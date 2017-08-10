2017 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Follow our 12-team standard mock draft LIVE
Follow along LIVE as our CBS Sports staff takes part in a 12-team standard mock draft.
Our CBS Sports staff is taking part in a 12-team standard mock draft, and you can follow along with each pick live as it happens when the draft starts at 2 p.m. ET.
You might have to refresh your browser on occasion, but you can see how each team is built in real time.
In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 2 WR, TE, FLEX (RB/WR/TE), K and DST. There will also be six reserve spots for a 15-round draft.
Our draft order is as follows:
- Jim Lanzone, CBS Interactive president and CEO
- R.J. White, NFL Editor
- Adam Aizer, Podcast Host
- George Maselli, Fantasy Editor
- Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer
- Scott Reilly, Video Producer
- Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer
- Eric Kernish, Editor
- Matthew Coca, Video Producer
- Meron Berkson, Video Producer
- Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer
- Chris Towers, Fantasy Writer
|Round 1
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|1
|Lanzone
|D. Johnson RB ARI
|2
|White
|L. Bell RB PIT
|3
|Aizer
|E. Elliott RB DAL
|4
|Maselli
|A. Brown WR PIT
|5
|Eisenberg
|J. Jones WR ATL
|6
|Reilly
|O. Beckham WR NYG
|7
|Richard
|M. Gordon RB LAC
|8
|Kernish
|A. Green WR CIN
|9
|Coca
|M. Evans WR TB
|10
|Meron
|L. McCoy RB BUF
|11
|Cummings
|D. Freeman RB ATL
|12
|Towers
|J. Nelson WR GB
|Round 2
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|13
|Towers
|A. Cooper WR OAK
|14
|Cummings
|D. Bryant WR DAL
|15
|Meron
|T. Hilton WR IND
|16
|Coca
|J. Ajayi RB MIA
|17
|Kernish
|J. Howard RB CHI
|18
|Richard
|M. Thomas WR NO
|19
|Reilly
|L. Fournette RB JAC
|20
|Eisenberg
|R. Gronkowski TE NE
|21
|Maselli
|A. Rodgers QB GB
|22
|Aizer
|D. Murray RB TEN
|23
|White
|D. Baldwin WR SEA
|24
|Lanzone
|T. Gurley RB LAR
|Round 3
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|25
|Lanzone
|T. Brady QB NE
|26
|White
|D. Thomas WR DEN
|27
|Aizer
|S. Watkins WR BUF
|28
|Maselli
|I. Crowell RB CLE
|29
|Eisenberg
|L. Miller RB HOU
|30
|Reilly
|D. Hopkins WR HOU
|31
|Richard
|T. Pryor WR WAS
|32
|Kernish
|T. Montgomery RB GB
|33
|Coca
|T. Kelce TE KC
|34
|Meron
|A. Robinson WR JAC
|35
|Cummings
|K. Allen WR LAC
|36
|Towers
|B. Cooks WR NE
|Round 4
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|37
|Towers
|D. Brees QB NO
|38
|Cummings
|M. Crabtree WR OAK
|39
|Meron
|D. Adams WR GB
|40
|Coca
|D. Cook RB MIN
|41
|Kernish
|J. Mixon RB CIN
|42
|Richard
|A. Jeffery WR PHI
|43
|Reilly
|C. McCaffrey RB CAR
|44
|Eisenberg
|G. Tate WR DET
|45
|Maselli
|C. Hyde RB SF
|46
|Aizer
|M. Bryant WR PIT
|47
|White
|J. Reed TE WAS
|48
|Lanzone
|M. Lynch RB OAK
|Round 5
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|49
|Lanzone
|T. Hill WR KC
|50
|White
|M. Gillislee RB NE
|51
|Aizer
|J. Graham TE SEA
|52
|Maselli
|G. Olsen TE CAR
|53
|Eisenberg
|M. Ingram RB NO
|54
|Reilly
|P. Perkins RB NYG
|55
|Richard
|C. Anderson RB DEN
|56
|Kernish
|J. Landry WR MIA
|57
|Coca
|S. Diggs WR MIN
|58
|Meron
|A. Abdullah RB DET
|59
|Cummings
|T. Coleman RB ATL
|60
|Towers
|S. Ware RB KC
|Round 6
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|61
|Towers
|E. Lacy RB SEA
|62
|Cummings
|F. Gore RB IND
|63
|Meron
|D. Martin RB TB
|64
|Coca
|E. Sanders WR DEN
|65
|Kernish
|K. Benjamin WR CAR
|66
|Richard
|K. Hunt RB KC
|67
|Reilly
|W. Snead WR NO
|68
|Eisenberg
|J. Crowder WR WAS
|69
|Maselli
|P. Garcon WR SF
|70
|Aizer
|J. Brown WR ARI
|71
|White
|B. Powell RB NYJ
|72
|Lanzone
|B. Marshall WR NYG
|Round 7
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|73
|Lanzone
|T. Eifert TE CIN
|74
|White
|M. Ryan QB ATL
|75
|Aizer
|D. Henry RB TEN
|76
|Maselli
|R. Kelley RB WAS
|77
|Eisenberg
|D. Woodhead RB BAL
|78
|Reilly
|T. West RB BAL
|79
|Richard
|J. Edelman WR NE
|80
|Kernish
|S. Perine RB WAS
|81
|Coca
|T. Rawls RB SEA
|82
|Meron
|J. Williams RB GB
|83
|Cummings
|L. Blount RB PHI
|84
|Towers
|J. Stewart RB CAR
|Round 8
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|85
|Towers
|L. Fitzgerald WR ARI
|86
|Cummings
|R. Wilson QB SEA
|87
|Meron
|D. Parker WR MIA
|88
|Coca
|J. Winston QB TB
|89
|Kernish
|D. Moncrief WR IND
|90
|Richard
|A. Luck QB IND
|91
|Reilly
|T. Williams WR LAC
|92
|Eisenberg
|A. Peterson RB NO
|93
|Maselli
|C. Meredith WR CHI
|94
|Aizer
|J. Rodgers RB TB
|95
|White
|D. Jackson WR TB
|96
|Lanzone
|C. Coleman WR CLE
|Round 9
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|97
|Lanzone
|C. Davis WR TEN
|98
|White
|J. Maclin WR BAL
|99
|Aizer
|E. Decker WR TEN
|100
|Maselli
|J. White RB NE
|101
|Eisenberg
|K. Cousins QB WAS
|102
|Reilly
|Z. Ertz TE PHI
|103
|Richard
|K. Rudolph TE MIN
|Lanzone
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|1
|D. Johnson RB ARI
|2
|24
|T. Gurley RB LAR
|3
|25
|T. Brady QB NE
|4
|48
|M. Lynch RB OAK
|5
|49
|T. Hill WR KC
|6
|72
|B. Marshall WR NYG
|7
|73
|T. Eifert TE CIN
|8
|96
|C. Coleman WR CLE
|9
|97
|C. Davis WR TEN
|White
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|2
|L. Bell RB PIT
|2
|23
|D. Baldwin WR SEA
|3
|26
|D. Thomas WR DEN
|4
|47
|J. Reed TE WAS
|5
|50
|M. Gillislee RB NE
|6
|71
|B. Powell RB NYJ
|7
|74
|M. Ryan QB ATL
|8
|95
|D. Jackson WR TB
|9
|98
|J. Maclin WR BAL
|Aizer
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|3
|E. Elliott RB DAL
|2
|22
|D. Murray RB TEN
|3
|27
|S. Watkins WR BUF
|4
|46
|M. Bryant WR PIT
|5
|51
|J. Graham TE SEA
|6
|70
|J. Brown WR ARI
|7
|75
|D. Henry RB TEN
|8
|94
|J. Rodgers RB TB
|9
|99
|E. Decker WR TEN
|Maselli
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|4
|A. Brown WR PIT
|2
|21
|A. Rodgers QB GB
|3
|28
|I. Crowell RB CLE
|4
|45
|C. Hyde RB SF
|5
|52
|G. Olsen TE CAR
|6
|69
|P. Garcon WR SF
|7
|76
|R. Kelley RB WAS
|8
|93
|C. Meredith WR CHI
|9
|100
|J. White RB NE
|Eisenberg
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|5
|J. Jones WR ATL
|2
|20
|R. Gronkowski TE NE
|3
|29
|L. Miller RB HOU
|4
|44
|G. Tate WR DET
|5
|53
|M. Ingram RB NO
|6
|68
|J. Crowder WR WAS
|7
|77
|D. Woodhead RB BAL
|8
|92
|A. Peterson RB NO
|9
|101
|K. Cousins QB WAS
|Reilly
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|6
|O. Beckham WR NYG
|2
|19
|L. Fournette RB JAC
|3
|30
|D. Hopkins WR HOU
|4
|43
|C. McCaffrey RB CAR
|5
|54
|P. Perkins RB NYG
|6
|67
|W. Snead WR NO
|7
|78
|T. West RB BAL
|8
|91
|T. Williams WR LAC
|9
|102
|Z. Ertz TE PHI
|Richard
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|7
|M. Gordon RB LAC
|2
|18
|M. Thomas WR NO
|3
|31
|T. Pryor WR WAS
|4
|42
|A. Jeffery WR PHI
|5
|55
|C. Anderson RB DEN
|6
|66
|K. Hunt RB KC
|7
|79
|J. Edelman WR NE
|8
|90
|A. Luck QB IND
|9
|103
|K. Rudolph TE MIN
|Kernish
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|8
|A. Green WR CIN
|2
|17
|J. Howard RB CHI
|3
|32
|T. Montgomery RB GB
|4
|41
|J. Mixon RB CIN
|5
|56
|J. Landry WR MIA
|6
|65
|K. Benjamin WR CAR
|7
|80
|S. Perine RB WAS
|8
|89
|D. Moncrief WR IND
|Coca
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|9
|M. Evans WR TB
|2
|16
|J. Ajayi RB MIA
|3
|33
|T. Kelce TE KC
|4
|40
|D. Cook RB MIN
|5
|57
|S. Diggs WR MIN
|6
|64
|E. Sanders WR DEN
|7
|81
|T. Rawls RB SEA
|8
|88
|J. Winston QB TB
|Meron
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|10
|L. McCoy RB BUF
|2
|15
|T. Hilton WR IND
|3
|34
|A. Robinson WR JAC
|4
|39
|D. Adams WR GB
|5
|58
|A. Abdullah RB DET
|6
|63
|D. Martin RB TB
|7
|82
|J. Williams RB GB
|8
|87
|D. Parker WR MIA
|Cummings
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|11
|D. Freeman RB ATL
|2
|14
|D. Bryant WR DAL
|3
|35
|K. Allen WR LAC
|4
|38
|M. Crabtree WR OAK
|5
|59
|T. Coleman RB ATL
|6
|62
|F. Gore RB IND
|7
|83
|L. Blount RB PHI
|8
|86
|R. Wilson QB SEA
|Towers
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|12
|J. Nelson WR GB
|2
|13
|A. Cooper WR OAK
|3
|36
|B. Cooks WR NE
|4
|37
|D. Brees QB NO
|5
|60
|S. Ware RB KC
|6
|61
|E. Lacy RB SEA
|7
|84
|J. Stewart RB CAR
|8
|85
|L. Fitzgerald WR ARI
