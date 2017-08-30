2017 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Has strategy changed in version 5.0 of Tight End Tiers rankings?
You still want to find a reliable option at tight end, and there are fewer than teams in your league, which means it needs to be a priority?
Tight ends used to be the position you'd wait on. Not anymore.
Because of the uncertainty regarding the workload for guys like Delanie Walker , Martellus Bennett and Jack Doyle , plus the health concerns for Eric Ebron , there are only nine tight ends who look the part as potential difference-makers. Getting one on your roster should save you from a lot of the frustrations that come with streaming tight ends and having low expectations.
Don't be greedy -- take a tight end when the value is fair. If that means late Round 2 and Rob Gronkowski still on the board, go for it. If that means late Round 3 and Travis Kelce is still kicking around, go for it. Even if it means Kyle Rudolph in Round 7 or 8, don't let him slip past you.
Save the Draft Day steals for quarterbacks, rookie backup running backs and receivers on bad teams. Don't try too hard to get one at tight end.
|Non-PPR
|PPR
|Gronk!
|Gronk!
|Round 2
|Round 2
|Rob Gronkowski
|Rob Gronkowski
|Non-PPR
|PPR
|Very Good
|Very Good
|Rounds 3, 4
|Rounds 3, 4
|Travis Kelce
|Travis Kelce
|Jordan Reed
|Jordan Reed
|Jimmy Graham
|Greg Olsen
|Greg Olsen
|Jimmy Graham
|Non-PPR
|PPR
|High upside
|High upside
|Rounds 6 - 8
|Rounds 6 - 8
|Zach Ertz
|Zach Ertz
|Tyler Eifert
|Kyle Rudolph
|Kyle Rudolph
|Tyler Eifert
|Hunter Henry
|Hunter Henry
|Non-PPR
|PPR
|Start-worthy
|Start-worthy
|Round 10
|Rounds 9, 10
|Delanie Walker
|Delanie Walker
|Martellus Bennett
|Martellus Bennett
|Jack Doyle
|Jack Doyle
|
|Eric Ebron
|Non-PPR
|PPR
|Streamers
|Streamers
|Rounds 11+
|Rounds 13+
|Eric Ebron
|Evan Engram
|Evan Engram
|Coby Fleener
|Julius Thomas
|Julius Thomas
|Tyler Higbee
|Tyler Higbee
|Coby Fleener
|Cameron Brate
|Cameron Brate
|Benjamin Watson
|Benjamin Watson
|Austin Hooper
|Austin Hooper
|
-
