2017 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Is Odell Beckham still the right pick at No. 5 overall in a standard draft?

An ugly hit by Browns cornerback Briean Boddy-Calhoun forced Odell Beckham from the Giants' second preseason game at Cleveland. He seemed to be in pain when he walked back to the locker room, dropping to his knees in the bowels of the stadium. But he was later spotted jogging back to the locker room when the game was over. He even talked with the media after the game. X-rays were negative and an MRI revealed a sprained ankle.

Beckham's not expected to play in any more preseason games, meaning he'll have two weeks to rest up for the Giants' Week 1 game at the Cowboys. A source told ESPN that Beckham might miss that game and even the one after it because of the injury, but that hasn't been confirmed.

Does this mean that Odell Beckham is no longer worth the No. 5 overall pick in a draft?

Nope. He's still worth it.

In Beckham's three years in the NFL, only he and Antonio Brown have finished as a top-five Fantasy receiver regardless of format. He and Brown have also finished in the top five in consistency each of those three seasons -- Beckham has posted at least 10 Fantasy points in 30 of 43 career games (69.8 percent).

Simply put, there's no one better to take at fifth overall. Players like Mike Evans , A.J. Green, Melvin Gordon and LeSean McCoy are definitely awesome Fantasy starters who could be considered safer than Beckham, but in our draft, I wasn't ready to give up on Beckham for one of these guys just because of an ankle injury that looked horrible but turned out to be OK.

Here is my team at No. 5 overall:

1.5 Odell Beckham, WR, NYG

2.8 Jordan Howard , RB, CHI

, RB, CHI 3.5 Aaron Rodgers , QB, GB

, QB, GB 4.8 Jamison Crowder , WR, WAS

, WR, WAS 5.5 Doug Martin , RB, TB

, RB, TB 6.8 Zach Ertz , TE, PHI

, TE, PHI 7.5 Tyrell Williams , WR, LAC

, WR, LAC 8.8 Thomas Rawls , RB, SEA

, RB, SEA 9.5 LeGarrette Blount , RB, PHI

, RB, PHI 10.8 Theo Riddick , RB, DET

, RB, DET 11.5 Kenny Golladay , WR, DET

, WR, DET 12.8 Ted Ginn , WR, NO

, WR, NO 13.5 Tarik Cohen , RB, CHI

, RB, CHI 14.8 Minnesota Vikings DST

Favorite pick: Jordan Howard

Jordan Howard RB / Bears (2016 stats) ATT: 252 YDS: 1,313 TD: 6 TAR: 50 REC: 29 REC YDS: 298 REC TD: 1

I wouldn't have expected Howard to make it back to 20th overall, but when I was on the clock and saw him available I didn't think twice. Howard remains the lead back for a Bears offense that came through with a strong run game last season thanks to a competent offensive line. His size and speed combination make him a dangerous rusher capable of handling the ball at least 20 times per game, which he did six times last season (along with another two games with 19 touches). Rookie Tarik Cohen has looked great this preseason, and he'll surely take some touches from Howard, but the second-year power runner will still benefit from a good offensive line and, hopefully, a decent passing game.

Pick you might regret: Tyrell Williams

Tyrell Williams WR / Chargers (2016 stats) TAR: 119 REC: 69 YDS: 1,059 TD: 7

Taking Tyrell Williams in Round 7, in retrospect, was just too soon. I love the talent, I love the offense he's in and the fact that he was good for over 1,000 yards last year on just 119 targets is phenomenal. But will all of that translate into a similar role in 2017 now that Keenan Allen is back? Can Williams possibly match the 7.6 targets or 4.5 catches per game he had in 2016 when Allen was out? Moreover, I can't help but wonder if Williams would have made it back to me in Round 8. Taking a shot on a running back like Mike Gillislee or Kareem Hunt is more up my alley, then I could have potentially snared Williams. I'd try for that if I had another chance.

Player who could make or break your team: Doug Martin

Doug Martin RB / Buccaneers (2016 stats) ATT: 144 YDS: 421 TD: 3 TAR: 16 REC: 14 REC YDS: 134 REC TD: 0

After last year, trusting Martin with a spot on your Fantasy roster seems insane. He followed up a bounce-back campaign with an eight-game dud that included a stinktacular 2.9 yard rushing average, an injury and a suspension. But you've got to give it to the guy -- he's come back to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in tip-top shape and has managed to not only stick to their roster but also flash plenty of speed and quickness through training camp and the preseason. Round 5 might not be the perfect time to take Martin (Round 6 would obviously be better), but it's about the latest we've ever drafted him through his five-year career. The price tag makes him appealing.