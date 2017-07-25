2017 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Ezekiel Elliott slides below Odell Beckham in 10-team non-PPR mock draft

There's been no official word about a suspension yet for Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott , but already Fantasy owners are starting to show some slight concern. It could be something to consider if your Fantasy draft is happening in the near future.

In our latest 10-team standard mock draft, which we did July 25, Elliott fell to No. 4 overall. Typically, Elliott will be drafted in the first three picks in standard leagues, but he went after Le'Veon Bell, David Johnson and Odell Beckham . Beckham, the interloper to our usual top-three, was drafted by our CBS Sports video host, Nick Kostos.

Kostos referenced the potential suspension Elliott could face for his involvement in a 2016 domestic violent incident when asked about passing on Elliott, and many Fantasy owners might soon follow suit -- even before anything is announced. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Elliott could be facing a "short suspension," which could be as many as two games.

We would need to re-evaluate Elliott's draft stock if that happens, but until we hear anything official, our recommendation is to still draft Elliott in the first three overall picks. As a rookie in 2016, he showed he could be the best running back in the NFL playing behind that Cowboys offensive line, and you shouldn't pass on that kind of production unless Elliott is out for an extended period of time.

If you're concerned, just make sure you draft Darren McFadden with a late-round pick. Dave Richard, who took Elliott at No. 4 overall, failed to get McFadden, who went in Round 12. But it's not a bad idea to lock up the Dallas backfield in case Elliott is forced to sit for any games this year -- McFadden averaged 107.8 total yards in the final 11 games as Dallas' starter in 2015.

Aside from Elliott's mini slide, this was a typical 10-team standard draft. Most of these teams are loaded, and that's the fun of smaller formats. It also allows you to take more chances.

For example, I prefer to wait on a quarterback as much as possible. But in Round 3, after starting my team with A.J. Green and Melvin Gordon , I drafted Aaron Rodgers , who I consider the No. 1 quarterback this year.

I was still able to get a solid running back corps featuring Gordon, Joe Mixon , Ameer Abdullah and Danny Woodhead , as well as handcuff options in Jeremy Hill and Theo Riddick . And I love my WR in this three-receiver league with Green, Michael Crabtree , Jamison Crowder , John Brown and DeVante Parker .

I was the last owner to take a tight end, which worked out great since I still got Hunter Henry in Round 12, and this should be a competitive team in this format. But that's the case with most of these rosters.

Kostos, for example, still ended up with a solid squad, even though he passed on Elliott. He has Cam Newton and Dak Prescott at quarterback; Leonard Fournette , Marshawn Lynch , Dalvin Cook , Derrick Henry and Thomas Rawls at running back; Beckham, DeAndre Hopkins , Brandin Cooks , Donte Moncrief and Corey Coleman at receiver; and Tyler Eifert at tight end.

You can argue his team would be better off with Elliott, but it's hard to argue with his receiving corps in this format, led by Beckham. And Kostos will feel great about his decision to pass on Elliott if he does get suspended this year.

In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE, K and DST. There will also be six reserve spots for a 15-round draft.

