2017 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Follow our 12-team 0.5 PPR mock draft 1 p.m. ET
Our CBS Sports staff is taking part in a 12-team 0.5 PPR mock draft at 1 p.m. ET today, and you can follow each pick LIVE as it happens right here.
Our CBS Sports staff is taking part in our second 12-team 0.5 PPR mock draft, and you can follow it live as it happens today at 1 p.m. ET. It's a great way to see how owners builds their teams in real time by keeping up with every pick in this 15-round draft.
If you want to compare what's changed with our first 12-team 0.5 PPR mock draft, which took place in late July, you can see that here.
In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also give 0.5 points for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 2 WR, TE, K, DST and a FLEX (RB/WR/TE). There will also be six reserve spots for a 15-round draft.
Our draft order is as follows:
- Matthew Coca, Video Producer
- Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer
- Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer
- Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer
- Will Brinson, NFL Writer
- R.J. White, NFL Editor
- J. Darin Darst, College Sports Producer
- Chris Towers, Fantasy Writer
- Eric Kay, Editorial Director
- Meron Berkson, Video Producer
- George Maselli, Fantasy Editor
- Scott Reilly, Video Producer
