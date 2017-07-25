2017 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Ezekiel Elliott slides below Odell Beckham in 10-team non-PPR mock draft

Ezekiel Elliott's slide, albeit small, is one of the highlights in this mock draft from our CBS Sports staff.

There's been no official word about a suspension yet for Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott , but already Fantasy owners are starting to show some slight concern. It could be something to consider if your Fantasy draft is happening in the near future.

In our latest 10-team standard mock draft, which we did July 25, Elliott fell to No. 4 overall. Typically, Elliott will be drafted in the first three picks in standard leagues, but he went after Le'Veon Bell, David Johnson and Odell Beckham . Beckham, the interloper to our usual top-three, was drafted by our CBS Sports video host, Nick Kostos.

Kostos referenced the potential suspension Elliott could face for his involvement in a 2016 domestic violent incident when asked about passing on Elliott, and many Fantasy owners might soon follow suit -- even before anything is announced. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Elliott could be facing a "short suspension," which could be as many as two games.

We would need to re-evaluate Elliott's draft stock if that happens, but until we hear anything official, our recommendation is to still draft Elliott in the first three overall picks. As a rookie in 2016, he showed he could be the best running back in the NFL playing behind that Cowboys offensive line, and you shouldn't pass on that kind of production unless Elliott is out for an extended period of time.

If you're concerned, just make sure you draft Darren McFadden with a late-round pick. Dave Richard, who took Elliott at No. 4 overall, failed to get McFadden, who went in Round 12. But it's not a bad idea to lock up the Dallas backfield in case Elliott is forced to sit for any games this year -- McFadden averaged 107.8 total yards in the final 11 games as Dallas' starter in 2015. 

Aside from Elliott's mini slide, this was a typical 10-team standard draft. Most of these teams are loaded, and that's the fun of smaller formats. It also allows you to take more chances.

For example, I prefer to wait on a quarterback as much as possible. But in Round 3, after starting my team with A.J. Green and Melvin Gordon , I drafted Aaron Rodgers , who I consider the No. 1 quarterback this year.

I was still able to get a solid running back corps featuring Gordon, Joe Mixon , Ameer Abdullah and Danny Woodhead , as well as handcuff options in Jeremy Hill and Theo Riddick . And I love my WR in this three-receiver league with Green, Michael Crabtree , Jamison Crowder , John Brown and DeVante Parker .

I was the last owner to take a tight end, which worked out great since I still got Hunter Henry in Round 12, and this should be a competitive team in this format. But that's the case with most of these rosters.

Kostos, for example, still ended up with a solid squad, even though he passed on Elliott. He has Cam Newton and Dak Prescott at quarterback;  Leonard Fournette , Marshawn Lynch , Dalvin Cook , Derrick Henry and Thomas Rawls at running back; Beckham, DeAndre Hopkins , Brandin Cooks , Donte Moncrief and Corey Coleman at receiver; and  Tyler Eifert at tight end.

You can argue his team would be better off with Elliott, but it's hard to argue with his receiving corps in this format, led by Beckham. And Kostos will feel great about his decision to pass on Elliott if he does get suspended this year.

In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE, K and DST. There will also be six reserve spots for a 15-round draft.

Our draft order is as follows:

  1. R.J. White, NFL Editor
  2. George Maselli, Fantasy Editor
  3. Nick Kostos, Video Host
  4. Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer 
  5. Meron Berkson, Video Producer
  6. Chris Towers, Fantasy Writer 
  7. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer
  8. Matthew Coca, Video Producer 
  9. Adam Aizer, Podcast Host

  10. Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer

Round by Round
Round 1

Pick Team Player
1 White Le'Veon Bell, RB, PIT
2 Maselli David Johnson, RB, ARI
3 Kostos Odell Beckham, WR, NYG
4 Richard Ezekiel Elliott, RB, DAL
5 Berkson Antonio Brown, WR, PIT
6 Towers Julio Jones, WR, ATL
7 Eisenberg A.J. Green, WR, CIN
8 Coca Mike Evans, WR, TB
9 Aizer Jordy Nelson, WR, GB
10 Cummings T.Y. Hilton, WR, IND
Round 2

Pick Team Player
11 Cummings Devonta Freeman, RB, ATL
12 Aizer LeSean McCoy, RB, BUF
13 Coca Jay Ajayi, RB, MIA
14 Eisenberg Melvin Gordon, RB, LAC
15 Towers DeMarco Murray, RB, TEN
16 Berkson Dez Bryant, WR, DAL
17 Richard Michael Thomas, WR, NO
18 Kostos Leonard Fournette, RB, JAC
19 Maselli Jordan Howard, RB, CHI
20 White Rob Gronkowski, TE, NE
Round 3

Pick Team Player
21 White Amari Cooper, WR, OAK
22 Maselli Todd Gurley, RB, LAR
23 Kostos DeAndre Hopkins, WR, HOU
24 Richard Isaiah Crowell, RB, CLE
25 Berkson Lamar Miller, RB, HOU
26 Towers Doug Baldwin, WR, SEA
27 Eisenberg Aaron Rodgers, QB, GB
28 Coca Travis Kelce, TE, KC
29 Aizer Tom Brady, QB, NE
30 Cummings Allen Robinson, WR, JAC
Round 4

Pick Team Player
31 Cummings Sammy Watkins, WR, BUF
32 Aizer Terrelle Pryor, WR, WAS
33 Coca Alshon Jeffery, WR, PHI
34 Eisenberg Joe Mixon, RB, CIN
35 Towers Demaryius Thomas, WR, DEN
36 Berkson Davante Adams, WR, GB
37 Richard Jordan Reed, TE, WAS
38 Kostos Marshawn Lynch, RB, OAK
39 Maselli Jarvis Landry, WR, MIA
40 White Mike Gillislee, RB, NE
Round 5

Pick Team Player
41 White Mark Ingram, RB, NO
42 Maselli Golden Tate, WR, DET
43 Kostos Brandin Cooks, WR, NE
44 Richard Drew Brees, QB, NO
45 Berkson Christian McCaffrey, RB, CAR
46 Towers Greg Olsen, TE, CAR
47 Eisenberg Michael Crabtree, WR, OAK
48 Coca C.J. Anderson, RB, DEN
49 Aizer Jimmy Graham, TE, SEA
50 Cummings Keenan Allen, WR, LAC
Round 6

Pick Team Player
51 Cummings Ty Montgomery, RB, GB
52 Aizer Martavis Bryant, WR, PIT
53 Coca Emmanuel Sanders, WR, DEN
54 Eisenberg Jamison Crowder, WR, WAS
55 Towers Andrew Luck, QB, IND
56 Berkson Paul Perkins, RB, NYG
57 Richard Tyreek Hill, WR, KC
58 Kostos Dalvin Cook, RB, MIN
59 Maselli Willie Snead, WR, NO
60 White Julian Edelman, WR, NE
Round 7

Pick Team Player
61 White Pierre Garcon, WR, SF
62 Maselli Matt Ryan, QB, ATL
63 Kostos Donte Moncrief, WR, IND
64 Richard Carlos Hyde, RB, SF
65 Berkson Eddie Lacy, RB, SEA
66 Towers Spencer Ware, RB, KC
67 Eisenberg Ameer Abdullah, RB, DET
68 Coca Tevin Coleman, RB, ATL
69 Aizer Bilal Powell, RB, NYJ
70 Cummings Russell Wilson, QB, SEA
Round 8

Pick Team Player
71 Cummings Kyle Rudolph, TE, MIN
72 Aizer Doug Martin, RB, TB
73 Coca Stefon Diggs, WR, MIN
74 Eisenberg John Brown, WR, ARI
75 Towers DeSean Jackson, WR, TB
76 Berkson Kelvin Benjamin, WR, CAR
77 Richard Larry Fitzgerald, WR, ARI
78 Kostos Cam Newton, QB, CAR
79 Maselli Kareem Hunt, RB, KC
80 White Tyrell Williams, WR, LAC
Round 9

Pick Team Player
81 White Jeremy Maclin, WR, BAL
82 Maselli Jamaal Williams, RB, GB
83 Kostos Derrick Henry, RB, TEN
84 Richard Samaje Perine, RB, WAS
85 Berkson Brandon Marshall, WR, NYG
86 Towers Frank Gore, RB, IND
87 Eisenberg Danny Woodhead, RB, BAL
88 Coca Jameis Winston, QB, TB
89 Aizer LeGarrette Blount, RB, PHI
90 Cummings Terrance West, RB, BAL
Round 10

Pick Team Player
91 Cummings Kenneth Dixon, RB, BAL
92 Aizer Joe Williams, RB, SF
93 Coca Jonathan Stewart, RB, CAR
94 Eisenberg DeVante Parker, WR, MIA
95 Towers Quincy Enunwa, WR, NYJ
96 Berkson Zach Ertz, TE, PHI
97 Richard Rob Kelley, RB, WAS
98 Kostos Tyler Eifert, TE, CIN
99 Maselli Jack Doyle, TE, IND
100 White Adrian Peterson, RB, NO
Round 11

Pick Team Player
101 White Jacquizz Rodgers, RB, TB
102 Maselli Corey Davis, WR, TEN
103 Kostos Corey Coleman, WR, CLE
104 Richard Cameron Meredith, WR, CHI
105 Berkson Randall Cobb, WR, GB
106 Towers Latavius Murray, RB, MIN
107 Eisenberg Jeremy Hill, RB, CIN
108 Coca Martellus Bennett, TE, GB
109 Aizer Eric Decker, WR, TEN
110 Cummings Mike Wallace, WR, BAL
Round 12

Pick Team Player
111 Cummings Matt Forte, RB, NYJ
112 Aizer Jonathan Williams, RB, BUF
113 Coca D'Onta Foreman, RB, HOU
114 Eisenberg Hunter Henry, TE, LAC
115 Towers Darren McFadden, RB, DAL
116 Berkson Ben Roethlisberger, QB, PIT
117 Richard DST Chiefs, KC
118 Kostos Thomas Rawls, RB, SEA
119 Maselli James White, RB, NE
120 White Derek Carr, QB, OAK
Round 13

Pick Team Player
121 White Marcus Mariota, QB, TEN
122 Maselli DST Broncos, DEN
123 Kostos Dak Prescott, QB, DAL
124 Richard Breshad Perriman, WR, BAL
125 Berkson Jordan Matthews, WR, PHI
126 Towers Kenny Britt, WR, CLE
127 Eisenberg Theo Riddick, RB, DET
128 Coca Sterling Shepard, WR, NYG
129 Aizer J.J. Nelson, WR, ARI
130 Cummings DST Seahawks, SEA
Round 14

Pick Team Player
131 Cummings Justin Tucker, K, BAL
132 Aizer DST Giants, NYG
133 Coca DST Cardinals, ARI
134 Eisenberg DST Vikings, MIN
135 Towers DST Patriots, NE
136 Berkson DST Jaguars, JAC
137 Richard Kirk Cousins, QB, WAS
138 Kostos DST Texans, HOU
139 Maselli Matt Bryant, K, ATL
140 White Stephen Gostkowski, K, NE
Round 15

Pick Team Player
141 White DST Bills, BUF
142 Maselli Adam Thielen, WR, MIN
143 Kostos Mason Crosby, K, GB
144 Richard Adam Vinatieri, K, IND
145 Berkson Graham Gano, K, CAR
146 Towers Dan Bailey, K, DAL
147 Eisenberg Wil Lutz, K, NO
148 Coca Sebastian Janikowski, K, OAK
149 Aizer Matt Prater, K, DET
150 Cummings Matthew Stafford, QB, DET
 
Team by Team
Adam Aizer
Rd.Pk Player
1.9 Jordy Nelson, WR, GB
2.2 LeSean McCoy, RB, BUF
3.9 Tom Brady, QB, NE
4.2 Terrelle Pryor, WR, WAS
5.9 Jimmy Graham, TE, SEA
6.2 Martavis Bryant, WR, PIT
7.9 Bilal Powell, RB, NYJ
8.2 Doug Martin, RB, TB
9.9 LeGarrette Blount, RB, PHI
10.2 Joe Williams, RB, SF
11.9 Eric Decker, WR, TEN
12.2 Jonathan Williams, RB, BUF
13.9 J.J. Nelson, WR, ARI
14.2 DST Giants, NYG
15.9 Matt Prater, K, DET
Meron Berkson
Rd.Pk Player
1.5 Antonio Brown, WR, PIT
2.6 Dez Bryant, WR, DAL
3.5 Lamar Miller, RB, HOU
4.6 Davante Adams, WR, GB
5.5 Christian McCaffrey, RB, CAR
6.6 Paul Perkins, RB, NYG
7.5 Eddie Lacy, RB, SEA
8.6 Kelvin Benjamin, WR, CAR
9.5 Brandon Marshall, WR, NYG
10.6 Zach Ertz, TE, PHI
11.5 Randall Cobb, WR, GB
12.6 Ben Roethlisberger, QB, PIT
13.5 Jordan Matthews, WR, PHI
14.6 DST Jaguars, JAC
15.5 Graham Gano, K, CAR
Matthew Coca
Rd.Pk Player
1.8 Mike Evans, WR, TB
2.3 Jay Ajayi, RB, MIA
3.8 Travis Kelce, TE, KC
4.3 Alshon Jeffery, WR, PHI
5.8 C.J. Anderson, RB, DEN
6.3 Emmanuel Sanders, WR, DEN
7.8 Tevin Coleman, RB, ATL
8.3 Stefon Diggs, WR, MIN
9.8 Jameis Winston, QB, TB
10.3 Jonathan Stewart, RB, CAR
11.8 Martellus Bennett, TE, GB
12.3 D'Onta Foreman, RB, HOU
13.8 Sterling Shepard, WR, NYG
14.3 DST Cardinals, ARI
15.8 Sebastian Janikowski, K, OAK
Heath Cummings
Rd.Pk Player
1.10 T.Y. Hilton, WR, IND
2.1 Devonta Freeman, RB, ATL
3.10 Allen Robinson, WR, JAC
4.1 Sammy Watkins, WR, BUF
5.10 Keenan Allen, WR, LAC
6.1 Ty Montgomery, RB, GB
7.10 Russell Wilson, QB, SEA
8.1 Kyle Rudolph, TE, MIN
9.10 Terrance West, RB, BAL
10.1 Kenneth Dixon, RB, BAL
11.10 Mike Wallace, WR, BAL
12.1 Matt Forte, RB, NYJ
13.10 DST Seahawks, SEA
14.1 Justin Tucker, K, BAL
15.10 Matthew Stafford, QB, DET
Jamey Eisenberg
Rd.Pk Player
1.7 A.J. Green, WR, CIN
2.4 Melvin Gordon, RB, LAC
3.7 Aaron Rodgers, QB, GB
4.4 Joe Mixon, RB, CIN
5.7 Michael Crabtree, WR, OAK
6.4 Jamison Crowder, WR, WAS
7.7 Ameer Abdullah, RB, DET
8.4 John Brown, WR, ARI
9.7 Danny Woodhead, RB, BAL
10.4 DeVante Parker, WR, MIA
11.7 Jeremy Hill, RB, CIN
12.4 Hunter Henry, TE, LAC
13.7 Theo Riddick, RB, DET
14.4 DST Vikings, MIN
15.7 Wil Lutz, K, NO
Nick Kostos
Rd.Pk Player
1.3 Odell Beckham, WR, NYG
2.8 Leonard Fournette, RB, JAC
3.3 DeAndre Hopkins, WR, HOU
4.8 Marshawn Lynch, RB, OAK
5.3 Brandin Cooks, WR, NE
6.8 Dalvin Cook, RB, MIN
7.3 Donte Moncrief, WR, IND
8.8 Cam Newton, QB, CAR
9.3 Derrick Henry, RB, TEN
10.8 Tyler Eifert, TE, CIN
11.3 Corey Coleman, WR, CLE
12.8 Thomas Rawls, RB, SEA
13.3 Dak Prescott, QB, DAL
14.8 DST Texans, HOU
15.3 Mason Crosby, K, GB
George Maselli
Rd.Pk Player
1.2 David Johnson, RB, ARI
2.9 Jordan Howard, RB, CHI
3.2 Todd Gurley, RB, LAR
4.9 Jarvis Landry, WR, MIA
5.2 Golden Tate, WR, DET
6.9 Willie Snead, WR, NO
7.2 Matt Ryan, QB, ATL
8.9 Kareem Hunt, RB, KC
9.2 Jamaal Williams, RB, GB
10.9 Jack Doyle, TE, IND
11.2 Corey Davis, WR, TEN
12.9 James White, RB, NE
13.2 DST Broncos, DEN
14.9 Matt Bryant, K, ATL
15.2 Adam Thielen, WR, MIN
Dave Richard
Rd.Pk Player
1.4 Ezekiel Elliott, RB, DAL
2.7 Michael Thomas, WR, NO
3.4 Isaiah Crowell, RB, CLE
4.7 Jordan Reed, TE, WAS
5.4 Drew Brees, QB, NO
6.7 Tyreek Hill, WR, KC
7.4 Carlos Hyde, RB, SF
8.7 Larry Fitzgerald, WR, ARI
9.4 Samaje Perine, RB, WAS
10.7 Rob Kelley, RB, WAS
11.4 Cameron Meredith, WR, CHI
12.7 DST Chiefs, KC
13.4 Breshad Perriman, WR, BAL
14.7 Kirk Cousins, QB, WAS
15.4 Adam Vinatieri, K, IND
Chris Towers
Rd.Pk Player
1.6 Julio Jones, WR, ATL
2.5 DeMarco Murray, RB, TEN
3.6 Doug Baldwin, WR, SEA
4.5 Demaryius Thomas, WR, DEN
5.6 Greg Olsen, TE, CAR
6.5 Andrew Luck, QB, IND
7.6 Spencer Ware, RB, KC
8.5 DeSean Jackson, WR, TB
9.6 Frank Gore, RB, IND
10.5 Quincy Enunwa, WR, NYJ
11.6 Latavius Murray, RB, MIN
12.5 Darren McFadden, RB, DAL
13.6 Kenny Britt, WR, CLE
14.5 DST Patriots, NE
15.6 Dan Bailey, K, DAL
R.J. White
Rd.Pk Player
1.1 Le'Veon Bell, RB, PIT
2.10 Rob Gronkowski, TE, NE
3.1 Amari Cooper, WR, OAK
4.10 Mike Gillislee, RB, NE
5.1 Mark Ingram, RB, NO
6.10 Julian Edelman, WR, NE
7.1 Pierre Garcon, WR, SF
8.10 Tyrell Williams, WR, LAC
9.1 Jeremy Maclin, WR, BAL
10.10 Adrian Peterson, RB, NO
11.1 Jacquizz Rodgers, RB, TB
12.10 Derek Carr, QB, OAK
13.1 Marcus Mariota, QB, TEN
14.10 Stephen Gostkowski, K, NE
15.1 DST Bills, BUF
Senior Fantasy Writer

Jamey Eisenberg has been a Senior Fantasy Writer for CBS Sports since 2006 with a focus on Fantasy Football. A University of Florida grad (class of '98), Jamey got his start in the newspaper business and... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories