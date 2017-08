2017 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Follow our IDP Draft LIVE

One of my favorite drafts every year is our IDP league at CBS Sports. For you newbies, IDP stands for individual defensive players, and this is one of the best ways to enhance your league.

You can follow along with this draft LIVE as it happens at 1:30 p.m. ET. You might have to refresh your browser with each pick, but you can see each owner build their team in real time.

In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also give one point for every reception. On defense, the scoring is three points for sacks, interceptions, forced fumbles and fumble recoveries. Pass defensed gets two points, tackles get one point and assisted tackles get 0.5 points.

We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE, offensive FLEX (RB/WR/TE), K, 2 DL, 3 LB, 3 DB and defensive flex (DL/LB/DB). There will also be 10 reserve spots for a 28-round draft.

Our draft order is as follows:

Justin Fielkow, Rotowire Adam Aizer, CBS Sports Podcast Host Ben Standig, Scout Fantasy Adam Pfeifer, RotoCurve Jake Ciely, FNTSY Network Dave Richard, CBS Sports Senior Fantasy Writer

Heath Cummings, CBS Sports Senior Fantasy Writer Mike Tagliere, Fantasy Pros

Jamey Eisenberg, CBS Sports Senior Fantasy Writer Chris Harris, Harris Football David Gonos, DavidGonos.com Michael Hurcomb, CBS Sports Fantasy Writer