffrey, Dalvin Cook makes running back strategy more important in Tier rankings 5.0

Note: Draft season is upon us, for the best draft party have your draft at B-Dubs! Players receive food & drink specials plus a free draft kit. Sign up HERE today!

Spencer Ware injury sent Kareem Hunt way up the tiers -- and Fantasy owners into a tizzy.

Face it -- any running back in any offense set to get 15-plus touches per week and work the goal line deserves a top-30 pick. It only helps Hunt that he's in an Andy Reid-coached offense.

But more significantly, Ware's injury made the talent pool that much thinner. Before, we were taking two Kansas City Chiefs running backs between Rounds 4 and 7. Now it's one before Round 4. We might prefer the clarity of having one stud to pick from rather than two guys sharing, but it started a process where other backs with pretty big workloads began getting pushed up.

Now, expect at least 29 running backs to be gone before the end of Round 6.

In Round 7, expect to be ill.

That No. 3/Less Upside Tier isn't the spot to pick starting running backs from. Fool around with other positions early, and you're left with the uncertainty of guys like Danny Woodhead , Thomas Rawls and Paul Perkins . They're great for Fantasy depth, but not so great for your starting lineup.

Make it a point to land at least one running back with your first two picks, two with your first five picks and potentially three with your first six picks. You do not want to be caught without good running backs.

