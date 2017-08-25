2017 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Everyone loves Jameis Winston and Marshawn Lynch, but here's why they're destined to be busts

Note: Draft season is upon us, for the best draft party have your draft at B-Dubs! Players receive food & drink specials plus a free draft kit. Sign up HERE today!

Jamey Eisenberg's: Sleepers 3.0 | Breakouts 3.0 | Busts 3.0

Heath Cummings': Sleepers 2.0 | Breakouts 2.0 | Busts 2.0

There are several different definitions for busts in Fantasy Football. A bust can be a player who is so terrible you just end up dropping them; A bust can also be a player who can still be useful, but ultimately completely lets you down based on what you paid for him. The latter definition is primarily what I'm aiming for here, which means you might see some surprisingly big names.

A prime example is Jameis Winston . He was in my breakout column two months ago. Then I started noticing the statistical similarities between him and Blake Bortles. Red flag No. 1.

Then I saw his current ADP. In CBSSports drafts he is the fifth quarterback off the board. Winston has breakout potential, but at that cost you pretty much need a guarantee he's breaking out. There are too many turnover and volume concerns to do that.

On the flip side, Marshawn Lynch has been my favorite bust since my initial bust column came out in June. His ADP has fallen, but only to the end of the third round in CBS drafts. That's not near far enough for a 31-year-old running back who hasn't played good football since 2014. If Lynch gets the volume you need to justify that ADP, he'll break down by Halloween.

Here are 10 other players who will be busts in 2017 at their current cost -- along with players you should draft instead: