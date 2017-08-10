2017 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Four quarterbacks who could be 2017's Matt Ryan

Matt Ryan just had arguably the best bounceback season in the history of football. He was my favorite quarterback heading into the 2016 and he far exceeded anything I could have dreamt up for him. What made it all the more amazing was how disappointing his 2015 season was.

In 2015 Ryan posted a career worst 3.4 percent touchdown rate. In 2016 he more than doubled that (7.1 percent) and posted the ninth-best rate since the turn of the century.



In 2015 Ryan had a 2.6 percent interception rate, the second highest mark of his career. In 2016 he cut that in half (1.3 percent) and threw a career-low seven interceptions for the season.

In 2015 he averaged 7.5 Y/A, which is pretty much his career average. In 2016 he hit 9.3 Y/A, the highest mark since Kurt Warner's 9.9 Y/A in 2000.

All of that is to say that it's unlikely that someone bounces back to the same degree Ryan did. Few have. But there are five quarterbacks who could both bounce back and jump into the top five at the position after disappointing seasons in 2016. I've ranked them in terms of likelihood: