2017 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Everyone loves Jameis Winston and Marshawn Lynch, but here's why they're destined to be busts
Every player has a price, but Heath Cummings says these 12 players have a price tag that should make Fantasy owners want to stay far, far away.
There are several different definitions for busts in Fantasy Football. A bust can be a player who is so terrible you just end up dropping them; A bust can also be a player who can still be useful, but ultimately completely lets you down based on what you paid for him. The latter definition is primarily what I'm aiming for here, which means you might see some surprisingly big names.
A prime example is Jameis Winston . He was in my breakout column two months ago. Then I started noticing the statistical similarities between him and Blake Bortles. Red flag No. 1.
Then I saw his current ADP. In CBSSports drafts he is the fifth quarterback off the board. Winston has breakout potential, but at that cost you pretty much need a guarantee he's breaking out. There are too many turnover and volume concerns to do that.
On the flip side, Marshawn Lynch has been my favorite bust since my initial bust column came out in June. His ADP has fallen, but only to the end of the third round in CBS drafts. That's not near far enough for a 31-year-old running back who hasn't played good football since 2014. If Lynch gets the volume you need to justify that ADP, he'll break down by Halloween.
Here are 10 other players who will be busts in 2017 at their current cost -- along with players you should draft instead:
|1
Brandin Cooks New England Patriots WR
|Cooks is going off the board as the No. 12 receiver in the third round. He's been a top-12 receiver each of the past two seasons, so that makes sense right? Nope. He's never been in an offense with Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski before, and the New England Patriots are one of the few teams in the league who have thrown the ball to their running backs even more than Cooks' New Orleans Saints did in recent years. Over the past three seasons, the Patriots have only averaged 304 targets for their wide receivers. I wouldn't expect Cooks to see more than 100 of them, and he can't deliver value at this ADP with that type of volume hit. Instead draft: Terrelle Pryor , Demaryius Thomas or Keenan Allen
|2
Joe Mixon Cincinnati Bengals RB
|I largely agree with Chris Towers that none of the rookie running backs are a good values, but Mixon's may be the worst. People are drafting him as if he's already won the starting job. I get it, because Jeremy Hill has been so mediocre over the past two seasons. But that has never stopped Marvin Lewis before. You need to treat Mixon like he's in a time share and stop drafting him in the third round -- especially since Hill is still getting a lot more snaps with the first-team offense in preseason. Instead draft: Ty Montgomery or Mark Ingram
|3
Leonard Fournette Jacksonville Jaguars RB
|Fournette has been the No. 1 rookie running back ever since the draft, but he's starting to slip -- Christian McCaffrey has actually passed him in ADP recently. Still, his ADP may not be falling fast enough. We're talking about a rookie running back not practicing because of a foot injury, playing on a terrible team with a bad offensive line that is seriously considering starting Chad Henne at quarterback. Does that sound like a borderline second round pick to you? Instead draft: Lamar Miller or Isaiah Crowell
|4
Derek Carr Oakland Raiders QB
|Carr is actually being drafted in the same range as Winston according to Fantasy Pros ADP and he's a top-nine quarterback by CBS ADP. Both are too high. Carr is a fine low-end No. 1 quarterback, but those are usually available in the 12th or 13th round. There's no reason to draft Carr in the single digit rounds when Matthew Stafford will likely be better than him again. If you really want to draft a quarterback that early, take one with top-three upside. Instead draft: Marcus Mariota
|5
Julian Edelman New England Patriots WR
|Edelman saw 159 targets last season and turned them into 1,106 yards and three touchdowns. While that screams touchdown regression, the return of Gronkowski and the addition of Cooks may cut his targets by a third. That is no good for a receiver who has been woefully inefficient at turning targets into Fantasy points over his career. This ADP wouldn't be awful in PPR, but in standard, it's a joke. Instead draft: Golden Tate , Larry Fitzgerald or Stefon Diggs
|6
Mike Gillislee New England Patriots RB
|I promise, I don't hate the Patriots. They should be the best offense in the NFL. I wouldn't be all that surprised if they go 16-0. But when it comes to Patriots running backs I'm not drafting the most expensive one of the lot. Especially in the sixth or seventh round. Especially when he's spent most of camp nursing a hamstring injury. Gillislee still has top-12 upside but he could also be dropped two weeks into the season if Rex Burkhead, James White, and Dion Lewis (or any combination of the three) cut into his workload. Instead draft: Ameer Abdullah , Frank Gore or Paul Perkins
|7
Brandon Marshall New York Giants WR
|Like Marshawn Lynch, Brandon Marshall was also on my bust list in June. That was because of his age and his performance in 2016. After his most recent preseason performance -- and subsequent shoulder injury -- I'm even less interested than before. There are a ton of high-upside receivers available in the sixth or seventh round. Marshall is not one of them at this point. Instead draft: Diggs, Willie Snead or Jamison Crowder .
|8
Delanie Walker Tennessee Titans TE
|Delanie Walker was an outstanding option when he was the top target in Tennessee. That's no longer anywhere close to the case. Rishard Matthews took targets away in 2016 and now Corey Davis and Eric Decker are in the way. If Walker was available in the double digit rounds that would be fine, but he's the No. 7 tight end off the board on Fantasy Pros. Instead draft: Kyle Rudolph or Zach Ertz
|9
Doug Martin Tampa Bay Buccaneers RB
|Doug Martin is suspended for the first three games, and then depending on which source you believe he's either going to have the best year of his life, or he's going to split work with Jacquizz Rodgers and Charles Sims in a super-RBBC. You would think that would be enough to drive his ADP, down but he's being drafted at the 6/7 turn. No thanks. Instead draft: Perkins, Gore or Rob Kelley
O.J. Howard Tampa Bay Buccaneers TE
|I don't have a problem with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers either, but I have a serious problem with rookie tight ends. Especially rookie tight ends who are often being drafted as starters. Even more so when their team is talking about how his biggest impact will be as a blocker. I'd rather draft Howard's teammate. Instead draft: Cameron Brate or Austin Hooper .
