2017 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Review our 12-team PPR mock draft

Our latest 12-team PPR mock draft is in the books just before the start of the third preseason games, so plenty can change after the full dress rehearsal for every team.

But you can still get a great idea of when players should come off the board, and you can follow our draft live as it happens right here. You'll get to see how each owner builds their team in real time, and you can agree or disagree with each selection throughout the draft.

In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also give one point for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE, K, DST and a FLEX (RB/WR/TE). There will also be six reserve spots for a 16-round draft.

Our draft order is as follows:

Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer Scott Reilly, Video Producer Will Brinson, NFL Writer Adam Aizer, Podcast Host R.J. White, NFL Editor Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer Chris Towers, Fantasy Writer Meron Berkson, Video Producer Matthew Coca, Video Producer Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer George Maselli, Fantasy Editor Larry Hartstein, SportsLine Senior Analyst