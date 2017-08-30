Play

2017 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Emergence of Kareem Hunt, Christian McCaffrey, Dalvin Cook makes running back strategy more important in Tier rankings 5.0

The rookie running backs are all anyone can talk about, and Dave Richard has them flying up in his last round of positional tiers.

Note: Draft season is upon us, for the best draft party have your draft at B-Dubs! Players receive food & drink specials plus a free draft kit. Sign up HERE today! 

Tiers: QB | RB | WR | TE

Spencer Ware injury sent Kareem Hunt way up the tiers -- and Fantasy owners into a tizzy. 

Face it -- any running back in any offense set to get 15-plus touches per week and work the goal line deserves a top-30 pick. It only helps Hunt that he's in an Andy Reid-coached offense. 

But more significantly, Ware's injury made the talent pool that much thinner. Before, we were taking two Kansas City Chiefs running backs between Rounds 4 and 7. Now it's one before Round 4. We might prefer the clarity of having one stud to pick from rather than two guys sharing, but it started a process where other backs with pretty big workloads began getting pushed up.

Now, expect at least 29 running backs to be gone before the end of Round 6. 

In Round 7, expect to be ill.

That No. 3/Less Upside Tier isn't the spot to pick starting running backs from. Fool around with other positions early, and you're left with the uncertainty of guys like Danny Woodhead , Thomas Rawls and Paul Perkins . They're great for Fantasy depth, but not so great for your starting lineup. 

Make it a point to land at least one running back with your first two picks, two with your first five picks and potentially three with your first six picks. You do not want to be caught without good running backs.

Subscribe for free!: iTunes | Stitcher

Everything you need for Draft Day can be found on our Fantasy Football Draft Sheet.    

Non-PPR PPR
Elite Elite
Round 1 Round 1
David Johnson David Johnson
Le'Veon Bell Le'Veon Bell
Melvin Gordon Melvin Gordon
LeSean McCoy LeSean McCoy
Devonta Freeman Devonta Freeman
Non-PPR PPR
Near-Elite Near-Elite
Round 2 Round 2
DeMarco Murray DeMarco Murray
Jay Ajayi Jay Ajayi
Jordan Howard Jordan Howard
Non-PPR PPR
Excellent Excellent
Round 3 Round 3
Isaiah Crowell Isaiah Crowell
Todd Gurley Todd Gurley
Ezekiel Elliott Ezekiel Elliott
Dalvin Cook Christian McCaffrey
Kareem Hunt Dalvin Cook
Leonard Fournette Kareem Hunt
Christian McCaffrey
Non-PPR PPR
Very Good Very Good
Rounds 4, 5 Rounds 4, 5
Carlos Hyde Carlos Hyde
Lamar Miller Leonard Fournette
Joe Mixon Lamar Miller
C.J. Anderson Joe Mixon
Doug Martin Ty Montgomery
Mark Ingram C.J. Anderson
Ty Montgomery Mark Ingram
Marshawn Lynch Doug Martin

Marshawn Lynch

Danny Woodhead
Non-PPR PPR
No. 2/Upside No. 2/Upside
Round 6 Round 6
Mike Gillislee Bilal Powell
Ameer Abdullah Ameer Abdullah
Rob Kelley Mike Gillislee
Terrance West Terrance West
Bilal Powell
Non-PPR PPR
No. 3/Less Upside No. 3/Less Upside
Rounds 7, 8 Rounds 7, 8
Danny Woodhead Rob Kelley
Derrick Henry Derrick Henry
Thomas Rawls Paul Perkins
Paul Perkins Frank Gore
Frank Gore Thomas Rawls
Adrian Peterson Darren McFadden
Darren McFadden Tevin Coleman
Tevin Coleman James White

Adrian Peterson
Non-PPR PPR
High-End Reserves High-End Reserves
Rounds 9, 10 Rounds 9, 10
LeGarrette Blount Jonathan Stewart
Jonathan Stewart LeGarrette Blount
James White Darren Sproles
Jacquizz Rodgers Duke Johnson
Jamaal Williams Theo Riddick
DeAndre Washington Jacquizz Rodgers
Jeremy Hill DeAndre Washington
Darren Sproles Jamaal Williams
D'Onta Foreman
Jonathan Williams
Jamaal Charles
Non-PPR PPR
Call Your Shot Call Your Shot
Round 11+ Round 11+
Rex Burkhead Jeremy Hill
Eddie Lacy D'Onta Foreman
Marlon Mack Rex Burkhead
Matt Breida Alvin Kamara
Chris Carson Jamaal Charles
Duke Johnson Jonathan Williams
Alvin Kamara Eddie Lacy
Theo Riddick Marlon Mack
Samaje Perine Matt Breida
Tarik Cohen Chris Carson
Devontae Booker Giovani Bernard
Wendell Smallwood Tarik Cohen
Orleans Darkwa C.J. Prosise

Chris Thompson

Devontae Booker

Wendell Smallwood

Orleans Darkwa
Senior Fantasy Writer

Dave Richard has spent nearly his entire career covering the National Football League. Beginning with NFL.com at the boom of the Internet, Richard was that site's first Fantasy Football writer before transitioning... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories