2017 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Jarvis Landry slides, DeVante Parker will shine with Jay Cutler replacing Ryan Tannehill

Note: Draft season is upon us, for the best draft party have your draft at B-Dubs! Players receive food & drink specials plus a free draft kit. Sign up HERE today!

In 11 seasons, Jay Cutler has topped 4,000 yards once, and threw for over 25 touchdowns twice. He hasn't had an injury-free year since 2009.

It's a cool story that he's reuniting with Adam Gase in Miami, replacing Ryan Tannehill with what looks like it could be a season-ending knee injury. Together for a season in Chicago, Cutler averaged nearly 245 pass yards and 1.4 scores per start while being noticeably efficient, tossing far under the 1.1 interceptions per game he's averaged through his career.

And it's cool that he'll have command of an offense ripe with receiving talent, perhaps as good as the 2014 Bears when he threw to the likes of Brandon Marshall and Alshon Jeffery. He had 3,812 yards and 28 touchdowns that year (and 18 interceptions).

But drafting Cutler to be your Fantasy starter? Not cool.

It's barely semi-cool to take him as your backup. Cutler hasn't finished as a top-12 quarterback in a long time. He came close in that grand 2014 season. He was not even close in his one-and-done with Gase in 2015.

Save yourself the headache unless you're in a two-quarterback league. He's fine there as a No. 2 option.

His receivers are another story.

Cutler's aggressive downfield nature should put more passes in play for Miami's wideouts, notably those who run routes of 10-plus yards. That works out nicely for guys like DeVante Parker and Kenny Stills, both of whom averaged at least 11.9 yards per route run last year (per Pro Football Focus), but it's not so fresh for Jarvis Landry, who averaged 6.7 yards per route run.

Jarvis Landry WR / Miami (2016 stats) TAR: 131 REC: 94 YDS: 1,136 TD: 4

Landry had obvious chemistry with Ryan Tannehill, and it carried on between Landry and Miami backup passer Matt Moore last year. Cutler will learn to like Landry, but unless Parker and Stills turn out to be lemons, bank on Landry's numbers dipping based on fewer opportunities. He already saw his targets dip from 166 to 131 in Gase's first season -- expect another decline in targets, catches and yards. It's safe to expect 85 grabs, 1,000 yards and a few scores, but not much more. He's a borderline No. 2 wideout.

DeVante Parker WR / Miami (2016 stats) TAR: 87 REC: 56 YDS: 744 TD: 4

Landry losing some value is also contingent on Parker continuing to progress in his development. Early reports from training camp were very encouraging, as Parker took his offseason regimen seriously and was working harder than ever before at practice. Cutler will surely notice, and it's not like the team is shying away from trying to make its former first-round pick a bigger part of the offense. Parker's Fantasy value remains stable as a high-upside receiver -- he's even good enough to call a low-end No. 3 option.

Kenny Stills WR / Miami (2016 stats) TAR: 81 REC: 42 YDS: 726 TD: 9

Stills is also good to go as a deep threat for Miami, and a boom-or-bust Fantasy receiver. A great bench wideout worth a late-round pick, Stills should keep seeing the types of targets he had in 2016 with Cutler. It's unlikely he'll match the nine scores he had a season ago, but over 700 yards is in play.

There's one last benefactor from Cutler's return -- provided he can stay on the field. Julius Thomas once was a beast in Gase's offense in Denver, and tight ends have always been prominent in Gase's systems. Last year, tight ends accounted for six scores with the Fins. In 2015, Gase saw Cutler connect for eight touchdowns with the big guys. Thomas could easily cross the goal line six or seven times with Cutty -- but the lack of yardage and his injury-prone nature crush his upside.