2017 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Forget the numbers, Adrian Peterson looks sharp in preseason debut

Adrian Peterson cut laterally in front of Drew Brees, bumped into a lineman and got himself in position to catch a screen pass from Brees. He secured the ball, turned up the field and... ran into three Texans defenders for a loss of one yard.

And that's how Peterson's career with the Saints began. In the preseason, at least.

Peterson's box score was brutal -- 15 yards on six carries, with that lone catch -- but there are glimmers of hope about a player once beloved by Fantasy owners year after year, now wearing New Orleans' black & gold uniforms.

For one thing, he can still make crisp cuts. You could see that on several plays. He also still can spin and has nice balance, which were on display on his second carry of the game before he got tackled. He's also still a muscle-bound beast.

Surprisingly, Peterson still had some speed. He was not slow to churn after his handoffs, and showed hustle on the routes he ran. He might have hesitated on a couple of carries, but didn't look like your typical sluggish 32-year-old running back.

So why the rough stats? Look no further than the Saints' offensive line, who couldn't open up anything for Peterson or Mark Ingram in this one. But the Saints started the game with their third-string left tackle and second-string center, putting them at a disadvantage from the start. Ingram was no better than Peterson running the football, totaling nine yards on four carries.

Ingram has been steady as a Round 4 or 5 pick while Peterson has settled into an Average Draft Position of 86th overall. They'll rotate all season long -- Ingram is still expected to be the main running back for the Saints -- but at least it's refreshing to see that they're both looking good. When that line gets better, both running backs could have some big games.

We're not used to Peterson playing in the preseason, but if this was a glimpse of the guy we're going to get in 2017, we're glad he decided to get some work in.