2017 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Follow our 12-team standard mock draft LIVE

Follow along LIVE as our CBS Sports staff takes part in a 12-team standard mock draft.

Our CBS Sports staff is taking part in a 12-team standard mock draft, and you can follow along with each pick live as it happens when the draft starts at 2 p.m. ET.

You might have to refresh your browser on occasion, but you can see how each team is built in real time.

In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 2 WR, TE, FLEX (RB/WR/TE), K and DST. There will also be six reserve spots for a 15-round draft.

Our draft order is as follows:

  1. Jim Lanzone, CBS Interactive president and CEO
  2. R.J. White, NFL Editor
  3. Adam Aizer, Podcast Host
  4. George Maselli, Fantasy Editor
  5. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer
  6. Scott Reilly, Video Producer
  7. Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer
  8. Eric Kernish, Editor
  9. Matthew Coca, Video Producer
  10. Meron Berkson, Video Producer
  11. Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer
  12. Chris Towers, Fantasy Writer
Round By Round
Round 1
Pos Team Player
1 Lanzone D. Johnson RB ARI
2 White L. Bell RB PIT
3 Aizer E. Elliott RB DAL
4 Maselli A. Brown WR PIT
5 Eisenberg J. Jones WR ATL
6 Reilly O. Beckham WR NYG
7 Richard M. Gordon RB LAC
8 Kernish A. Green WR CIN
9 Coca M. Evans WR TB
10 Meron L. McCoy RB BUF
11 Cummings D. Freeman RB ATL
12 Towers J. Nelson WR GB
Round 2
Pos Team Player
13 Towers A. Cooper WR OAK
14 Cummings D. Bryant WR DAL
15 Meron T. Hilton WR IND
16 Coca J. Ajayi RB MIA
17 Kernish J. Howard RB CHI
18 Richard M. Thomas WR NO
19 Reilly L. Fournette RB JAC
20 Eisenberg R. Gronkowski TE NE
21 Maselli A. Rodgers QB GB
22 Aizer D. Murray RB TEN
23 White D. Baldwin WR SEA
24 Lanzone T. Gurley RB LAR
Round 3
Pos Team Player
25 Lanzone T. Brady QB NE
26 White D. Thomas WR DEN
27 Aizer S. Watkins WR BUF
28 Maselli I. Crowell RB CLE
29 Eisenberg L. Miller RB HOU
30 Reilly D. Hopkins WR HOU
31 Richard T. Pryor WR WAS
32 Kernish T. Montgomery RB GB
33 Coca T. Kelce TE KC
34 Meron A. Robinson WR JAC
35 Cummings K. Allen WR LAC
36 Towers B. Cooks WR NE
Round 4
Pos Team Player
37 Towers D. Brees QB NO
38 Cummings M. Crabtree WR OAK
39 Meron D. Adams WR GB
40 Coca D. Cook RB MIN
41 Kernish J. Mixon RB CIN
42 Richard A. Jeffery WR PHI
43 Reilly C. McCaffrey RB CAR
44 Eisenberg G. Tate WR DET
45 Maselli C. Hyde RB SF
46 Aizer M. Bryant WR PIT
47 White J. Reed TE WAS
48 Lanzone M. Lynch RB OAK
Round 5
Pos Team Player
49 Lanzone T. Hill WR KC
50 White M. Gillislee RB NE
51 Aizer J. Graham TE SEA
52 Maselli G. Olsen TE CAR
53 Eisenberg M. Ingram RB NO
54 Reilly P. Perkins RB NYG
55 Richard C. Anderson RB DEN
56 Kernish J. Landry WR MIA
57 Coca S. Diggs WR MIN
58 Meron A. Abdullah RB DET
59 Cummings T. Coleman RB ATL
60 Towers S. Ware RB KC
Round 6
Pos Team Player
61 Towers E. Lacy RB SEA
62 Cummings F. Gore RB IND
63 Meron D. Martin RB TB
64 Coca E. Sanders WR DEN
65 Kernish K. Benjamin WR CAR
66 Richard K. Hunt RB KC
67 Reilly W. Snead WR NO
68 Eisenberg J. Crowder WR WAS
69 Maselli P. Garcon WR SF
70 Aizer J. Brown WR ARI
71 White B. Powell RB NYJ
72 Lanzone B. Marshall WR NYG
Round 7
Pos Team Player
73 Lanzone T. Eifert TE CIN
74 White M. Ryan QB ATL
75 Aizer D. Henry RB TEN
76 Maselli R. Kelley RB WAS
77 Eisenberg D. Woodhead RB BAL
78 Reilly T. West RB BAL
79 Richard J. Edelman WR NE
80 Kernish S. Perine RB WAS
81 Coca T. Rawls RB SEA
82 Meron J. Williams RB GB
83 Cummings L. Blount RB PHI
84 Towers J. Stewart RB CAR
Round 8
Pos Team Player
85 Towers L. Fitzgerald WR ARI
86 Cummings R. Wilson QB SEA
87 Meron D. Parker WR MIA
88 Coca J. Winston QB TB
89 Kernish D. Moncrief WR IND
90 Richard A. Luck QB IND
91 Reilly T. Williams WR LAC
92 Eisenberg A. Peterson RB NO
93 Maselli C. Meredith WR CHI
94 Aizer J. Rodgers RB TB
95 White D. Jackson WR TB
96 Lanzone C. Coleman WR CLE
Round 9
Pos Team Player
97 Lanzone C. Davis WR TEN
98 White J. Maclin WR BAL
99 Aizer E. Decker WR TEN
100 Maselli J. White RB NE
101 Eisenberg K. Cousins QB WAS
102 Reilly Z. Ertz TE PHI
103 Richard K. Rudolph TE MIN
Team by Team
Lanzone
Rd Pk Player
1 1 D. Johnson RB ARI
2 24 T. Gurley RB LAR
3 25 T. Brady QB NE
4 48 M. Lynch RB OAK
5 49 T. Hill WR KC
6 72 B. Marshall WR NYG
7 73 T. Eifert TE CIN
8 96 C. Coleman WR CLE
9 97 C. Davis WR TEN
White
Rd Pk Player
1 2 L. Bell RB PIT
2 23 D. Baldwin WR SEA
3 26 D. Thomas WR DEN
4 47 J. Reed TE WAS
5 50 M. Gillislee RB NE
6 71 B. Powell RB NYJ
7 74 M. Ryan QB ATL
8 95 D. Jackson WR TB
9 98 J. Maclin WR BAL
Aizer
Rd Pk Player
1 3 E. Elliott RB DAL
2 22 D. Murray RB TEN
3 27 S. Watkins WR BUF
4 46 M. Bryant WR PIT
5 51 J. Graham TE SEA
6 70 J. Brown WR ARI
7 75 D. Henry RB TEN
8 94 J. Rodgers RB TB
9 99 E. Decker WR TEN
Maselli
Rd Pk Player
1 4 A. Brown WR PIT
2 21 A. Rodgers QB GB
3 28 I. Crowell RB CLE
4 45 C. Hyde RB SF
5 52 G. Olsen TE CAR
6 69 P. Garcon WR SF
7 76 R. Kelley RB WAS
8 93 C. Meredith WR CHI
9 100 J. White RB NE
Eisenberg
Rd Pk Player
1 5 J. Jones WR ATL
2 20 R. Gronkowski TE NE
3 29 L. Miller RB HOU
4 44 G. Tate WR DET
5 53 M. Ingram RB NO
6 68 J. Crowder WR WAS
7 77 D. Woodhead RB BAL
8 92 A. Peterson RB NO
9 101 K. Cousins QB WAS
Reilly
Rd Pk Player
1 6 O. Beckham WR NYG
2 19 L. Fournette RB JAC
3 30 D. Hopkins WR HOU
4 43 C. McCaffrey RB CAR
5 54 P. Perkins RB NYG
6 67 W. Snead WR NO
7 78 T. West RB BAL
8 91 T. Williams WR LAC
9 102 Z. Ertz TE PHI
Richard
Rd Pk Player
1 7 M. Gordon RB LAC
2 18 M. Thomas WR NO
3 31 T. Pryor WR WAS
4 42 A. Jeffery WR PHI
5 55 C. Anderson RB DEN
6 66 K. Hunt RB KC
7 79 J. Edelman WR NE
8 90 A. Luck QB IND
9 103 K. Rudolph TE MIN
Kernish
Rd Pk Player
1 8 A. Green WR CIN
2 17 J. Howard RB CHI
3 32 T. Montgomery RB GB
4 41 J. Mixon RB CIN
5 56 J. Landry WR MIA
6 65 K. Benjamin WR CAR
7 80 S. Perine RB WAS
8 89 D. Moncrief WR IND
Coca
Rd Pk Player
1 9 M. Evans WR TB
2 16 J. Ajayi RB MIA
3 33 T. Kelce TE KC
4 40 D. Cook RB MIN
5 57 S. Diggs WR MIN
6 64 E. Sanders WR DEN
7 81 T. Rawls RB SEA
8 88 J. Winston QB TB
Meron
Rd Pk Player
1 10 L. McCoy RB BUF
2 15 T. Hilton WR IND
3 34 A. Robinson WR JAC
4 39 D. Adams WR GB
5 58 A. Abdullah RB DET
6 63 D. Martin RB TB
7 82 J. Williams RB GB
8 87 D. Parker WR MIA
Cummings
Rd Pk Player
1 11 D. Freeman RB ATL
2 14 D. Bryant WR DAL
3 35 K. Allen WR LAC
4 38 M. Crabtree WR OAK
5 59 T. Coleman RB ATL
6 62 F. Gore RB IND
7 83 L. Blount RB PHI
8 86 R. Wilson QB SEA
Towers
Rd Pk Player
1 12 J. Nelson WR GB
2 13 A. Cooper WR OAK
3 36 B. Cooks WR NE
4 37 D. Brees QB NO
5 60 S. Ware RB KC
6 61 E. Lacy RB SEA
7 84 J. Stewart RB CAR
8 85 L. Fitzgerald WR ARI
Senior Fantasy Writer

Jamey Eisenberg has been a Senior Fantasy Writer for CBS Sports since 2006 with a focus on Fantasy Football. A University of Florida grad (class of '98), Jamey got his start in the newspaper business and... Full Bio

