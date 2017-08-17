Play

2017 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Follow our 12-team 0.5 PPR mock draft 1 p.m. ET

Our CBS Sports staff is taking part in a 12-team 0.5 PPR mock draft at 1 p.m. ET today, and you can follow each pick LIVE as it happens right here.

Our CBS Sports staff is taking part in our second 12-team 0.5 PPR mock draft, and you can follow it live as it happens today at 1 p.m. ET. It's a great way to see how owners builds their teams in real time by keeping up with every pick in this 15-round draft.

If you want to compare what's changed with our first 12-team 0.5 PPR mock draft, which took place in late July, you can see that here.

In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also give 0.5 points for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 2 WR, TE, K, DST and a FLEX (RB/WR/TE). There will also be six reserve spots for a 15-round draft.

Our draft order is as follows:

  1. Matthew Coca, Video Producer
  2. Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer
  3. Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer
  4. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer
  5. Will Brinson, NFL Writer
  6. R.J. White, NFL Editor
  7. J. Darin Darst, College Sports Producer
  8. Chris Towers, Fantasy Writer
  9. Eric Kay, Editorial Director
  10. Meron Berkson, Video Producer
  11. George Maselli, Fantasy Editor
  12. Scott Reilly, Video Producer
Senior Fantasy Writer

Jamey Eisenberg has been a Senior Fantasy Writer for CBS Sports since 2006 with a focus on Fantasy Football. A University of Florida grad (class of '98), Jamey got his start in the newspaper business and... Full Bio

