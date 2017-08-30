Play

2017 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Has strategy changed in version 5.0 of Tight End Tiers rankings?

You still want to find a reliable option at tight end, and there are fewer than teams in your league, which means it needs to be a priority?

Note: Draft season is upon us, for the best draft party have your draft at B-Dubs! Players receive food & drink specials plus a free draft kit. Sign up HERE today! 

Tiers: QB | RB | WR | TE

Tight ends used to be the position you'd wait on. Not anymore. 

Because of the uncertainty regarding the workload for guys like Delanie Walker , Martellus Bennett and Jack Doyle , plus the health concerns for Eric Ebron , there are only nine tight ends who look the part as potential difference-makers. Getting one on your roster should save you from a lot of the frustrations that come with streaming tight ends and having low expectations. 

Don't be greedy -- take a tight end when the value is fair. If that means late Round 2 and Rob Gronkowski still on the board, go for it. If that means late Round 3 and Travis Kelce is still kicking around, go for it. Even if it means Kyle Rudolph in Round 7 or 8, don't let him slip past you. 

Save the Draft Day steals for quarterbacks, rookie backup running backs and receivers on bad teams. Don't try too hard to get one at tight end. 

Subscribe for free!: iTunes | Stitcher

Everything you need for Draft Day can be found on our Fantasy Football Draft Sheet.    

If you want a customizable version of the tiers, click on this Google Docs link. From there, you can download as an Excel document and tweak the tiers to your heart's content.   

Non-PPR PPR
Gronk! Gronk!
Round 2 Round 2
Rob Gronkowski Rob Gronkowski
Non-PPR PPR
Very Good Very Good
Rounds 3, 4 Rounds 3, 4
Travis Kelce Travis Kelce
Jordan Reed Jordan Reed
Jimmy Graham Greg Olsen
Greg Olsen Jimmy Graham
Non-PPR PPR
High upside High upside
Rounds 6 - 8 Rounds 6 - 8
Zach Ertz Zach Ertz
Tyler Eifert Kyle Rudolph
Kyle Rudolph Tyler Eifert
Hunter Henry Hunter Henry
Non-PPR PPR
Start-worthy Start-worthy
Round 10 Rounds 9, 10
Delanie Walker Delanie Walker
Martellus Bennett Martellus Bennett
Jack Doyle Jack Doyle

Eric Ebron
Non-PPR PPR
Streamers Streamers
Rounds 11+ Rounds 13+
Eric Ebron Evan Engram
Evan Engram Coby Fleener
Julius Thomas Julius Thomas
Tyler Higbee Tyler Higbee
Coby Fleener Cameron Brate
Cameron Brate Benjamin Watson
Benjamin Watson Austin Hooper
Austin Hooper
Senior Fantasy Writer

Dave Richard has spent nearly his entire career covering the National Football League. Beginning with NFL.com at the boom of the Internet, Richard was that site's first Fantasy Football writer before transitioning... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories